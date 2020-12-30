October
- The Hastings community paid tribute to the Robert and Georgene Allen family as they handed off ownership of the Allen’s Food Mart and Wine Cellar to B&R Stores Inc. The Allens established the business in 1958 and broke new ground with the “superstore” concept in Hastings, including a supermarket, department store and liquor store under one roof at 1115 W. Second St.
- About 15 artists showed and demonstrated their work in downtown Hastings during the inaugural Art Walk event co-sponsored by the Downtown Center Association and Gallery on Lincoln Ave.
- Hastings Museum sponsored a History on Wheels bicycle tour of the city on a Sunday afternoon, making stops at numerous sites of historical interest.
- Webster County Attorney Sara Bockstadter resigned from her post, which she had held since 2012. Bockstadter had been the subject of a recall petition effort but resigned two days before petition organizer Andrew Alber of Blue Hill submitted the gathered signatures. Bockstadter said the recall petition wasn’t the reason she stepped down, and that she planned to focus her efforts on her private practice.
- Hastings area farmer Lynn Chrisp was honored by the National Corn Growers Association as he retired from the group’s Corn Board, which he had served as first vice president, then president and chairman. The Corn Board is NCGA’s governing body.
- The Rev. Christopher Kubat, pastor of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings, was named chaplain of the Catholic Medical Association, a national organization. Kubat, himself a physician, turned away from a career specializing in urology to pursue the priesthood.
- David and Brandee Schram were introduced as chair couple for the United Way of South Central Nebraska’s 2020 fundraising campaign.
- The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation announced plans for an $850,000 inclusive playground to be built at Crosier Park.
- Minden’s Kendall Colby finished third in the Class C state golf tournament, leading the Whippets to a fifth-place finish. Numerous area athletes competed in state golf tournaments.
- The Hastings Tigers softball team made its first appearance in the championship game at the state tournament in Hastings, losing to Omaha Skutt and finishing as state runner-up in Class B. St. Cecilia also qualified for the state tournament and was eliminated from Class C competition on day two.
- Adams Central tennis players Lukas Bohlen and Nicholas Kulwicki brought home eighth-place medals in No. 1 doubles competition and Hastings High’s Brayden Schram placed eighth in No. 1 singles play at the Class B boys state tennis meet in Lincoln.
- Volunteers spent a week rebuilding Ken Hegwood’s workshop in Hansen after a fire. Hegwood, 88, uses the workshop to store and paint on his collection of military artifacts and memorabilia.
- Eligible Hastings Utilities employees voted 65-25 against joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
- The city of Hastings announced it would once again close city facilities, including the Hastings Public Library and Hastings Museum, to walk-in traffic due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
- Hastings Fire & Rescue installed exhaust capture systems at the Highland Park and Lincoln Park fire stations to improve air quality inside the buildings.
Hastings College, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced a new partnership for academics, giving HC students access to more technical and advanced course offerings.
November
- Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hastings celebrated the 75th anniversary of the congregation’s formal organization in 1945.
- Supporters of President Donald Trump’s re-election gathered in Hastings for the second of two “Trump truck rallies.” Both Republicans and Democrats had organized campaign events in Hastings during the fall.
- Volunteer fire and rescue personnel from Superior and several surrounding communities responded to a Halloween afternoon explosion at the Aurora Cooperative’s Superior East grain elevator. Water was hauled to the scene to apply to the burning corn. Several injuries were reported, but none were classified as serious.
- General election results included passage by Adams County voters of a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a new county justice center on the south edge of Hastings. Meanwhile, Hastings city voters narrowly defeated a $12.5 million bond issue to finance a “rebuild” of the closed 16th Street viaduct. Nearly 74% of Adams County’s registered voters cast ballots in the election.
- Joy Huffaker and Shawn Hartmann were elected as new members of the Hastings City Council, and Chris Shade was elected as a new member of the Hastings Board of Education in the general election.
- Hastings businesswoman Jessi Hoeft was elected as a new member of the Little Blue Natural Resources District board of directors, and Henderson area farmer Kendall Siebert was elected as a new member of the Upper Big Blue NRD board.
- The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION Action Grants to Sandy Creek Public Schools (South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5) and a collaboration involving Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard and Kenesaw public schools through Educational Service Unit No. 9. The grants help schools implement activities that align with high-skill, high-wage and high-demand occupations.
- Officials with Hastings Exposition and Racing said they hoped to have the former Bernardo’s Steakhouse, 1109 S. Baltimore Ave., operational as a casino as soon as possible after Nebraska voters approved several general election ballot issues to allow casino gambling at licensed horse racing tracks across the state.
