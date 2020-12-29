September
- After months of construction, a roundabout opened at U.S. Highway 6/34 and Adams Central Road in the interest of traffic safety near the Adams Central schools.
- Joshua Drake, who had served nine years as the fifth-grade teacher at Silver Lake Elementary School in Bladen and five years as head high school girls basketball coach, took over his new duties as principal of Silver Lake High in Roseland.
- On the same day Rich Lloyd took over his new duties as executive president of Hastings College, HC, Mary Lanning Healthcare and the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln announced they were conducting a feasibility study to examine the prospects for a new Bryan nursing education program in Hastings.
- Central Community College announced it was beginning the fall semester with 8.3% fewer students than it had at the start of fall 2019, but was expecting enrollment to grow somewhat throughout the fall with the start of short-term training programs and midterm courses.
- St. Cecilia high school football players and coaches were sidelined for two weeks after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed. In all, more than 10% of the students body of St. Cecilia Middle School and High School was put into quarantine.
- Longtime Hastings lawyer Robert Sullivan argued before the Nebraska Supreme Court on behalf of a local client appealing the granting of a divorce sought by the man’s wife, asserting that the man’s constitutional rights to due process and equal protection of the law had been violated. The appeal challenged the constitutionality of no-fault divorce. The Supreme Court later upheld the granting of the divorce.
- The Minden Opera House presented free outdoor concerts in the newly rehabilitated bandshell in Minden’s Chautauqua Park, seeking to bring live music back to the community safely after several months’ hiatus related to COVID-19.
- Area 4-H and FFA participants were grateful to participate in youth competitions at the scaled-back version of the 2020 Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
- Jim Heyen, a former longtime member and president of the Hastings Board of Education, was sworn in to serve the remaining four months of an unexpired term. Robert Sullivan had vacated the seat when he moved from Hastings to Wahoo.
- Hastings Fire and Rescue and Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home organized a ceremony at Lincoln Park Fire Station to memorialize the 19th anniversary of terrorist attacks on the United States Sept. 11, 2001.
- Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was guest speaker at a ceremony in Hastings’ Parkview marking the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. Members of the newly organized local chapter of Life Runners participated in the event.
- The Hastings Downtown Center Association announced its decision to cancel its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Celebration of Lights activities for this year due to public health concerns.
- Several parents attended a meeting of the Adams Central Board of Education to speak out against a requirement that students wear face coverings as a public health precaution.
- The Hastings City Council approved a “frugal” budget for city and utility operations in 2020-21, with a bottom line of $141,502,119, down from $149,402,450 for 2019-20. Although the new budget relies on a 6% increase in property tax funding, the property tax levy rate remains at 44.97 cents per $100 valuation — the same as it has been since 2016.
- Work was beginning on installation of a new interactive playground in the kiddie pool area at the Aquacourt Water Park.
- Harriett McFeely, founder of the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings, unveiled the newest addition to the museum’s collection: an American flag recovered from the Garrison Cemetery in Butler County over Memorial Day Weekend with braids in it.
- After a 42-year hiatus, a 1950s neon lighted sign pointing the way to downtown Geneva was returned to use at 13th and G streets.
- Excavation for the new Blue Hill municipal swimming pool on the site of the old elementary school turned up contents of time capsules buried years earlier by sixth-graders.
- The Nebraska Arts Council presented an Outstanding Artist award to Dave Stewart on the porch at The Kensington, where he resides. The award originally was to have been presented in March at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, but the ceremony was deferred for public health reasons.
- Hastings College homecoming festivities included a “reverse” Melody Round-Up parade on the campus and an in-person, outdoor celebration for 2020 graduates whose regular commencement ceremony in May was canceled due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.