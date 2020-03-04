Richard Laaker loves to work with his hands, and he does a lot of that work to benefit others.
The Fairfield man, in his retirement, builds furniture and other items out of wood.
Many of those pieces decorate the home he shares with his wife, Lynn: A Hoosier cabinet, an oak desk, replica antique ice boxes, grandfather clock, beds — “about anything I can think of” to build, he says.
And sometimes he makes things specifically for fundraising auctions.
Laaker grew up near Arlington and attended St. Paul Lutheran School from kindergarten through eighth grade. After high school graduation, he moved to Fairfield 43 years ago and opened a mechanic shop.
For 40 years, he fixed cars, pickups, anything that had a motor.
He loved working on machines, but wood fascinated him, too. A high school woodworking teacher instilled a love of wood, but with a full-time job, woodworking was on the back burner.
He began accumulating woodworking equipment years ago, “thinking I would dedicate my retirement to doing what I wanted.
“My favorite thing is to find an old antique and replicate it.”
He also built a workshop. Laaker had worked in the basement of his house, but the sawdust went everywhere.
“If you’ve ever been around sawdust, you understand,” he said.
For the past dozen years, Laaker has made wood items for three charity events. Three or four per year go to the FIRE banquet, a fundraiser for Lutheran education in Adams County. A couple go to Heartland Lutheran’s fundraiser in Grand Island, and a few more go to the Deshler Lutheran School fundraiser.
This year for the FIRE banquet, Laaker has made a drop-front secretary. It was one he saw at someone’s house.
“I walked into his back room, and here sat this old desk. I said, ‘Gosh, that’s unique.’ ”
Laaker took photographs and measurements and was able to build it from that.
The desk, which stands 40 inches tall and 26 inches wide, is made of solid oak. It has a drop front desk and pigeon holes for storage, plus two drawers. The front is rounded, and the sides are one and a half-inch thick, made of solid wood.
“It’s pretty indestructible,” he said.
He uses no nails for his projects, using dovetailing only. His wood is locally sourced.
“Pretty much all of my wood is raw trees that have been cut down around here,” Laaker said. “All my oak, walnut, and cedar, it’s all stuff I either sawed down myself or purchased from people who cut it down. I buy very little wood commercially.”
He believes strongly in a Christian education, and that is a large part of the motivation behind him creating wood furniture and items and donating them to Lutheran school fundraisers.
“I’m a pretty firm believer in Christian education,” he said.
Faith in God has helped him through life, and he wants other youth to have the chance to learn about Jesus.
“There are so many tough things in regular life,” he said. “How do you deal with them if you don’t believe in God?”
He loves building things.
“I really enjoy taking a piece of raw lumber and turning it into a piece of beautiful furniture,” Laaker said.
In addition to the antique replica drop-front secretary, Laaker made a wooden cross and an American flag for this year’s FIRE auction.
FIRE stands for “Faithfully Investing in Religious Education.” Funds raised from the FIRE event, organized by the Adams County Lutheran Education Association, are split evenly between the two Lutheran schools in Adams County: Zion Lutheran School in Hastings and Christ Lutheran School near Prosser In 2019, each school received $58,450. The monies are used for scholarships, curriculum, technology, and other needs.
Auction items are available for preview on Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the activities building on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. Bids can be left on items, and admission to preview is free.
The 2020 FIRE banquet will be held Saturday on the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings with doors open at 5 p.m. Over 300 items are on the live and silent auctions, and a meal is served. Valet parking is available.
Tickets are available by calling or texting Laura Hargis at 402-469-8240. Visit www.acleafire.org or call 319.321.2152 for more information.
