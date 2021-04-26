Fifty-three high school seniors from Adams County will honored Friday at the Rotary Student Recognition Luncheon for their scholastic achievement.

Students were selected for being in the top 10% of their class or for excellent achievement in their coursework for a particular subject.

The luncheon is noon Friday at the Central Community College cafeteria in the Student Union.

Adams Central High School

  • Elizabeth Anderson, child of Mike and Kristen Anderson, Top 10% Foreign Language
  • Reuben Barry, child of Jeff and Debbi Barry, English
  • Ravenlyn Cooper, child of Frank and Regina Cooper, English
  • Mackinzi Hill, child of Rick and Debi Hill, Top 10% Science and Mathematics
  • Merci Hood, child of Brent and Kristen Hood, Top 10%
  • Jaden Nienhueser, child of Noel and Joan Nienhueser, Top 10% Music and Speech/Drama
  • Jordan Peak, child of Mike Peak and Cindy Peak, Industrial Arts
  • Allayna Saurer, child of Shawn and Alyssa Saurer, Family & Consumer Science
  • Caitlyn Scott, child of Shawn and Caryn Scott, Top 10%
  • Tyler Slechta, child of Tom and Kristen Slechta, Top 10%
  • Daemeon Walther, child of Marc and Heather Walther, Business
  • Tristan Weston, child of Brent and Milissa Weston, Top 10% Social Studies

Hastings High School

  • Grace Ballou, child of Nathan Goodwin, Business
  • Courtney Beave, child of Erin and Mary Beave, Top 10% Vocal Music
  • Rileigh Borrell, child of Randy and Michaela Borrell, Art
  • Diana Brailita, child of Daniel and Minodora Brailita, Top 10% Science
  • Natalie Brandt, child of Lisa Brandt and David Brandt, Top 10%
  • Calan Brant, child of Jeb and Charla Brant, Top 10%
  • Sophie Cerveny, child of John & Jena Cerveny, Top 10%
  • Brandon Clear, child of Summer Melroy and Michael Clear, Top 10% World Language
  • Jared Coe, child of Scott and Amy Coe, Top 10%
  • Alexandra Curtis, child of Troy and Andrea Curtis, Top 10%
  • Landon Eckhardt, child of Greg and Rachel Eckhardt, Top 10%
  • Caden Elley, child of Brenda Elley and Brent Elley, Skilled & Tech. Science
  • Chelsey Espinosa, child of David Espinosa and Jacqueline Rodriguez, Top 10%
  • Taylor Esser, child of Bill and Meloni Esser, Top 10% Social Studies
  • Challen Edwards, child of Marmion and Melissa Edwards, Top 10%
  • Hannah Gammill, child of Eric and Christine Gammill, Top 10% Theatre
  • Linnea Howie, child of Michael and Denise Howie, Debate
  • Landon Jacobus, child of Adam and Adrienne Jacobus, Top 10%
  • Andrew Le, child of Huyen Nguyen and Vinh Le, Top 10% Math
  • Brayden Mackey, child of Brett and Paige Mackey, Top 10%
  • Breyer Menke, child of Tim and Susan Menke, Top 10%
  • Lauryn Mullen, child of Glenda and Robert Mullen, Top 10%
  • Sydney Nelson, child of Brent and Kathy Nelson, Top 10%
  • Jessie Nguyen, child of Johney Nguyen and Dai Ton, Top 10%
  • Brittany Ochsner, child of Brad and Cody Ochsner, Top 10%
  • Aden Ortegren, child of Kirk and Jami Ortegren, Top 10%
  • Christine Phuong, child of Xuan Phuong and Ly Linh, Top 10%
  • Lukas Stevens, child of Daniel and Lori Stevens, Top 10%
  • David Smith, child of Shanon and Rachelle Smith, Top 10%
  • Hayden Stephenson, child of Mark and Kristi Stephenson, Top 10%
  • Trevor Sullivan, English child of Kelly and Rebecca Sullivan, Top 10%
  • Alice Vu, grandchild of Thu-Nguyen Vu and Ngoc-Tuyen Nguyen, Top 10% Music
  • Anna Wibbels, child of Paul Wibbels and Michelle Seizys, Top 10%
  • Kaitlyn Zimmerman, child of Timothy and Laurie Zimmerman, Family Consumer Science

    • Kenesaw High School

    • Deric Goldenstein, child of Jenifer Goldenstein and Loney Knuth, Top 10%
    • Kaylee Larson, child of Jason and LeAnne Larson, Top 10%

    Silver Lake High School

    • Derek Zubrod, child of Joel and Janel Zubrod, Top 10%
    • Jenna Strampher child of Matthew and Sharon Strampher, Top 10%
  • Luke Swanson, child of Bryan and Sara Swanson, Business

    • St. Cecilia High School

    • Abigail Schaefer, child of Michael and Melissa Schaefer, Top 10%
    • Braden Lindauer, child of Michael and Robin Lindauer, Top 10%
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0