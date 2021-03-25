Last year's Hastings girls soccer team was loaded with experience and prime for a big year, with 10 seniors and seven returning varsity players.
Fast forward past a vacant prep spring sports season last year, the Tigers went into this season with little experience, but they have a group that's ready to learn.
"This year, we have only four girls that have ever played in a varsity game before this year. And they played as freshmen, so now they're juniors," said HHS head coach Melissa Everson. "We're still figuring it out because a lot of girls haven't played in two years, at all. I think it's just growing pains and we'll figure it out. The effort is there. They try every day and work hard every day, and that's all I can ask for."
The young Tiger squad — which has just two seniors on the roster — made its home debut on Thursday, hosting Lexington. Coming off of a loss to Norfolk where Hastings was unable to find the back of the net, the Tigers continued to miss out on scoring opportunities despite out-shooting Lexington 24-14
"I think we had great effort. We're still learning and coming together as a team. I just think we need to figure out how to get the ball in the back of the net and finish on some more goals," Everson said. "We're just still figuring out our offense and hopefully the goals will come."
Hastings scored its first goal of the match in the 13th minutes, answering an earlier goal by the Minutemaids and tying the score at 1-apiece. And while the Tigers were held scoreless for the remaining 67 minutes, they had their chances.
HHS went into halftime with the score still tied and had a 12-8 shot advantage. Even late in the second half Hastings still peppering the Lexington goal with one shot after another, but Minutemaids' goalkeeper Alyssa Winter answered each shot on goal with a save.
In the final 90 seconds, HHS had a two shots that nearly went in the book as the equalizer — one from Guzman and another from McKinsey Long. The Tigers were disappointed none of the close attempts found the back of the net.
"It's always a bummer," Everson said. "Luckily we still have another game to play and it's not the end of the season."
Hastings fell to 1-2 on the season after opening the year with a 3-0 win. The Tigers will have another opportunity to continue to learn and improve Saturday when they host Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.
"We're still trying to figure out some positions, so I think we're looking at who's doing well where and where we can move them to," the HHS coach said. "We're still trying to figure that out. Every game is a good game for that, a win or a loss just to figure stuff out."
HHS boys (subhead)
The Hastings boys soccer team had a tall task in front of it in Thursday's home opener, hosting Class B No. 4 Lexington.
The Minutemen proved why they're a top five team with thunderous strikes and quick, agile footwork, but the Hastings defense kept the game from getting out of reach. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they could not get the offense to raise its level, as HHS was held scoreless in the 4-0 shutout.
Despite the loss, Hastings head coach Chris Pedroza was happy with the way his squad defended a high-powered Lexington team.
"Defensively, I think the team executed the way we've been practicing," he said. "At the beginning of the season and throughout the preseason, that was the main focus, the defending part of the game. We want to be a team that plays well without the ball first, and we're working slowly on being able to play when we have possession.
"Obviously, we have a lot to work on with that. Lexington is a great team. They have very good players at all positions. They're a top team."
Lexington scored just 3 minutes into the match and then again in the 19th minute, but HHS survived the Minutemen's attacks the rest of the half, going into halftime down 2-0 despite being out-shot 12-2.
The Minutemen took a commanding 3-0 lead early in the second half, however, and virtually sealed the game with goal number four.
Hastings played several underclassmen alongside some seniors in Thursday's game. Pedroza said he's hoping to get a solid contribution from some of his young players.
"We definitely have a young team... We're trying to do what we can with the players we have and we're looking forward to our next game on Saturday," he said.
The Tigers' coach acknowledges the team has a lot of work ahead of it, but he said this is a group that's ready to work. He's hoping the team can take another step forward Saturday when HHS hosts Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.
"At the beginning of the season, it was like, 'Oh man, we haven't played for a whole year, and for some it was longer than that.' Obviously it affected the way we started the season, but the effort was there," Pedroza said. "I told the players that we don't care about the scoreboard at the end of the day; it's all about the effort they put into game and maximizing every minute we get on the field and doing everything to the best of their ability.
"The effort was there on our part, but I would like to see a bit more passion from the players, wanting it a bit more. I felt like Lexington wanted it more and you could see that on the 50-50 balls. We've got a lot of work to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.