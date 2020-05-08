A 35-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced April 23 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for theft by receiving stolen property and possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 8, 2019.
Jennifer L. Poindexter, whose last known address was 1527 W. Seventh St. No. 12, pleaded no contest March 12. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the value of the theft charge.
Officers found Poindexter in possession of a stolen motorcycle and when she was placed under arrest, officers found methamphetamine in her purse.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Poindexter.
Theft by receiving stolen property, value $1,500-$5,000, and possession of a controlled substance (meth) each are Class 4 felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
