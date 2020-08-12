HEBRON — After an eight-year absence, Kurk Wiedel is resuming his coaching career, coming out of retirement to once again lead the Thayer Central volleyball team.
This time, Wiedel will be doing so with his daughter, Jenna (Wiedel) Pachta , as a co-head coach, and a former player, Teagan (Poppe) Moeller, as an assistant.
Wiedel retired from coaching in 2012 after a 25-year career and has been officiating the sport since. He said he knew that when he hung up the coaching hat the first time, it wasn’t the last.
“Did I ever think I’d get back into high school? No,” Wiedel said. “But, you’ve got to love kids. They want to get better and they listen well and so I’ve kind go been reassured that we have really good kids here and I’m anxious to get the year started.”
During his time away, Wiedel remained coaching club softball and volleyball. The kids in Thayer Central’s program now are the ones he’s been leading in recent years.
“I’ve coached these kids since they were 10 and under in club, and we were very successful in club. So, what was fun for me was when the job came open, part of me wanted to (take it),” Wiedel said.
But, Wiedel values his time officiating.
“I absolutely love officiating and I’m going to still do enough to remain certified,” Wiedel said. “But when the opportunity (to coach) knocked, I’m not going to tell you I wasn’t excited because I was.”
Wiedel and his staff take over for Cody (Whipkey) Dunlap , who spent the last two seasons coaching her alma mater to a combined 50-16 record.
Dunlap took the Titans to the state tournament in 2018 and a district final last season. She resigned after taking a job in Cedar Bluffs.
The school searched for a replacement before Wiedel took the job. Who they found was Pachta.
“Of all people, it’s my daughter,” Wiedel said with a laugh. “She was an all-stater for me when she was in school. We will be co-head coaches and Teagan will be an assistant. We kind of got the people I wanted to coach with so that was a key, as well.”
Thayer Central returns five starters from last season’s district qualifier, including the top two hitters and setter.
Senior Chloe Souerdyke led the Titan offense with 224 kills and defense with 54 blocks a year ago. Juniors Jayme Huhman and Jasa Wiedel each tallied 129 kills.
Jasa, Kurk’s youngest daughter, also recorded 682 assists and 409 digs as a sophomore.
“Of all my kids, she has been to more games and more events,” Kurk said. “She’s my softball pitcher when I coach softball in the summer. She’s just been the one that I’ve brought along because I could train her. She’s a great kid. She’ll obviously run our offense.”
Kaisha Solomon and Maddie Wells, both juniors, round out returners for the Titans. Solomon is a hitter while Wells will play libero.
Also on the roster are sophomore hitter Allison Richardson, and freshmen Natalie Tietjen, Jaydin Bowman and Josey Welch.
Wiedel said the freshman class is one to watch.
“I think we’ve got some firepower,” he said.
2020 schedule
August
29, at Minden tournament 9 a.m.
September
3, Tri County 5 p.m.; 8, Fairbury 5 p.m.; 10, Heartland 5 p.m.; 15, at Sandy Creek 5 p.m.; 19, at Republic County (Kan.) tournament 9 a.m.; 22, Fillmore Central, Lawrence-Nelson triangular 5:30 p.m.; 24, at Milford 5 p.m.; 26, at Southern tournament 9 a.m.; 29, at David City, Wilber-Clatonia triangular 5 p.m.
October
1, at Centennial 5 p.m.; 3, at JCC tournament 9 a.m.; 6, Sutton 5 p.m.; 8, at Blue Hill 5 p.m.; 15, at Superior 5 p.m.; 19-22, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament TBD; 26, at subdistricts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.