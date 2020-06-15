Amid these days of trouble, sickness and uncertainty in our nation and world, it may come as some very small comfort to readers to know that Murphy’s Law, at least, is alive and well.
For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, Murphy’s Law holds that if anything can go wrong, it will — and at the worst possible time. And while this “law” is cited in jest, it could have been invoked once more on Monday when the National Weather Service announced that the first 14 days of June were the hottest in Hastings since 1934.
As Hastings families were absorbing the news that the Aquacourt water park wouldn’t open this summer due to public health concerns and waited patiently for the delayed openings of the city’s smaller recreational water features, they simultaneously were coping with a hot spell that brought a running average temperature of 77.4 degrees for the 14-day period. (The average includes temperatures recorded around the clock.)
According to NWS, the daily high temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 11 of those 14 days — a period on the calendar often associated with rain and thunderstorms rather than with hot winds and mercury pushing the century mark.
The agency’s temperature records for Hastings, which date back to 1907, indicate this year brought the hottest June 1 through June 14 since 1934, in the miserable depths of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, when the average temperature was 78.5 degrees.
The previous year, 1933, brought an even hotter average for the period: 78.9 degrees.
Other years in the dubiously distinguished top five are 1911 (77.5 degrees) and 1952 (76.9).
At 77.4 degrees, the 2020 average temperature was 8 degrees warmer than the 30-year normal.
In Grand Island, the average temperature for June 1-14 was 78.4 degrees — one degree higher than in Hastings, and the third-hottest on record, behind 1933 and 1934, respectively.
Although Aquacourt will remain closed all this season due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and related public health guideleines, Hastings’ Libs Park splash pad opened on June 8 — about two weeks later than usual — and the Lincoln and Heartwell park wading pools opened Monday, offering children and families some welcome relief from the heat.
Public swimming pools in some other Tribland towns also have opened for the season in the last few days or are about to open now.
Meanwhile, the heat and wind continue. Tuesday’s forecast for Hastings calls for sunny conditions with a high of 94 and south winds of 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wednesday is predicted to be sunny and hot, with a high of 95 and a south wind around 20 mph, gusting to 35.
After Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to back down into the mid-80s for the balance of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.