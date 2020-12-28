June
Five Hastings High students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association competition, the first time HHS had qualified for the competition in more than two decades.
Hastings’ annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at Brickyard Park was canceled amid ongoing concerns with the novel coronavirus disease.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department announced the Aquacourt Water Park would remain closed for the summer with the need for social distancing a major factor in the decision.
The Minden Public Swimming Pool reopened with additional safety precautions.
Around 300 people gathered at the field north of the Masonic Center to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which protests racial inequality in the nation’s prisons and policing issues, including excessive use of force and racial profiling.
Jade Ovendale was hired as the new head women’s soccer coach for Hastings College.
The Roseland Community Club set up a virtual trophy case as it moved the town’s historical trophies and awards in preparation of a new community center.
The Hastings Planning Commission recommended declaring an area in southwest Hastings as blighted to help spur development.
Organizers for the Relay for Life of Adams County hosted a week of virtual events to mark its 25th anniversary after the in-person event was canceled amid COVID-19.
The Rockin’ G Arena Open Horse Show in Guide Rock celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The Hastings campus of Joseph’s College of Cosmetology closed, ending a beauty school presence that dated back to the 1930s.
