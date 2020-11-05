Two Fillmore County men who serve on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board of directors received strong support from their home county in their respective bids for re-election on Tuesday.
For Lynn Yates of rural Geneva, that support from home buoyed his candidacy and helped him withstand a stiff challenge from Henderson area farmer Stan Boehr.
Yates won the election by a districtwide tally of 10,571-9,989, for a winning margin of 51.4% to 48.6%, according to unofficial election results compiled by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Merlin Volkmer of rural Shickley, a longtime UBBNRD director, also got a big boost from Fillmore County voters, but it wasn’t enough to let him fend off a challenge from Henderson area farmer Kendall Siebert.
Volkmer lost the election to Siebert by a districtwide tally of 12,096-8,483, or 58.8% to 41.2%, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.
Yates represents Subdistrict No. 4 in the Upper Big Blue district, which encompasses all of York County, virtually all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, and portions of Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
Volkmer represents Subdistrict No. 5. The NRD’s headquarters are in York.
Yates, a past chairman of the NRD board, defeated Boehr in Fillmore County by a margin of 1,601-505, or 76% to 24%. He also won the county vote in Polk, Saline, Butler and Seward counties.
Boehr won his largest victories in Hamilton County, where he received 57.6% of the vote, and York County, where he claimed 55.4% of the total votes cast. Voters in those two counties together accounted for 8,711 of the 20,560 votes cast in the race.
Boehr also won in Adams and Clay counties.
In the Upper Big Blue district, board members must reside in the subdistrict they represent, but voters districtwide see the race appear on their ballots.
Volkmer received 1,196 votes in Fillmore County compared to 845 for Siebert, giving Volkmer a winning margin of 58.6% to 41.1% in his home county. He also won the most votes in Saline County.
Siebert found his largest county winning margins in Hamilton County, with 66%, and Clay County, with 64%.
Both Siebert and Boehr are well-known in their communities, and both spoke out in 2019 when the UBBNRD board was considering strengthened regulations aimed at the district’s issues with groundwater nitrate levels.
The board ultimately sent that proposal, which found disfavor with many of the district’s farmers, back to committee for more study.
The Upper Big Blue district has more than 1.2 million irrigated crop acres. The district board has two members from each of eight subdistricts and one at-large member, for a total complement of 17 directors.
All other seats on the board up for election Tuesday were filled on an uncontested basis.
Incumbent directors Jeffrey Bohaty of Seward, John Miller of Aurora and Gary Bethune of York were re-elected. Newcomers to the board will be Richard Bohaty of Seward in Subdistrict No. 3 and Rodney Grotz of York in Subdistrict No. 7.
Bohaty will succeed Douglas Bruns of Waco, and Grotz will succeed Gary Eberle of Bradshaw. Neither Bruns nor Eberle sought re-election.
Neal Hoff of Hastings ran against Volkmer and Siebert in the Subdistrict No. 5 race in the May primary election. He finished third and didn’t advance to the general election.
