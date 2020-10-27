ARLINGTON, Texas — Some day I'll tell my kids and grandkids that I attended a World Series game in the midst of a global pandemic.
How is that going to sound to them?
"How'd you do that, grandpa?"
Or is the better question, "Why'd you do that, grandpa?"
Some of you might say, "Because he's young and careless about COVID-19."
Fair. But untrue.
I wear a mask almost all of the time that has become part of how I plan my outfits some days. I try and follow social distancing guidelines as much as I can, and stay away from large gatherings when my job doesn't require I attend them.
I never liked crowded spaces before this pandemic, and that certainly hasn't changed in the last six months.
Which brings me to this: I vote for a socially distanced World Series every year.
Shoot, I vote for a socially distanced anything, any year.
Sorry, team owners and payroll clerks.
Now, let me back up.
I was in Texas this past weekend. I drove south to Dallas to help a friend settle in to his new space after moving across the country.
By happenstance, the World Series bubble was just 25 minutes from his apartment, and my team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, was playing in it.
My friend, Corey, and I mulled over our weekend plan all week.
"Should we go to a game?" Corey and I asked each other numerous times.
I vouched for Game 5 on Sunday, which would have been the clinching game for the Dodgers had they not blown it in the ninth inning of Saturday's Game 4.
We watched Game 4 at an outdoor bar, distanced from others and wearing masks, as required. I threw a mini tantrum, flabbergasted at how the Dodgers crumbled and let a commanding 3-1 series lead slip.
"Are you kidding me?" I yelled through my mask. There may have been a few other words thrown in there.
After I came to terms with defeat, Corey lightened the blow.
"Bro! Our tickets just became cheaper for tomorrow!"
We both had our limit on what we were willing to spend on tickets. Checking secondary market apps on my phone all day Sunday was stressful.
In the back of my mind I had a plan. Corey, I think, had given up on our dream of going to the game as the time of first pitch ticked closer.
"We'll just go down to the ballpark to Texas Live! and watch the game there," Corey said, disappointedly.
Texas Live! is a lot like a Railyard (Lincoln) or Power & Light District (Kansas City) type of establishment, where folks go eat, drink and be merry on game day.
I was content with that, too, but deeply yearned to be inside that stadium next door. After all, I drove nine hours to be here. Why not put this trip over the top in this unforgettable year?
We parked the car surprisingly close to the stadium. I was on my phone for the entire drive, searching for affordable tickets.
Found some.
"Corey, do you want to go to the game? Tell me right now."
He answered, affirmatively.
"I got them! We're going to the game," I say.
We paused as I tried to complete the purchase. I needed quicker fingers.
I had all day to spend, making sure my credit card info within these apps was up to date, now I'm missing out on tickets to do something so simple.
Three more pairs of tickets pass us by. I'd almost given up.
By this time, scalpers and scammers — any major sporting event's regulars — were harassing us with absurd offers.
Finally, my purchase went through.
No tickets had appeared yet.
Waiting … waiting …
An email arrived, telling me the tickets would be ready "tomorrow."
First pitch had passed. I could hear Joe Buck over the stadium's outdoor speakers.
"Alright, well I'm hungry. Let's just go get food," I mumble.
*Buzz*
"Your tickets are ready."
Bingo! We're in.
We entered through the left field gate.
"Unreal to be here," Corey exclaimed.
We took our Snapchats and Instagrams, capturing the moment as our generation does.
I FaceTimed my sister, my best friend, and some of my coworkers — people I wished were sharing this moment with me, too.
I called my dad, whom I made a bet with. "Dodgers in six," I had texted him a week prior. They won it in six games, though I attended Game 5.
Dad had been to the World Series before, in 1986. Red Sox-Mets. The Buckner Play.
"Wow!" he reacted to hearing how much I paid for my ticket.
Truthfully, I was satisfied with the price I paid. I wouldn't have paid much more, but comparatively the 10-year average for a World Series ticket is roughly $1,200, according to TicketIQ. I paid one-third of that.
Everything about this World Series was unique, and I can say I was there for it.
A max of 11,500 fans were allowed in. You'd think that would drive the price up higher. The average ticket price for this World Series was $1,157. Compare that to the Dodgers' appearances in 2018 and 2017, when tickets averaged $1,130 and $2,938, respectively.
I constantly remind myself, "I went to the World Series … in a pandemic."
I feel lucky. Some probably think I'm stupid and selfish.
The concourses were empty. I can't imagine how it might've looked any other year with three times the amount of people. Bathroom and concession lines required no wait time.
The seating arrangements were funny-looking from afar, but beautiful up close. I loved having the space between parties. You can breathe, even through the masks we were required to wear.
It was quiet. There were fewer distractions. No vendors annoying you simply with their presence. The focus was on baseball. Fans were engaged.
Through all nine innings — well, the 8 1/2 we were inside for — we cherished the seats we sat in. There couldn't have been a bad seat in the park, which is overused but true in this day and age.
We nourished ourselves with beers that somehow tasted better being consumed at the World Series, even though Corey spilt half of his into my chicken tender basket. I enjoyed the Michelob Ultra-soaked tender regardless.
I watched my once-idol Clayton Kershaw overcome his playoff struggles and, hopefully, put some of his haters on mute for a while. I'm happier for no one more so than him that he now has a World Series ring.
I watched Tuesday's clinching game on my work computer in the office. It obviously didn't compare, but I was elated. Three years too late, since the cheating Astros stole the 2017 title — and still haven't faced any repercussions. The 2018 Red Sox were far and away better than those Dodgers.
But as manager Dave Roberts said, "This is our year!"
This was my year. The perfect one to attend a World Series game, to make 2020 a little brighter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.