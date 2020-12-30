December
The Hastings City Council approved plans to convert the two tennis courts in Carter Park into pickleball courts in 2021.
Hastings College was offering a mix of online and in-person instruction to finish out the fall semester after giving students the option of not returning to campus after Thanksgiving break due to public health concerns.
Hastings College, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Lincoln’s Bryan College of Health Sciences formalized a partnership in which Hastings will become a delivery site for nursing education through the Bryan college beginning in fall 2021.
Diana Reiner prepared to retire as secretary to the superintendent of Hastings Public Schools after 25 years in several roles with the school district.
The Hastings Kiwanis Club continued its longtime project helping local children buy Christmas gifts for family members.
Students at Kenesaw Public Schools decorated outdoor trees on the school grounds with hand-decorated ornaments under the watchful eye of Anabel Gallagher, 92, a retired longtime teacher at the school who planted the trees three decades earlier with her students. Kenesaw students went all out to decorate for the holidays this year, led by the high school student council and FFA and FBLA chapters.
Kenesaw High School juniors loaded 5,850 pairs of shoes onto a truck, bringing to a close a fundraiser for a class trip to Washington, D.C. The shoes were bound for microenterprise small businesses around the world to stimulate commerce and help struggling would-be entrepreneurs earn a living.
Volunteers from several Hastings area churches were resuming efforts, which first began in the spring, to run errands for the elderly and other individuals homebound due to the pandemic. The Rev. Andy Springer, chaplain at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, was coordinating the project.
Dr. Abel Luksan, chief medical officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare, became the first frontline medical worker at the hospital to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A day later, Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling became the first member of the Hastings Fire & Rescue Department to receive the vaccine. Frontline medical workers, including emergency medical service personnel, were designated to be among the first Americans to receive the vaccines once they became available.
Adams County was honored by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association for having the best insurance loss ratio for the last five years among the 83 counties the association serves.
Volunteers built boxes, then filled them with food and toys to help 277 area families have a brighter holiday through the 2020 Goodfellows project coordinated by the management and staff of the Hastings Tribune.
The Hastings Rural Fire Protection District opened its new fire station near Adams County’s Wallace building south of Hastings. The new station provides room to house all the department’s trucks and equipment plus accommodate indoor training.
Fifty years after it opened, the original Imperial Mall building was knocked to the ground by a demolition crew to make way for redevelopment of the 33.5-acre mall property. The building had been closed since May 2019.
Donors in the Superior area provided hundreds of gifts for foster children during the holiday season through the nonprofit Ambassadors of Kindness organization.
The Downtown Center Association announced winners in three categories for its inaugural Holiday Stocking Decorating Contest — a new event developed to help fill the void left by pandemic-related cancellation of this year’s Celebration of Lights. Winners were Rickie Crandell in the individual category, the Hastings Tribune in the business category and Hastings Fire and Rescue among nonprofit organizations.
First Presbyterian Church of Hastings collaborated with Hastings College, KICS Radio and the Hastings Community Theatre to offer a Community Christmas Eve Drive-In service in the parking lot outside the HC football stadium. Participants held battery-operated candles out their vehicle windows for the traditional singing of “Silent Night.”
The Mick Kucera family of 501 E. Fifth St. was named winner of the 2020 Hastings Parks and Recreation Department Holiday Lights contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.