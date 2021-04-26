Fifty-three high school seniors from Adams County will honored Friday at the Rotary Student Recognition Luncheon for their scholastic achievement.
Students were selected for being in the top 10% of their class or for excellent achievement in their coursework for a particular subject.
The luncheon is noon Friday at the Central Community College cafeteria in the Student Union.
Adams Central High School
- Elizabeth Anderson, child of Mike and Kristen Anderson, Top 10% Foreign Language
- Reuben Barry, child of Jeff and Debbi Barry, English
- Ravenlyn Cooper, child of Frank and Regina Cooper, English
- Mackinzi Hill, child of Rick and Debi Hill, Top 10% Science and Mathematics
- Merci Hood, child of Brent and Kristen Hood, Top 10%
- Jaden Nienhueser, child of Noel and Joan Nienhueser, Top 10% Music and Speech/Drama
- Jordan Peak, child of Mike Peak and Cindy Peak, Industrial Arts
- Allayna Saurer, child of Shawn and Alyssa Saurer, Family & Consumer Science
- Caitlyn Scott, child of Shawn and Caryn Scott, Top 10%
- Tyler Slechta, child of Tom and Kristen Slechta, Top 10%
- Daemeon Walther, child of Marc and Heather Walther, Business
- Tristan Weston, child of Brent and Milissa Weston, Top 10% Social Studies
Hastings High School
- Grace Ballou, child of Nathan Goodwin, Business
- Courtney Beave, child of Erin and Mary Beave, Top 10% Vocal Music
- Rileigh Borrell, child of Randy and Michaela Borrell, Art
- Diana Brailita, child of Daniel and Minodora Brailita, Top 10% Science
- Natalie Brandt, child of Lisa Brandt and David Brandt, Top 10%
- Calan Brant, child of Jeb and Charla Brant, Top 10%
- Sophie Cerveny, child of John & Jena Cerveny, Top 10%
- Brandon Clear, child of Summer Melroy and Michael Clear, Top 10% World Language
- Jared Coe, child of Scott and Amy Coe, Top 10%
- Alexandra Curtis, child of Troy and Andrea Curtis, Top 10%
- Landon Eckhardt, child of Greg and Rachel Eckhardt, Top 10%
- Caden Elley, child of Brenda Elley and Brent Elley, Skilled & Tech. Science
- Chelsey Espinosa, child of David Espinosa and Jacqueline Rodriguez, Top 10%
- Taylor Esser, child of Bill and Meloni Esser, Top 10% Social Studies
- Challen Edwards, child of Marmion and Melissa Edwards, Top 10%
- Hannah Gammill, child of Eric and Christine Gammill, Top 10% Theatre
- Linnea Howie, child of Michael and Denise Howie, Debate
- Landon Jacobus, child of Adam and Adrienne Jacobus, Top 10%
- Andrew Le, child of Huyen Nguyen and Vinh Le, Top 10% Math
- Brayden Mackey, child of Brett and Paige Mackey, Top 10%
Kenesaw High School
- Deric Goldenstein, child of Jenifer Goldenstein and Loney Knuth, Top 10%
- Kaylee Larson, child of Jason and LeAnne Larson, Top 10%
Silver Lake High School
- Derek Zubrod, child of Joel and Janel Zubrod, Top 10%
- Jenna Strampher child of Matthew and Sharon Strampher, Top 10%
St. Cecilia High School
- Abigail Schaefer, child of Michael and Melissa Schaefer, Top 10%
- Braden Lindauer, child of Michael and Robin Lindauer, Top 10%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.