A 19-year-old Grand Island woman denied charges of assaulting a 20-year-old Hastings woman on Monday in Adams County District Court.
Yesnilla Pano pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing for July 23 at 11 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Pano went to Alanna Minton’s residence at 844 N. Kansas Ave. on Feb. 13 and kicked in the door to the residence, walked upstairs to Minton’s bedroom and attacked her.
Minton told police that Pano grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head into a desk and used a glass paperweight to strike her in the head. Minton got the paperweight out of Pano’s hand, but Pano grabbed another paperweight and continued to strike her.
Minton said she was able to get away from Pano and Pano grabbed a bat-like object and struck Minton on the left side of her back. Pano grabbed Minton and threw her to the floor again before Giovanni Deleon broke the two women apart.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Second-degree assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Criminal trespass is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Criminal mischief, value less than $500, is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.