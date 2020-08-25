A yield sign soon will go up at the southeast corner of the intersection of Lakeridge Drive/Lakeview Avenue and North Shore Drive in the Lake Hastings neighborhood.
Council members voted 7-0 during their meeting Monday to approve the sign. Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was absent.
“With the addition of Lakeview Avenue, staff recognized a potential conflict with vehicles traveling north on North Shore Drive onto Lakeview and those traveling south on North Shore Drive,” said Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings. “This is not your typical intersection in neither the north-south or east-west roads are heavily traveled. Very little traffic goes north on Lakeview. North Shore is the most traveled route there. After collaboration between the street, police and engineering departments, staff recommends installing a yield sign at the southeast corner of the intersection to bring awareness to a potential conflict without impeding travel.”
There are stop signs in place on Lakeview Avenue, to the north, and Lakeridge Drive, to the west.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said a lot of constituents talk to him about that intersection.
“I agree the yield sign is needed,” he said.
He received complaints that traffic moves faster than the posted 25 miles per hour.
He asked whether an additional 25 mph sign could be added south of that intersection, on North Shore Drive.
“Because that’s where they are coming around and coming fast as they approach that intersection,” he said.
Councilman Scott Snell asked whether there have been crashes at that intersection. Vrooman and Police Chief Adam Story said there haven’t been any.
Snell still expressed concern about the safety of the intersection.
“I’ve traveled that quite a bit,” he said. “It can be dangerous to negotiate that, and so I’m glad we’re at least doing a yield sign and in the future, if we have to, I wouldn’t mind looking a stop sign, as well, possibly. I want to make sure people are safe.”
He said he has seen children playing in the vicinity while cars dodge each other at that intersection.
“I certainly don’t want the safety of a child to come into question,” Snell said. “I commend you for looking into this in a very logical way.”
Vrooman said the city has looked at the possibility of a stop sign there. He said he thought that might be possible when more traffic goes north and west.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved Mayor Corey Stutte’s recommendation for Mark Hemje to serve on the city Utility Board. He will replace Joanne Seberg.
Seberg has served on the Utiiity Board since May 22, 2017. Her term expired July 1.
“Joanne has been a member of the utility advisory board since it came into effect, and she’s done a great job,” Stutte said. “She just thought it was time to go ahead and move on. I’m looking forward to having Mark here.
“I’d like to thank Joanne for all of her service on the utility board as well as Mark for stepping up to serve. If anyone would like to serve on any boards, I would encourage them to go ahead and submit an application or an interest form, which can be found on our website.”
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved moving the starting time of the regularly scheduled Sept. 14 Hastings City Council meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Unanimously approved the calling of a special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Hastings City Council chambers.
- Unanimously approved the second and third reading of Ordinance No. 4637, amending Hastings City Code, accessory uses and structures, to clarify and amend requirements for accessory buildings.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4638 to enact a new section in the Hastings City Code to provide for the creation of an offense when a person willfully fails to appear in court on a city ordinance violation. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to vote an ordinance three times for passage.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an allowable 1% increase in restricted funds.
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving the full 2.6-cent levy rate authority for the Community Redevelopment Authority that is made available to the authority by Nebraska statute. The CRA wishes to use its full levy rate authority, which will provide tax revenue in the amount of $400,322.33.
