Guests wait in line at the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on June 30, 2017. The manor in the “Haunted Mansion” film is a replica of the Disneyland attraction facade.

 Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via TNS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland fans watching the new “Haunted Mansion” movie will be treated to a few extra laughs from the supernatural horror comedy when they spot Easter egg tributes to the classic dark ride hidden in plain sight throughout the film.

Movie trailers and preview screenings offer a host of hints about the visual nods and character references the “Haunted Mansion” film will make to the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland when the new Walt Disney Studios release hits theaters on Friday.

