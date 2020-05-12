A 44-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced May 7 in Adams County District Court to 180 days in jail and three years of probation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 25, 2019.
Valerey M. Ditsworth, whose last known address was 1110 E. Third St., pleaded no contest March 12. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a fifth offense and dropped a count of refusing a blood test.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ditsworth has been convicted of previous DUI charges from incidents on Sept. 3, 2004, in Adams County; Oct. 12, 2006, in Lancaster County; April 4, 2008, in Lancaster County and Oct. 18, 2013, in Adams County.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ditsworth. He also revoked her driver’s license for five years and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine.
Third-offense DUI is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
