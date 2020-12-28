STROMSBURG — The Superior Wildcats (4-4) have lost a couple of close games before the Holiday break and were itching for a solid win. The Wildcats faced the Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (4-4) and held on to get the 47-41 victory.
“I’m very proud of the girls today,” said Wildcats head coach Jake Nannen. “We’ve had a lot of close games and the next step has been handling the other teams runs and fighting with adversity and resilience, and for this group that’s huge. Just getting that victory in a close game and giving them some confidence is big for us.”
Wildcats junior Shayla Meyer scored 19 of her 28 points in the first half outscoring the entire Eagles squad before halftime.
“It’s always hard to play after a long break,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “Meyer is a good player but we definitely didn’t do what we needed to in the first half.”
Senior Macy Kalmler scored the first points of the game for the Eagles giving them an early 2-0 lead. Wildcats junior Shayla Meyer scored six straight for the Wildcats giving them the 6-2 advantage. Out of a timeout the Eagles got a bucket from junior Mariah Sliva. Sophomore Laci Kirchhoff answered for the Wildcats knocking down a trey putting them up 9-4. The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 5-2 to end the first quarter giving them a 14-6 lead.
The Eagles came out strong to open quarter two on a triple from Kamler and and old fashioned three-point play by fellow senior Bryn Kadel. Eagles junior Taylor Sliva grabbed five steals in the quarter giving them a couple of quick baskets. But Meyer scored the last eight points for the Wildcats giving them a 26-18 lead hading into halftime. Meyer scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, three on the offensive side of the ball, in the quarter for the Wildcats.
“Shayla is obviously a big part of our offense, she’s just so athletic and she did a great job in that first half for us,” Nannen said.
The Eagles made adjustments at halftime and scored nine straight points to take their first lead since the 6:30 mark in the opening quarter. Senior Jordan Bolte scored five points in the run for the Eagles to give them the 27-26 advantage.
“I challenged them at halftime to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Gerberding said. “We needed more movement on offense and defensively we needed to clean up just the little detail things. And we did that coming out of halftime.”
The Wildcats had an answer in sophomore Neah McMeen who came in off the bench and nailed a trey stopping the Eagles run and giving her Wildcats squad a 29-27 lead. McMeen also hit a put back as the Wildcats took a 35-29 lead late in the third quarter.
“Neah came in and hit a three and a put back off the bench, cold which was huge for us,” Nannen said. “It was just when we needed some points so that was great to have her step up like that.”
Eagles sophomore Hannah Miller made a pair of free throws with under a minute left in the quarter cutting the Wildcats lead to just four points.
Both teams traded baskets to start the final quarter with the Wildcats having a 42-38 advantage with 5:48 left to play in the game. Meyer knocked down a 3-pointer extending the Wildcats lead to 45-38. Senior Sierra Blackburn made two free throws down the stretch for the Wildcats as they went on to defeat the Eagles 47-41.
“I’m always proud of the effort our girls give but we keep creating the same mistakes,” commented Gerberding. “We’ll take a look at what we need to do, keep making adjustments and keep working hard. Hopefully this stretch of tough games will help us out as the season goes on.”
Meyer lead all scorers with 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats and Blackburn added 11.
Kamler had 13 points for the Eagles.
Superior...............11 12 9 12 — 47
BDS......................6 12 13 10 — 41
Superior (47)
Sierra Blackburn 3-5 4-6 11, Ella Gardner 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Laci Kirchhoff 1-7 0-1 3, Atlee Kobza 0-3 0-2 0, Neah McMeen 2-3 0-0 5, Shayla Meyer 12-20 2-2 28.
BDS (41)
Jordan Bolte 2-9 0-1 5, Hallie Hoines 1-1 0-0 2, JessaLynn Hudson 2-7 2-4 6, Bryn Kadel 2-6 1-1 6, Hanna Kadel 0-4 0-0 0, Macy Kamler 5-14 2-2 13, Hannah Miller 0-6 3-4 3, Ashley Schlegel 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Sliva 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Sliva 2-6 0-4 4.
3-point field goals: Superior 5-15 (Blackburn 1-3, Gardner 0-1, Kirchhoff 1-3, Kobza 0-3, McMeen 1-1, Meyer 2-4) BDS 3-8 (Bolte 1-2, B. Kadel 1-3, Kamler 1-2, T. Sliva 0-1).
Boys
The Eagles and Wildcats also had a thrilling boys matchup, as Superior gave BDS all it could handle. But Bruning-Davenport/Shickley came out on top thanks to a big fourth quarter, winning 38-37.
BDS doubled up Superior in the final period, outscoring the Wildcats 14-7. Eli Noel led the Eagles with six points in the quarter while Easton Weber added four. Noel went on to tally a game-high 17 points, while Weber finished with six. Dalton Kleinschmidt and Kyle Ardissono also recorded six, and Caddan Carlson had three.
AJ Leibel led the Wildcats with 11 points, and Connor Blackstone added 10. Jedd Whitmore poured in eight points, Dane Miller finished with five, and Seth Schnakenberg had three.
With the loss, Superior fell to 1-7, while BDS improved to 4-3, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
