Entering Central Park Saturday afternoon after a march through downtown Hastings, participants in the Nebraska Women’s March carried signs and chanted loudly:
“What do we want? Equality! When do we want it? Yesterday!”
If the message sounds somewhat angry, that’s because there’s anger behind it, according to one of the four speakers, who addressed an audience of about 70 people in the park following the march.
“I am an angry woman, and that is why I’m here,” said Valerie Bower, a local nurse and health care advocate. “The world is not as it should be, and that angers me.”
Other speakers for the event were Jo Bair Springer, executive director of the SASA Crisis Center in Hastings; Christine Haba, adult education coordinator for the Central Community College-Grand Island Campus; and Socorro Topete, a senior at Hastings College who plans to pursue graduate studies in human rights.
But while Bower and the other speakers, who spoke in turns during the hourlong program, cited examples of injustice in society and in their own personal experiences, they also described a vision of the world in which all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or gender identity, sexuality or other personal factors, could be on equal footing to make the most of their lives and help change the world.
It’s not just a matter of being angry about the way things are, the women said, but of having the resolve— individually and collectively — to help bring about the change they believe is needed.
“There is strong evidence human beings as a collective are capable of solving problems when sufficiently motivated,” Bower said.
Those problems, the speakers said, include not just pay discrimination, but domestic violence, unequal access to health care, and the inability of many to attain leadership roles in government and institutions.
They cited systems in society that give straight white men the power. Bower used the term “patriarchy,” calling it “a toxic, broken system.”
“It’s a taint, a sickness,” she said. “And I believe in the depths of my soul that it is a sin.”
Haba and Topete spoke of the importance of individuals accepting themselves as they are and allowing children to express and love themselves as they are, as well.
To Springer, the desire to see justice and prosperity for all people is a matter of Christianity and sensing the spark of God in every human being.
“I think about a world where we see the divine in one another no matter how different we are,” she said.
Women’s Marches have been conducted in central Nebraska each year since 2017. The 2020 march was in Kearney.
Bower told the audience Saturday that anger expressed over injustice can help make the world a better place.
“As a good friend told me, my anger is wise,” she said. “Your anger is legitimate and righteous and wise. Harness it, and together we can move mountains.”
