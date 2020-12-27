April
- Demand was high for the federally funded “Grab and Go” meals program Hastings Public Schools established in March for anyone 18 and younger in response to in-person classes being canceled.
- The South Heartland District Health Department was implementing directed health measures necessary to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
- Kevin Asher and Lance Creech, boys basketball coaches at St. Cecilia and Hastings High School, each announced they would be leaving their respective programs.
- Dealing with the threat of COVID-19, local alcohol purveyors quickly changed their business model, offering new services like delivery and off-sale purchases.
- As part of its “We Got This” initiative, Pacha Soap of Hastings provided organizations on the front line fighting COVID-19 with hand sanitizer made with labor donated by Bristol Station residents.
- Local citizens donated 1,500 face masks and 60 pairs of shoe coverings to Mary Lanning Healthcare. The personal protective equipment was made using materials provided by an anonymous donor.
- A small, anonymous group of sidewalk chalk artists hit the streets leaving behind their signature calling card: A simple, beautiful message and the gift of cheer.
- Members of the Adam
- s County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0-2 to approve purchasing 11 acres on the southwest edge of Hastings as the possible site of a new county justice center. Supervisors Chuck Neumann and Glenn Larsen abstained.
- Hastings Public Library was part of an initiative organized by Tri-Cities members of the Amateur Radio Association of Nebraska to produce personal protective equipment. The library’s 3-D printer was used to make headband-like face shield frames.
- Red Cloud High School was the first Tribland High School to conduct a commencement ceremony, honoring 2020 graduates in an outdoor event after in-person classes were halted in March.
- Mary Lanning Healthcare employees lined a driveway outside the north hospital entrance to bid farewell to Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, 54, of Durango, Colorado, who was the first critical patient admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Chavez-Ramirez was released after spending 22 days at Mary Lanning including 16 days on a ventilator.
- Ruth Raun and Nathaniel Story were surprised at their homes after winning the 2020 Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year and Young Educator of the Year awards, respectively.
- Members of the Hastings Planning Commission were impressed with and recommended approval of a preliminary development plan for dentist Sean Daly to build a new office east of Lake Hastings, near the intersection of North Shore Drive and Osborne Drive West.
- Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved a $148,316 federal 21st Century Grant for an after-school program at Lincoln Elementary provided by the Hastings Family YMCA.
- Members of the Hastings Sunrise Rotary Club gathered with school administrators, faculty and students at Longfellow Elementary to finish planting three new trees along Ninth Street on the north side of the building.
May
- Demolition work began at the Hastings Regional Center as six buildings were set to be razed.
- Directed health measures were eased to reduce restrictions on activities including elective medical procedures and religious services.
- Trumbull native Betsy (Rouse) Thomas, librarian at Kooser Elementary in Lincoln, was featured on the “Today Show” for her creative effort to connect with students in videos online during the coronavirus pandemic.
- School teachers and staff celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week in the midst of the pandemic by cruising through neighborhoods in car caravans.
- The Hastings area community donated more than $582,000 for 91 nonprofit organizations during Give Hastings Day. That amount was over $100,000 more than the previous year.
- Joy Huffaker and Willis Hunt advanced to the general election in the Hastings City Council Ward 3 race, beating out incumbent Councilman Paul Hamelink in the primary.
- Voters in the Hastings Public Schools District approved renovations at the Morton Elementary building, saying yes to a levy-neutral bond issue question in the primary election.
- Former Adams County Maintenance Supervisor Harold Johnson defeated incumbent Scott Thomsen in the Republican primary election to represent District 4 on the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
- Incumbent Glen Larsen defeated challenger Brad Henrie in the District 2 Republican primary election for the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
- Juniata voters approved a measure to enact a half-cent local sales tax as a way to generate revenue for street repairs and improvements in the primary election.
- Blue Hill voters in the primary election approved a bond issue to allow progress on construction of a new municipal swimming pool.
- Hastings College hosted its first virtual graduation ceremony.
- The Nebraska Air National Guard flew a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker over Mary Lanning Healthcare as a salute to Nebraska’s health care workers.
- Volunteer trumpeters played taps every hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Parkview Cemetery on Memorial Day after the annual service was canceled due to COVID-19.
- Charges were filed against Wesley Blessing of Lincoln for shooting at officers in rural Clay County, then again in Deweese.
Chris Peterson, a veteran member of the Superior City Council, stepped up to the office of mayor following the resignation of Sonia Schmidt, whose term was to run through 202
- 2.
June
- Five Hastings High students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association competition, the first time HHS had qualified for the competition in more than two decades.
- Hastings’ annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at Brickyard Park was canceled amid ongoing concerns with the novel coronavirus disease.
- The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department announced the Aquacourt Water Park would remain closed for the summer with the need for social distancing a major factor in the decision.
- The Minden Public Swimming Pool reopened with additional safety precautions.
- Around 300 people gathered at the field north of the Masonic Center to support the Black Lives Matter
- movement, which protests racial inequality in the nation’s prisons and policing issues, including excessive use of force and racial profiling.
- Jade Ovendale was hired as the new head women’s soccer coach for Hastings College.
- The Roseland Community Club set up a virtual trophy case as it moved the town’s historical trophies and awards in preparation of a new community center.
- The Hastings Planning Commission recommended declaring an area in southwest Hastings as blighted to help spur development.
- Organizers for the Relay for Life of Adams County hosted a week of virtual events to mark its 25th anniversary after the in-person event was canceled amid COVID-19.
- The Rockin’ G Arena Open Horse Show in Guide Rock celebrated its 20th anniversary.
- The Hastings campus of Joseph’s College of Cosmetology closed, ending a beauty school presence that dated back to the 1930s.
