Illinois Weather

A bicyclist rides past a screen airing a news channel weather segment forecasting an upcoming heat wave, Tuesday at Daley Plaza in Chicago.

 John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP

OMAHA — Scorching weather hitting nearly 100 million people across a huge swath of the U.S. forced schools and outdoor workers to scramble to adjust Tuesday — and claimed the life of a 1-year-old girl left in a Nebraska day care center’s van on one of the hottest days of the year.

Officers and medics were called Monday afternoon to Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha for an unresponsive baby inside the van, police said. Temperatures at the time reached into the upper 90s, part of a dayslong heat wave.

0
0
0
0
0