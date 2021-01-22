DONIPHAN — Looking at the stat sheet, a team that turned the ball over 20 times and shot 34 percent (16-for-47) would probably not be on the winning side by the end of the game. But first-year head coach Jake Nannen said his Superior girls basketball players are a resilient group, and the Wildcats didn’t let early struggles keep them from taking down Doniphan-Trumbull Friday night.
Superior battled throughout the night and dominated the fourth quarter to pull away from the Cardinals for a 51-38 victory, its sixth win in eight games.
“That’s been a huge thing for us all year, is that resiliency,” Nannen said. “(Shayla) Meyer got in some foul trouble, (Ella) Gardner got into some foul trouble, and it was great to see some of those girls step up off the bench and continue to do what we were doing and battle, especially on the defensive rebounds. That was huge for us (Friday).”
The Wildcats scored double digits in each quarter, but the team’s lack of ball control kept the door open for Doniphan-Trumbull. The Cardinals fell behind 13-5 in the first quarter, but they took advantage of eight Superior turnovers in the second to outscore the Wildcats 13-10 and go into halftime trailing 23-18.
Even though they turned the ball over 18 times through the first three quarters, Superior never trailed, and that was largely due to the Wildcats’ defense and ability to control the glass. Superior held D-T to 11-for-53 (20.8%) shooting from the field and out-rebounded the Cardinals 45-33. The Cardinals also shot 19.2% (5-for-26) from 3-point range.
“We really emphasized keeping the ball out of the paint and keeping teams on the perimeter,” Nannen said. “Credit to D-T, they did a nice job hitting some perimeter shots down, but that was something we were okay with giving up. In the fourth quarter, our intensity picked up a little more in our closeouts and we were getting more in their faces. I think that really helped us out down the stretch.”
Ella Gardner led Superior with 12 points and added seven rebounds. Shayla Meyer finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. And Laci Kirchhoff added 10 points to make it three Wildcats in double figures.
Sophie Fitch’s nine points led Doniphan-Trumbull. Madison Shimmin tallied two points and hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Cardinals dropped to 3-10 on the season and will be on the road Tuesday to play Arcadia/Loup City (3-10). Superior is now 9-6 on the year and will face Deshler (4-9) on Tuesday before playing Auburn (13-1) next Friday.
“We’re definitely trending upwards; we have a long ways to go, but we just have to continue grinding in practice and continue finding our roles,” the Superior coach said. “Hopefully, in a couple of weeks we’re playing our best basketball.”
Superior (9-6)....13 10 14 14 — 51
D-T(3-10)...............5 13 15 5 — 38
Superior (51)
Laci Kirchhoff 4-8 0-0 10, Sierra Blackburn 3-8 1-2 9, Atlee Kobza 0-1 2-4 2, Ella Gardner 3-6 6-12 12, Shayla Meyer 3-16 4-4 11, Emma Henderson 3-4 1-2 7, Neah McMeen 0-4 0-0 0, Madison Heusinkvelt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-47 14-24 51.
D-T (38)
Madison Shimmin 0-2 2-4 2, Grace Schultz 2-6 2-5 7, Kendyl Brummund 2-11 0-1 5, Sophie Fitch 2-5 5-8 9, Ariana Baland 1-9 0-0 2, Hannah Greathouse 1-6 2-2 5, Addie Fay 3-11 0-0 8, Carley Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Kennedy 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 11-53 11-22 38.
Three-point field goals: Sup 5-19 (Kirchhoff 2-6, Blackburn 2-6, Meyer 1-4, McMeen 0-3); D-T 5-26 (Shimmin 0-1, Schultz 1-5, Brummund 1-5, Fitch 0-2, Baland 0-2, Greathouse 1-4, Fay 2-6, Kennedy 0-1). Rebounds — Sup 45 (Meyer 13); D-T 33 (Shimmin 14). Turnovers — Sup 20, D-T 14.
