With as many lights as Mick Kucera put up as part of the holiday display at his home, there was quite a bit of trial and error.
Kucera’s home at 501 E. Fifth St. won the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department’s holiday lighting contest.
“We were definitely excited,” he said. “We had a lot of fun doing it.”
Putting up lights is a family activity.
Kucera, 37, who works for the family business, Kucera Painting, received help on the display from his daughters: Olivia, 16, Faith, 11, and Lily, 5. Faith also took care of all of the more than 100 letters left inside the red Santa mailbox posted outside the Kucera home.
“We love driving around and looking at Christmas lights and getting new ideas,” Kucera said. “There’s some neat displays to look at. That’s for sure.”
He is inspired by his fellow lighting display contest nominees.
Other entrants in this year’s contest included: 6105 W. Assumption Road, 610 S. Sewell Ave., 422 E. Seventh St., 1016 N. Saunders Ave., 1248 N. Hewett Ave. and 1926 W. 10th St.
The display at 422 E. Seventh St., which regularly draws vehicles outside to watch the synchronized light show, is particularly inspiring to Kucera. That house is two blocks north on Cedar Avenue from Kucera’s home.
“They put a lot of work into theirs,” he said.
It was quite a bit of trial and error for Kucera to put up his display, which includes a colorful winter scene with snowmen, reindeer — and drippy icicles on the porch.
“It’s a battle to keep them all lit up; that’s for sure,” he said. “Going to different outlets and flipping breakers, eventually I get it figured out.”
He doesn’t diagram anything.
“We just wing it as we go,” he said. “We start putting stuff out. If we like where it’s at, we leave it there.”
He had more time than last year to put up lights.
“Fortunately, this year we had a little more time to get them all out, not as many activities going on,” he said. “We just had the time to do it.”
Aided by accommodating weather, Kucera had most of his display up by Thanksgiving.
“We had some good weekends,” he said. “That helped out, for sure.”
