Construction started a few weeks ago to prepare the Hastings Aquacourt Water Park for a new splash playground structure in the children’s area.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved on Feb. 25 awarding the contract for the new Aquacourt play structure splash pad to Christiansen Commercial Contracting of Pender, which bid $634,100. Christiansen Commercial Contracting had the lowest of four bids.
The splash playground will have 23 features that will include a 5-foot tipping bucket that dumps every three to five minutes, three slides, cargo net climber, and a number of jets and bubblers. The new playground will sit in the zero depth area where the kiddie slide and small playground currently sit.
The new structure will sit alongside the concrete bench with canopy and jets.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said the first step of the work was tearing out space for the new piping.
“Basically they are going to put in all the underground infrastructure,” he said. “That’s what they are doing right now. Then they will pour the concrete over it. Then the playground vendor company will come and bring the playground in and install it over the piping.”
Construction originally was scheduled to begin Tuesday, with a completion date of May 15, 2021. But Aquacourt was closed all summer due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, allowing work to begin early.
“With our pool being closed, we gave them the green light to go ahead and get started earlier if they wanted to,” Hassenstab said. “They took advantage of that and started a couple weeks ago.”
While the kiddie slide that was popular with young children was removed to make space for the new playground, one of the new structure’s three slides is a double kiddie slide intended to serve the same demographic.
Hassenstab said the goal of bringing in the new playground was for it to be interactive and inclusive for all ages.
He said it is targeting the 1- to 10-year-old demographic.
Features for children who are older than toddlers, but still too small to ride down the larger slides, were lacking at Aquacourt, Hassenstab said.
The playground was paid for out of the Aquatic Center Fund that was established at the time the Aquacourt was built. The Aquacourt opened in 2004.
Even after purchasing the new equipment, the city’s Aquatic Center Fund still will have a balance of about $400,000, he said. The fund was established with a little over $1 million and has accrued interest over the years.
Construction of the playground takes 16-20 weeks after it is ordered. Hassenstab said he ordered the playground in May.
“It comes pre-made; it just has to be assembled on site,” he said.
Hassenstab anticipates filling the pool earlier than usual leading up to the start of the 2021 summer season because the playground will be tested to make sure it is working as intended.
“Then we’ll have a couple weeks to work out any bugs if there are any,” he said.
Adding the new playground has added significance for 2021, Hassenstab said, after the Aquacourt remained closed for summer 2020 due to concerns about social distancing not being possible.
“I think it would because this past summer, for us, was a very tough decision and it still is, to close down the pool,” he said. “If there’s any silver lining in this, it’s that we’ll have a new feature and we haven’t had anything new since the pool’s been built. We’re excited to do that and to be able to offer that next summer. I think it’s going to bring some new excitement to the pool, something different — an interactive playground with a number of features.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.