Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hastings celebrated the 75th anniversary of the congregation’s formal organization in 1945.
Supporters of President Donald Trump’s re-election gathered in Hastings for the second of two “Trump truck rallies.” Both Republicans and Democrats had organized campaign events in Hastings during the fall.
Volunteer fire and rescue personnel from Superior and several surrounding communities responded to a Halloween afternoon explosion at the Aurora Cooperative’s Superior East grain elevator. Water was hauled to the scene to apply to the burning corn. Several injuries were reported, but none were classified as serious.
General election results included passage by Adams County voters of a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a new county justice center on the south edge of Hastings. Meanwhile, Hastings city voters narrowly defeated a $12.5 million bond issue to finance a “rebuild” of the closed 16th Street viaduct. Nearly 74% of Adams County’s registered voters cast ballots in the election.
Joy Huffaker and Shawn Hartmann were elected as new members of the Hastings City Council, and Chris Shade was elected as a new member of the Hastings Board of Education in the general election.
Hastings businesswoman Jessi Hoeft was elected as a new member of the Little Blue Natural Resources District board of directors, and Henderson area farmer Kendall Siebert was elected as a new member of the Upper Big Blue NRD board.
The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION Action Grants to Sandy Creek Public Schools (South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5) and a collaboration involving Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard and Kenesaw public schools through Educational Service Unit No. 9. The grants help schools implement activities that align with high-skill, high-wage and high-demand occupations.
Officials with Hastings Exposition and Racing said they hoped to have the former Bernardo’s Steakhouse, 1109 S. Baltimore Ave., operational as a casino as soon as possible after Nebraska voters approved several general election ballot issues to allow casino gambling at licensed horse racing tracks across the state.
The Hastings Board of Education voted to discontinue the e-learning option for the second semester, except for students with medical conditions.
With results of the general election in hand, the Hastings City Council approved a resolution declaring an urgent public safety measure and authorizing destruction of the 16th Street viaduct. Hastings Citizens With a Voice soon announced it would circulate a second petition to save the viaduct.
Service members of all eras were honored and remembered for their sacrifices on behalf of American freedoms during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Hastings City Auditorium.
The South Heartland Health District hit the red zone for the first time on its risk dial assessing the dangers of further local spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The city of Hebron received Community Development Block Grant funding to help with downtown revitalization activities.
Bishop James Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln returned to work after an 11-month leave of absence to address medical and mental health ailments.
The new customer service drive-up window opened at Hastings Utilities headquarters, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Chief Ethanol Fuels had adapted equipment at its plant east of Hastings to add production of pharmaceutical-grade alcohol suitable for use in manufacturing hand sanitizer.
Hastings Catholic Schools adapted its annual Chicken Noodle Dinner and Bazaar fundraising event to address COVID-19 public health concerns, providing curbside pick-up of “on-the-go” meals.
After 15 years with the Hastings College football program and 10 years as the Broncos’ head coach, Tony Harper was dismissed from his position. Athletic Director P.J. Pumroy thanked Harper for his efforts but cited the team’s lack of success on the field for the decision to make a change.
Former Deweese area farmer Craig Buescher appeared at a news conference called by Gov. Pete Ricketts to tell the story of his ordeal with COVID-19 and encourage Nebraskans to take the novel coronavirus seriously. Buescher, now of South Bend, spent nine days in the hospital.
A new greenhouse was under construction at Adams Central High School for use in agriculture and FFA programs.
The Adams Central and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley football teams advanced to the Nebraska School Activities Association state championship games. BDS captured the state title in Class D-2, defeating Sandhills/Thedford, while Adams Central was runner-up in Class C-1, losing to Pierce.
Watson Elementary School in Hastings was closed the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Classes remained in session at other Hastings Public Schools locations leading up to the holiday break.
The Hastings City Council approved an ordinance temporarily requiring the wearing of face masks in indoor public spaces when maintaining 6 feet of physical separation from others isn’t possible. The ordinance was written to expire on Feb. 23, 2021.
Officials in Minden, “Nebraska’s Christmas City,” canceled the year’s live performances of “The Light of the World” Christmas pageant on the town square and made other changes to its schedule of holiday activities due to public health concerns.
The cities of Superior and Deshler received Community Development Block Grant funding for planning efforts. Superior will use the money for development of a recreational master plan, while Deshler will launch a commercial and sidewalk study.
Football players Jarrett Synek of Hastings High School and Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw, softball player Sophie Cerveny of Hastings High, and volleyball player Macy Kamler of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley were honored as the Hastings Tribune presented its All-Tribland sports recognition for high school athletes.
Shoppers turned out in force to support Shop Small Saturday promotions in Hastings.
Doane University Athletic Director Matt Franzen, a former longtime Hastings College assistant football coach who then spent 2007-17 as head coach at Doane, was named the new head football coach at Hastings College. He replaces Tony Harper.
