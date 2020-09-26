Superior didn’t win the Adams Central invite.
After a long day of volleyball that began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Wildcats, ranked eighth in C-2, stumbled in the championship against C-1 No. 9 Broken Bow.
But Superior’s Shayla Meyer and head coach Kelsea Blevins both hit career milestones.
Meyer, he 6-2 junior outside hitter terminated her 1,000th kill in the second set against the Indians, which was her final of the match. Meyer stepped in to a well-placed set at the left pin from Sierra Blackburn and found the floor to the tune of an applause and Superior fans raising signs that read: “1,000 kills.”
Shayla, who needed 14 kills to eclipse the mark, smiled as she looked into the stands and jogged back to position to play the next ball.
“I had no clue,” Meyer said with a smile. “It’s just looking at what I can do in the future and it’s pretty exciting what I can do.”
Meyer’s kill made the second set 14-11 in favor of the Indians, who finished the game on an 11-7 run for the 25-21, 25-17 sweep and invite title.
Superior had a tough time stopping Broken Bow’s Kya Scott, who led the Indians with 11 kills. Setter Kailyn Scott had 20 assists.
“Broken Bow was a really tough team,” said Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins. “We’re learning and we’re growing every single match... They have a really talented setter, so we had some trouble running against a 5-1.”
The Wildcats reached the title game via a three-set win over Sandy Creek (27-29, 25-23, 25-20) — in which Meyer pounded 24 kills, and a comeback effort in a sweep of Class B Gering (25-15, 27-25) in the semifinals. Meyer had 15 kills in that match, including the final one.
“We had some incredible challenges,” Blevins said. “We nearly lost our first match in three sets and we battled back from 17-24 in the second set to win our second match. The girls are just learning to play together and believe in themselves. They’re capable of incredible things.”
Superior’s semifinal victory was Blevins’ 200th coaching the program.
I had no idea, they completely surprised me. I don’t keep track of that,” said Blevins. “It was incredible that the girls, assistants, and parents were thinking of me. As much as our coaches give for the girls, it’s nice to feel thee love back.”
Meyer, who is now in the Superior spotlight after her sister Kalynn’s departure to Huskers, has accounted for 261 kills in 40 sets (6.5 per set) this season.
“It’s been better than I thought, honestly,” Meyer said. “Everyone said, ‘What are you going to do without that experienced senior class?’ But really, we’ve improved so much since the beginning of summer. I’ve been rally proud of the team and it’s just fun.”
Adams Central
The Patriots claimed third place in their own invite after a disappointing loss in the semifinal to Broken Bow (25-21, 26-24).
Adams Central trailed almost from the outset in the opening stanza with the Indians, who sped out to a 5-1 lead.
The Broken Bow lead reached 21-13 before the Patriots pieced together a 7-1 run that included a kill by Caitlyn Scott, two kills and a block by Jess Babcock, a block by Cami Wellensiek, and an ace by Elizabeth Anderson.
A midline infraction and two other errors gave the Indians the set.
The second set was more of a let down for AC, which watched a 23-16 lead evaporate into a 26-24 win by the Indians.
Broken Bow finished the match of a 10-1 run. Twelve kills apiece from Babcock and Scott weren’t enough.
“We should have had that one,” said AC head coach Libby Lollman. “But that’s volleyball and we’ve just got to bounce back and keep competing.”
Adams Central responded with a sweep of Gering in the consolation match.
After a back-and-forth first set, which the Patriots won 25-17 and ended on a 15-1 run served by Anderson and Babcock, AC cruised in set two to cap the day with a dominant 25-8 win.
Anderson served eight straight points, including a pair of aces. Lauryn Scott had three kills and a block in the run.
A Caitlyn Scott block ended the match after Babcock served the final five AC points. The pair combined for 16 kills. Lauryn Scott added eight.
“That’s what I do love about this team,” Lollman said of the Patriots’ response. “Volleyball is a game of runs and we lost that run in that second game, but they didn’t let that affect them and they finished the day strong. They put it on themselves and they understand that if they have a bad game, they know they’ve got to come back and finish business.”
Tribland notes
- Doniphan-Trumbull finished its day by taking the final four sets it played after opening with a loss to the host Patriots. The Cardinals downed Boone Central 25-16, 25-19 and breezed by Centura 25-19, 25-11 for fifth place. Sophie Fitch and Danae Rader paced D-T with a combined 16 and 14 kills, respectively, in the two matches.
- Sandy Creek ended the day in seventh place after defeating Boone Central 25-12, 25-14. Leah Hatch led the team with six kills in the match and Kirstyn Sherbeck added four kills. The Cougars went 1-2 on the day, losing to Superior and Centura (25-17, 27-25).
