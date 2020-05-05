The Hastings Family YMCA announced plans to reopen programming and facilities in a video on Facebook posted Tuesday.
In the video, CEO Troy Stickels said they miss being able to see members visit and want to get people back as soon as possible while following guidelines set out by health officials.
"We know how important the Y is to a lot of people," he said. "We can't wait for the day to be able to open back up fully."
The tentative plan is to reopen the 16th Street location on June 1, though with some limitations.
Stickels said the 18th Street location is still being used to provide emergency child care for people in the community who still have to go to work.
"We need that entire space to spread kids out and keep them safe," he said. "We hope everybody understands that and until those guidelines change, we're going to have to use that entire building for child care."
But before the 16th Street building is reopened, the YMCA will begin outdoor offerings as the weather warms.
Stickels said beginning May 11, fitness classes will be held outdoors. These classes will be limited to nine people plus an instructor and will gather in the parking lot or nearby fields. Participants must be active members and reserve a spot in class. Each class participant will have a designated space in order to maintain distance from others.
Classes will include kickboxing and yoga. For more information on the available classes or schedule, visit the YMCA website, www.hastingsymca.net.
The miniature golf area will open for the season on May 15, though with similar limitations to protect the safety of guests.
"If we follow the rules, that's a pretty safe thing families can do," Stickels said.
Groups will be limited to four or a single-family household. Only one person from a party will be asked to check in, pay and distribute balls from the mini-golf shack. Only nine groups are allowed on the course at once. Marked areas will be designated for groups who are waiting.
Groups must stay at least 10 feet away from other groups. No concessions will be available. Following the game, equipment will be returned to buckets to be cleaned.
Hours will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The batting cages also will be open but users must bring their own equipment.
On May 18, the YMCA will reopen the pool, using the back door on the north side of the facility as an entry point.
Stickels said members will need to schedule their use in advance in 30-minute intervals and only lap swimming, water walking and water exercise will be allowed. Swimmers will be spread out in different lanes.
"There will be no recreation swimming," he said. "This will be for individuals who really need the water for health and wellness reasons."
Hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, contact aquatics director Becky Galvan at 402-303-6058 or email aquatics@hastingsymca.net.
Locker rooms, steam room, sauna and hot tub will remain closed. No towel service will be available and a family changing room with a shower will be used only if absolutely necessary.
"We will have a couple family changing rooms available if somebody has to shower here but we prefer if you don't do that," Stickels said. "That's just more opportunity for the virus to spread."
He said they will provide an update on summer programs in the next few days, but people can expect several changes as programs are pushed back to conform with health guidelines.
"We appreciate everybody's support," he said. "We can't wait to get back to normal."
