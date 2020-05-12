A 30-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced May 7 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for attempted Sex Offender Registration Act violation on Nov. 19, 2019.
Tasha L. Ash, whose last known address was 717 N. Saunders Ave., pleaded no contest March 12. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the charge and dropped a charge of furnishing false information.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ash moved without notifying authorities.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ash.
Attempted sex offender registration act violation is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
