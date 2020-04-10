While Christians think of Easter Sunday as a time to celebrate the good news of Jesus’s resurrection, the National Weather Service has some decidedly bad news to share concerning the day’s forecast:
High winds and snowfall of up to 5 inches across Tribland on Sunday promise to make the day miserable, with hazardous travel conditions.
Of course, everyone is supposed to be staying home, anyway, as part of the fight to suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. So that’s some more bad news to keep in mind.
Accumulating snowfall is expected areawide late Saturday night into Sunday, with the high winds to kick in during the Sunday daylight hours. Snowfall totals could range from a trace to 2 inches in the Hebron area, to 1-2 inches around Red Cloud, to 2-4 inches in the Hastings area, to 2-5 inches stretching northwest toward Kearney.
Sustained northerly winds of 35 mph are forecast, with gusts of 50-60 mph.
A combination of slick road conditions, falling snow and poor visibility due to the wind forms the travel threat.
The Weather Service also is warning that the cold, wet and windy weather could be hard on young livestock.
A high wind watch will be in effect across Tribland from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. A winter storm watch has been declared for Hall County and north from 4 a.m. to 10 pm.
Rain is expected on Saturday, with a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in northern Kansas from 4-10 p.m. Hail and strong winds are possible.
Sunday’s wintry blast will kick off a spell of below-normal temperatures that is expected to last through much of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.