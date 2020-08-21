The Hastings Family YMCA facilities at 16th and 18th streets both will be back and operating as normal when they reopen Monday.
While the 16th Street building has been operating regular hours, the 18th Street building had been open only before and after the child care program hours — 5-7 a.m. and 5-10 p.m.
Extra staff are scheduled at each building to constantly be cleaning and sanitizing the facilities. This includes door handles, equipment, locker rooms and bathrooms, the Adventure Challenge, balls and equipment, child watch and many other regularly touched areas.
The Y also has guidelines in place to keep anyone entering the building 6 feet apart and distant from other members.
“We haven’t been able to open that 18th Street building because of our child care program, just to keep the kids safe and keep everybody spaced out and be able to do the things we needed to do this summer,” said Troy Stickels, CEO of the Hastings Family YMCA. “We just didn’t have an opportunity to open it.”
That situation has changed with school starting.
The other reason for reopening is the need for members to come back to the Y after attendance was affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Memberships are a big part of what keeps us going and what keeps us open,” Stickels said. “We’re hoping by opening things back up and getting back to as close to normal as we can that people will come back and support the Y and start getting out and being healthy and doing things they used to do.”
The Adventure Challenge will open up. It will be cleaned with a backpack sprayer.
“We can walk through there and spray down and it kind of sticks to everything and keeps it clean,” Stickels said. “So we’ll be doing a lot more cleaning in that particular area of the building.”
There are designated times when the preschool can use the Adventure Challenge and when it’s open to the public and after-school programs.
“We’ll be spraying it and cleaning it in between that,” he said.
Rigorous cleaning and social distancing steps have worked for the Y so far.
“Some call us lucky; some say we’re doing it the right way,” Stickels said. “We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing. If something happens or things change, we’ll adjust and adapt.”
One of the other changes to the 18th Street building is that half of the west basketball court will be closed off because it will be turned into another preschool room.
“Our preschool space just doesn’t allow us to have three classrooms like we normally do and be able to spread everybody out and keep everybody as socially distanced as we can,” Stickels said.
As preschool starts on Monday, the Y has what he considers to be a good plan in place.
“We’re doing a lot to ensure the kids that come into the building aren’t sick,” he said. “Just a lot of extra temperature checks and safety measures. We’ve been running child care the whole time and we haven’t had one staff member or kid come down with COVID yet. We feel pretty blessed.”
At the 16th Street building, one of the last changes was to open the boys and girls locker rooms last week to give members more locker room area to spread out.
Stickels said usage of the 16th Street has been about 80% of what it was compared to last year.
“It’s not too bad,” he said. “Our concern is there’s a lot of older people who need to be out, be mobile and active and they are not.”
He said usage of 18th Street is closer to 20% of the previous year’s.
For people coming into the buildings to exercise, Stickels said, procedures are similar to other businesses and organizations.
“Just ‘Hey, if you have these symptoms please don’t come in,’ and use hand sanitizer,” he said. “Our members that are coming are doing an awesome job of cleaning, themselves, better than they ever have. If there’s a positive thing out of all this, I see a lot of people, when they’re done using equipment, really cleaning it and doing a good job.”
