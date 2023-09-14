Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — One person was killed and a Dallas police officer was wounded Thursday afternoon when gunfire at a liquor store turned into a rolling shootout through South Dallas, police Chief Eddie García said.
One suspect, accused of shooting the officer, remains at large. García did not immediately provide a description, but urged him to turn himself in.
The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. outside of the First Stop liquor store in the 4800 block of Scyene Road. According to García, responding officers witnessed a shootout between a man outside the store and another inside a car.
When one of the men noticed the officers, he began firing at them, García said. The officers returned fire.
The man then fled the area in a car. The person he was originally shooting at, who police did not immediately identify, was killed. García did not say whether he was killed by the other shooter or by police gunfire.
Police chased the car through South Dallas. At one point, García said, the man aimed his car and drove toward Dallas police officers. He shot at the officers, and officers again returned fire.
The officer who was shot was wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK. García said the officer was in “good spirits.”
At the First Stop liquor store on Scyene Road, several evidence markers littered the parking lot as investigators walked between the store and a neighboring taco shop. About three-quarters of a mile away, a police car was stopped in the middle of South Second Avenue, near Elsie Faye Heggins Street. The car’s driver’s side door was open and appeared to have a bullet hole.
