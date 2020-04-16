EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO. — William Jewell College derailed Hastings’ Mineral Bowl Express here Saturday afternoon, 33-14, before a crowd of approximately 3,000.
The usual rock-ribbed Bronco defense was hard put to stop the Cardinal single-wing trickery and power, generated by a crew of hard-running and quick backs.
CARR SELECTED
Although the two clubs broke even on first downs, 20-20, Hastings was outcharged on the ground, 418-238. The Red and White, however, outpassed their rivals 133-39.
About the only claim to glory the Broncos could muster on the clear, crisp afternoon was the selection of tackle Dennis Carr at the game’s outstanding lineman.
Ralph Kincaid, elusive William Jewell wingback, was voted the outstanding back award. Hastings College drew first blood in the opening period after seeing two drives halted due to fumbles inside the WJ 35-yard line.
Following the second bobble, the Cards took control on their own 24, but on the second play from scrimmage, guard Don Hinkle intercepted Bob Hawkins’ pass on the William Jewell 30-yard stripe.
On the initial HC play Tom Osborne slid to his right on a keeper, and threw a strike to end Pat Lee on the Cardinal eight. The Grand Island senior danced away from two opposing defenders and tallied standing up.
CARDINALS MARCH
Eldon Pequette’s placement split the uprights with 4:15 to be played in the first period.
After the kickoff the Cardinals marched 60 yards in eight plays to tie the game.
Kincaid and sub back Jim Stephens alternated toting the pigskin until fullback Bill Pendleton, an Excelsior Springs product, bolted through the middle for the final 13 yards.
Jim Berryhill’s conversion tied the contest with slightly more than a minute to go in the quarter.
William Jewell took advantage of a break to smash the deadlock late in the second chapter.
Forced to punt from their own 40, the WJ defense gobbled up a HC fumble following the reception on the Hastings 34.
Two plays lost five yards for the Cards when Hawkins nailed end Herb Dillard with the only completed William Jewell forward pass of the day for a touchdown. Berryhill’s placement lifted the count to 14-7 with 4:47 to play in the half.
OSBORNE-HILL
An Osborne-to-Joe Hill passing completion rallied the Broncos in the waning minutes of the half, but time ran out on the WJ 29-yard line.
William Jewell raised the ante to 21-7 late in the third quarter via a 78-yard sustained drive. The Cards had stymied a Bronco drive on the Jewell 22, and then went the distance in 10 ground thrusts.
Stephens finally go the marker on a five-yard left end sweek. Berryhill booted his third straight point at 1:40.
The next time William Jewell got its hands on the oval the Cardinals put together another drive, this one carrying 64 yards.
Pendleton capped the march against the Bronco substitutes with a one-yard dive early in the fourth period.
With Ron Schoonover running the team, Hastings charged for its second and last TD of the tilt.
ARNOLD SCORES
The Broncos were momentarily stopped on the WJ 41-yard line when Ed Georgeff intercepted a Schoonover aerial, but reserve end Kendall Peterson came to the rescue with a fumble recovery on the Hastings 43 seconds later.
Dan Arnold and Gene Nielsen provided the power in the 57-yard junket, but it was the former who scored taking a pitchout from Schoonover on the belly series.
The play covered seven yards around left end with five and a half minutes to play in the game. Jim Paige kicked the point.
Still using much of their first-string backfield, the Cards too, the kickoff 69 yards for the final score of the day.
Stephens cracked the right side from one yard out for the counter. Only 1:42 remained in the 1957 Mineral Bowl.
Paul Toms unlimbered his passing arm in the fading seconds, but fine catches by Hill and Pequette went for naught as time ran out.
Thus Hastings ended its season with a 7-2 mark, losing only to non-Nebraska College Conference foes. William Jewell’s record is 7-1-2.
VAN BOENING OUT
Larry Van Boening, rugged senior tackle from Grand Island, did not play in Saturday’s tussle. Stricken by the Flu Friday, he was unable to continue after taking pre-game exercises.
Commented
