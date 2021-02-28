Alyssa Ferguson of Harvard is looking forward to prom this year after missing out on the high school social event last year due to health restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
With her school set to host this year’s event, she is ready to have the chance to spend time with friends and have fun.
To find a dress for the event, she went to the YWCA of Adams County’s Gowns for Good that kicked off Saturday. Gowns for Good offers formal dresses for $30 each, significantly less than most other outlets.
“I think it’s really cool for girls to not have to spend a ton of money on a dress, especially because they are usually only used one night,” Ferguson said.
The program gives second life to dresses that otherwise may only have seen a single use before being buried in a closet and forgotten.
Laura Stutte, executive director at the YWCA, said people bring in used dresses throughout the year and they are stored until weekends around prom time when the racks are opened up to the public.
Last year, the YWCA sold about 180 dresses. Proceeds go to the YWCA’s youth programming fund, but the main objective is to empower young women. They also offer scholarships for anyone who can’t afford the $30.
“Our goal is to make sure every girl can go to prom, no matter their financial situation,” Stutte said.
Holly Nitzel of Hastings said she wanted to be there for the opening day of the event to be able to choose from the largest selection. Last year, she came toward the end of the event and felt the selection had been picked over.
She said it’s a great way to reuse dresses and provide affordable options for young women.
“A lot of people need less expensive options,” she said.
Her sister, Gracee Nitzel of Hastings, said she was impressed by the variety of styles. Both found a dress that would meet their needs.
Within the two hours, Stutte said they had visitors from 17 different high schools, the farthest being from North Platte. This is the eighth year of the program at the YWCA.
Dressing rooms were available between two restrooms and art room at the YWCA, a dance studio next door as well as its instructor’s lounge and its two restrooms, plus the YWCA’s Career Closet.
Stutte said it’s fun to watch the girls try on dresses, with smiles and confidence on their faces.
“We really enjoy it,” she said. “It’s always such a good feeling that we are able to provide that for them.”
Jianna Morehead, a junior at St. Cecilia High School, said she was excited to help plan her prom and be able to hang out with her friends.
And thanks to Gowns for Good, she was able to find a dress for the occasion.
“It was fun to try on all the dresses,” she said. “It’s great they let you try on as many as you need to.”
