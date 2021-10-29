For seniors, you’re not only facing your last year of high school but planning for college at the same time. Having a “game plan” and being organized can eliminate a lot of stress and make your college journey much more enjoyable!
Here are some things to consider:
Find your voice — Advocating for yourself is the first step in becoming a responsible adult! Learn to promote yourself, get involved, and showcase what you have to offer to others!
Stay on top of assignments, deadlines, and commitments — While in college, it’s your responsibility to be organized. Start now by setting reminders on your phone, and carry a planner with you to ensure that you don’t miss any important dates.
Think about your future career — What are your interests and what classes are you good at?
Explore majors that will lead to your future career — There are six major career fields, but there are countless jobs that you can pursue under each of those fields. Check out this list of sites to explore careers
Apply for colleges that offer your major — Talk to College reps who visit your school, research college websites, and use College Profiles to help you find colleges that offer majors you are interested in. Begin applying to college(s) early in the fall of your senior year of high school, and keep your options open!
Figure out how to pay for school — Attend a virtual Financial Aid presentation hosted by EducationQuest. You’ll learn about the types of financial aid available to help pay for college and receive information on completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). You could even win a $500 scholarship toward college for attending!
Consider job shadowing — The best way to get a realistic glimpse of a career is to job shadow. Not only will you gain a better understanding of the “ins” and “outs” of that job, but you’ll expand your network of contacts and be exposed to other jobs you may not have already considered.
Talk to your professors about careers in your major — College professors typically have the best knowledge of what you can do with your degree, and often have connections to help you secure internships or future employment.
Join clubs and organizations that will help you explore your career — There are many clubs and organizations that bring like-minded, career pursuing students together to build their knowledge and love of various careers. Consider joining a few to help enhance your educational experience and determine what career path is right for you.
Participate in internships to build your résumé — In college, you’ll want to complete an internship prior to your graduation. This will give you the opportunity to gain some valuable hands-on experience and make you more marketable in your job search.
So much will change over the next 4 to 6 years — Remember that college is supposed to be the “time of your life”. This is where people typically figure out who they really are and what they believe in. Friends will change, your perspective on different topics might change, but that’s all part of maturing.
Some of the best parts of college don’t happen in the classroom — You’re going to experience so many firsts while in college. Embrace the fact that you’re adulting and able to make some decisions on your own (hopefully wise ones!). Go on adventures, make new friends and remember, life begins at the end of your comfort zone!
