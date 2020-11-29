Doniphan-Trumbull needs to replace four starters who helped the Cardinals finish 20-6 and make it to the Class C-2 boys state tournament last year.
Junior Myles Sadd is the only returning starter this season. Others back with experience are juniors Andrew Stock, Ethan Smith, Blake Detamore, Carter Schultz and Chris Uhrich.
"This year's team will present some familiar faces in new, more pertinent roles and a host of new faces to the varsity level," said coach Kalen Buhr. "Our team quickness will be a strength and our team's skill level is very high. We will look once again to play a fast, up-tempo brand of basketball that kids enjoy playing.
"I anticipate this team to make great strides each week."
