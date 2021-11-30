Two Hastings High School alumni will be participating in Christmas worship services at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, Thursday through Sunday.
The services take place in Christ Chapel on the college campus. This year's theme is "We Shall Go Forth Singing."
Linnea Howie performs with the Lucia Singers, and Lillian Kingsley is a member of the Choir of Christ Chapel. Altogether, more than 350 students will be part of the services.
The evening performance on Dec. 4 will be livestreamed online for free beginning 7:30 p.m. To learn more or to watch the livestream, visit gustavus.edu/ccc.
Gustavus Adolphus is a private liberal arts college with undergraduate enrollment of around 2,200 students. The college was founded in 1862 and is the oldest Lutheran college in Minnesota.
