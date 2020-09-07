GRAND ISLAND — Youth from across the state enjoyed participating in the Nebraska State Fair over the past two weekends despite it being scaled back because of the novel coronavirus disease.
With most entertainment and the carnival canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the annual event this year was the 4-H and FFA events.
The fair ended Monday after a 10-day run.
Mikeayla Samuelson, 15, of Hastings was glad to be able to still show her cattle for both 4-H and the FFA. She had participated in 4-H for nearly eight years.
“I like gaining new skills," she said. “It taught me a lot about leadership and responsibility. I met a lot of lifetime friends.”
When her normal routine of sports and school was disrupted in March, Mikeayla used the extra time to practice with her livestock.
“I had a lot more time to work with my animals because of the quarantine,” she said.
Instead of canceling the 2020 fair outright, state fair board members decided to showcase the traditional youth activities for those involved with 4-H and FFA across the state.
Brandon Jacobitz, FFA adviser at Adams Central High School, said it could have been easier to cancel the state fair, but the youth appreciate being able to show off the work they've done.
"The amount of effort a lot of these kids put into these projects is incredible," he said.
The young people have been able to adapt to the changes this year, Jacobitz said, and the experience should help them prepare for adult life in the "real world" where conditions can constantly change.
"Through everything, the kids have been really resilient," he said "I think that's a good quality that will treat them well."
Taylor Falkenstine of Franklin is a sophomore majoring in animal science at Kansas State University. She was glad to have the 4-H and FFA events on separate weekends because it provided more space for participants to spread out and a more relaxed pace.
"I think it's going very well," she said. "I like that they split it between the two weekends."
Lacey Schmidt of Deshler, a junior in high school, said she loves being around like-minded students who share a passion for livestock and agriculture.
"I love seeing all my friends from around the state," she said. "It's like a championship for sports, but in cattle."
Her sister, Leah Schmidt of Deshler, a sophomore at College of St. Mary in Omaha, said participating in the fair is a great experience for students to learn more about agriculture.
"Kids get to show what they've been working on all year," she said. "These are our future farmers and ranchers. It's great to see where they've come from from start to finish."
Several changes greeted attendees to the fair this year. Hand sanitizer stations were scattered around the fairgrounds for easy access. Face coverings were strongly recommended but not required. Organizers also encouraged social distancing. Indoor facilities had one-way traffic flows marked.
Gate admission was free this year.
Many fair activities were canceled, though concessions were still available thanks to a handful of food vendors. There were various exhibits and displays in the Raising Nebraska building as well as displays of antique tractors, sustainability, the Remembering the Fallen Exhibit and more. Some events were held outside at the Thompson Outdoor Arena and the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, as well as inside the Expo Center.
Outside of livestock, youth had the opportunity to display static exhibits, which were displayed in a larger area with room to spread out.
Youth also participated in the 4-H Fashion Show, tree identification, insect identification and culinary challenges, among others.
Ellie Pagel, 13, of Grand Island participated in her second fashion show this year with a 4-H club in Adams County. Her entry was for the Shopping in Style category, in which she made purchasing decisions for an outfit and accessories within a budget.
The show was held inside the Raising Nebraska building as a ticketed event to limit the number of attendees and allow for social distancing. While it was strange to have the fashion show inside instead of on stage, Ellie said she was glad it wasn't canceled altogether.
"It went well," she said. "I was thinking they were not going to have one (a state fair) because of the pandemic."
