Troy Stickels is brimming with gratitude after the Hastings Family YMCA again met its annual fundraising goal.
The YMCA raised $232,795 for its 2020 annual campaign. The goal was $230,000.
“Each year it seems to get higher,” said Stickels, who is CEO for the Hastings Family YMCA. “For us, I would hope it’s a culmination of all the things we are doing in the community; and through COVID I hope people recognize that we continue to try to help people whether it be through childcare or just calling members or doing online fitness classes or keeping the pool open for those who really needed it.”
He said there were 261 donors, which is about 15 more than 2019 when about $221,000 was given during a year when the fundraising goal was $220,000.
Stickels said several donors gave more than they had done in the past, sometimes twice as much.
“I don’t know the answers to specifically why we’ve had such great success,” he said.
Based on his conversations with representatives from other area nonprofit organizations, Stickels said the YMCA isn’t alone in having done well fundraising.
The majority of the funds given to the YMCA go toward financial assistance with programs.
Some of those funds go to offset the cost of programs such as the Y’s blood pressure clinic, which is free to participants.
Likewise, the YMCA began an after-school program at Lincoln Elementary that is free to participants.
While that program is paid for by a grant for the first three years, the YMCA is gearing up for future years.
“We’ve got to start planning for the fourth year and beyond, and we have to start paying a percentage of that,” Stickels said. “So just being able to raise more and keep some of that aside for those future things that we know are coming up, the more we can do in the community.”
Exceeding the fundraising goal comes as the attendance at the YMCA is about two-thirds of what it was prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. Membership continues to be down, as well.
“That’s concerning because we want people to use the Y,” he said. “We want them to be safe.”
He’s not aware of any reported cases of COVID-19 spread at the YMCA.
“I think a lot of Y’s around the country can say that, too,” Stickels said. “We’ve got to let people know it is safe to be here. We’re doing a lot to keep it clean and to keep people safe.”
Funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program have helped tremendously, he said.
“January is always our biggest month for memberships, so I guess we’ll see how it compares to last year,” he said.
There are plenty of funds available for financial assistance, with up to 50% off membership fees for eligible applicants.
For more information go to hastingsymca.net, or call 402-463-3139.
“If people are reading this and saying ‘I just can’t afford it,’ we can help,” Stickels said.