- The Hastings Board of Education voted to discontinue the e-learning option for the second semester, except for students with medical conditions.
- With results of the general election in hand, the Hastings City Council approved a resolution declaring an urgent public safety measure and authorizing destruction of the 16th Street viaduct. Hastings Citizens With a Voice soon announced it would circulate a second petition to save the viaduct.
- Service members of all eras were honored and remembered for their sacrifices on behalf of American freedoms during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Hastings City Auditorium.
- The South Heartland Health District hit the red zone for the first time on its risk dial assessing the dangers of further local spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
- The city of Hebron received Community Development Block Grant funding to help with downtown revitalization activities.
- Bishop James Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln returned to work after an 11-month leave of absence to address medical and mental health ailments.
- The new customer service drive-up window opened at Hastings Utilities headquarters, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Chief Ethanol Fuels had adapted equipment at its plant east of Hastings to add production of pharmaceutical-grade alcohol suitable for use in manufacturing hand sanitizer.
A new greenhouse was under construction at Adams Central High School for use in agriculture and FFA programs.
December
- The Hastings City Council approved plans to convert the two tennis courts in Carter Park into pickleball courts in 2021.
- Hastings College was offering a mix of online and in-person instruction to finish out the fall semester after giving students the option of not returning to campus after Thanksgiving break due to public health concerns.
- Hastings College, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Lincoln’s Bryan College of Health Sciences formalized a partnership in which Hastings will become a delivery site for nursing education through the Bryan college beginning in fall 2021.
- Diana Reiner prepared to retire as secretary to the superintendent of Hastings Public Schools after 25 years in several roles with the school district.
- The Hastings Kiwanis Club continued its longtime project helping local children buy Christmas gifts for family members.
- Students at Kenesaw Public Schools decorated outdoor trees on the school grounds with hand-decorated ornaments under the watchful eye of Anabel Gallagher, 92, a retired longtime teacher at the school who planted the trees three decades earlier with her students. Kenesaw students went all out to decorate for the holidays this year, led by the high school student council and FFA and FBLA chapters.
- Kenesaw High School juniors loaded 5,850 pairs of shoes onto a truck, bringing to a close a fundraiser for a class trip to Washington, D.C. The shoes were bound for microenterprise small businesses around the world to stimulate commerce and help struggling would-be entrepreneurs earn a living.
- Volunteers from several Hastings area churches were resuming efforts, which first began in the spring, to run errands for the elderly and other individuals homebound due to the pandemic. The Rev. Andy Springer, chaplain at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, was coordinating the project.
- Dr. Abel Luksan, chief medical officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare, became the first frontline medical worker at the hospital to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A day later, Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling became the first member of the Hastings Fire & Rescue Department to receive the vaccine. Frontline medical workers, including emergency medical service personnel, were designated to be among the first Americans to receive the vaccines once they became available.
- Adams County was honored by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association for having the best insurance loss ratio for the last five years among the 83 counties the association serves.
- Volunteers built boxes, then filled them with food and toys to help 277 area families have a brighter holiday through the 2020 Goodfellows project coordinated by the management and staff of the Hastings Tribune.
- The Hastings Rural Fire Protection District opened its new fire station near Adams County’s Wallace building south of Hastings. The new station provides room to house all the department’s trucks and equipment plus accommodate indoor training.
- Fifty years after it opened, the original Imperial Mall building was knocked to the ground by a demolition crew to make way for redevelopment of the 33.5-acre mall property. The building had been closed since May 2019.
- Donors in the Superior area provided hundreds of gifts for foster children during the holiday season through the nonprofit Ambassadors of Kindness organization.
- The Downtown Center Association announced winners in three categories for its inaugural Holiday Stocking Decorating Contest — a new event developed to help fill the void left by pandemic-related cancellation of this year’s Celebration of Lights.
Winners were Rickie Crandell in the individual category, the Hastings Tribune in the business category and Hastings Fire and Rescue among nonprofit organizations.
- First Presbyterian Church of Hastings collaborated with Hastings College, KICS Radio and the Hastings Community Theatre to offer a Community Christmas Eve Drive-In service in the parking lot outside the HC football stadium.
Participants held battery-operated candles out their vehicle windows for the traditional singing of “Silent Night.”
- The Mick Kucera family of 501 E. Fifth St. was named winner of the 2020 Hastings Parks and Recreation Department Holiday Lights contest.
