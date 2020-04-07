The Hastings Family YMCA may not be open to the general public, but it continues to serve the community in a variety of ways, including by providing child care.
“I think our role is just to be here,” said Troy Stickels, CEO of the Y. “We’re doing a lot of other things, too, besides child care just to help out the best we can where we’re needed.”
Staff members have been calling and checking on the Y’s active older adults — seeing how they are doing if they need anything, including going grocery shopping for those older members.
YMCA officials say children going to Hastings Family YMCA child care have adjusted well to social distancing and the vigilant hygiene measures implemented on a daily basis.
“It’s definitely a new routine to get into,” Tabbie Metcalf, YMCA child care director, said Friday. “It’s taken staff a while to adjust to a new routine. It’s taken kids a while to realize the spacing and we can’t just do everything we used to do. This week by far has been the best week for them, to do their homework packets, all the different activities. They’re really getting into this routine now, so that’s good.”
Children are separated into groups of no more than eight with two staff members.
Children and staff members both go through a screening process, including temperature taking, every time they enter the YMCA’s preschool entrance.
“We’re fortunate enough to have the space to be able to keep groups of eight plus two teachers and spread out throughout the facility and keep the same kids in the same groups and the same teachers with those kids,” Stickels said. “So if a kid were to get sick we would know the other kids they are with, we would know the teachers they are with. The odds of spreading it throughout all the other kids would be very low. I know a lot of day cares, that was their biggest concern.”
Metcalf and other child care staff have different activities set up every day for different age groups. The Y also provides a “digital backpack” for families.
The Y’s child care has taken advantage of online programming from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha to learn about different animals.
There is plenty of opportunity for physical activity, while still practicing social distancing.
For younger students who struggle with the concept of 6 feet apart, staff put out Hula Hoops at the appropriate spacing for children to do activities inside.
Staff have supplemented homework provided by local schools, such as printing off sheets with harder spelling words.
Every hour children wash hands or use hand sanitizer. Staff members wipe down surfaces.
Toys are rotated out every 45 minutes and cleaned.
“The government is putting out guidelines on how we should operate and ensure we’re doing the best we can to keep people safe,” Stickels said. “Tabbi is phenomenal when it comes to those guidelines — and rules when it comes to child care in general. I think it’s gone really well and the families have adjusted to ‘in order for kids to come here, they need to practice these same guidelines at home and on the weekends.’ I don’t think we’ve had any issues. I think people are very appreciative that we’re able to do what we’re doing.”
The Y’s child care program has had an average census in the 20s every day, since local schools closed for the rest of the academic year. Metcalf said there is staff available to take in as many as about 55 children.
“One of the things we’re really sad about is we lost a lot of preschool kids,” Stickels said. “We had about 70 preschool kids that didn’t get to finish school. That’s huge because they have to be ready to go to kindergarten and they’ve lost that almost two months’ worth of preschool.”
As the YMCA cares for students who are no longer in school, the leadership team is working on summer plans.
The Y’s summer day camp typically would start the day after Memorial Day, which is May 26. That date is now pushed back to June 1.
The entire state of Nebraska is subject to directed health measures, intended to minimize public exposure to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The directed health measures are in effect at least until May 11.
Summer preschool starts June 8.
Stickels said the Y is in wait-and-see mode to determine if those summer programming dates need to change further.
Since the Y closed to the public, it has encouraged members to keep their memberships with the message “Stick with the Y.”
Stickels implored members to keep their memberships in a video posted to social media on March 30.
“The response has been huge,” he said about the initiative. “Yeah, we lost a few memberships. A few canceled, but most people put them on hold. The feedback we’re getting is, ‘As soon as you open back up we’re going to be there.’ We understand. People are struggling financially because of this. No matter what assistance there is out there, it’s still a burden to people. We know not everybody’s going to be able to pay their membership during this time. It’s a huge hit. We’re the largest nonprofit in town and serve the most people. We continue to do work whether our buildings are open or not. I think it’s important the Y is here when this is all over with. So we tried our best to get the message out that if you can continue to paying your membership we would greatly appreciate it.”
The YMCA continues to employ 31 out of its 110 employees.
“Those people are all busy working on maintenance and calling members and doing classes and taking care of kids during the day,” Stickels said.
YMCA directors are working on plans and budgets.
“We’re still doing things to help the community,” he said.
Memberships account for more than half of the Y’s income.
“It would be very hard to bounce back from that,” Stickels said of losing that amount.
