August
The Old Trusty Antique Engine and Collectors Show in Clay Center was canceled due to public health concerns.
The Platte Valley Antique Machinery and Collectors Show near Ayr was scaled down to help with social distancing this year.
Allen’s of Hastings, a fixture in Hastings’ retail landscape since 1958, was sold to Russ’s Market operator B&R Stores Inc.
Area schools made plans to reopen for the fall semester, most including a face covering requirement for students and staff.
Hastings Public Schools boosted its e-learning program to provide an alternative to students returning to in-person classes.
Hastings Kiwanis installed outdoor musical instruments at every elementary school in and near the city.
Rich Lloyd was named executive president of Hastings College in a special arrangement with Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, where Lloyd remains president.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds had one of its best years in terms of crowds and competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.