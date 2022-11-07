The following are unofficial results from Tribland county clerk’s offices following Tuesday’s general election.
In partisan races, candidates’ party affiliation is indicated with a letter behind their names: R (Republican), D (Democrat), L (Libertarian) or LMN (Legal Marijuana NOW.)
If the number of seats to fill is not indiciated, then one seat only will be filled, and the top votegetter presumably will win.
Adams County
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
Adrian Smith (R) xxx
David J. Else (D) xxx
Mark Elworth Jr. (LMN) xxx
Governor/Lt. Governor
Pillen/ Kelly (R) xxx
Blood/ Davis (D) xxx
Zimmerman/ Blumenthal (L) xxx
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R) xxx
State Treasurer
John Murante (R) xxx
Katrina Tomsen (L) xxx
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R) xxx
Larry Bolinger (LMN) xxx
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R) xxx
Gene Siadek (L) xxx
L. Leroy Lopez (LMN) xxx
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 4
Eric Kamler (R) xxx
Adams County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Michael Stromer (R) xxx
District 3
Lee Hogan (R) xxx
District 5
Tim Reams (R) xxx
District 7
D. Joe Patterson (R) xxx
County Assessor
Jackie Russell (R) xxx
County Attorney
Donna Fegler Daiss (R) xxx
County Clerk
Ramona R. Thomas (R) xxx
Clerk of District Court
Amanda L. Bauer (R) xxx
Register of Deeds
Byron J. Morrow (R) xxx
Rachel Ormsby (D) xxx
County Sheriff
John Rust (R) xxx
County Surveyor
Joshua E. Grummert (D) xxx
County Treasurer
Virginia L. Long (R) xxx
Nebraska State Board of Education
District 6
Sherry Jones xxx
Danielle Helzer xxx
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 6
Paul R. Kenney xxx
Julie Hehnke xxx
Chief Justice of Nebraska Supreme Court
Shall Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of Nebraska Supreme Court
District 6
Shall Judge John R. Freudenburg be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of Nebraska Court of Appeals
District 6
Shall Judge Frankie J. Moore be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Daniel R. Fridrich be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Shall Judge James R. Coe be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Shall Judge John R. Hoffert be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of County Court, District 10
Shall Judge Timothy E. Hoeft be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Central Community College Board of Governors
District 1
Diane R. Keller xxx
Little Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Glen A. Bonifas xxx
John C. Nelson xxx
Subdistrict 2
Brent Hoops xxx
Subdistrict 3
Glen Bredthauer
Subdistrict 4
Warren Taylor xxx
Subdistrict 5
Aaron Paus xxx
Subdistrict 6
(No filings)
At-Large
Russell Ochsner xxx
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore xxx
Kevin W. Peterson xxx
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson xxx
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly xxx
Subdistrict 4
Paul D.Weiss xxx
Ben Heath xxx
Subdistrict 5
Micheal D. Nuss xxx
Neal Hoff xxx
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner xxx
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich xxx
Anthony J. Bohaty xxx
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry xxx
At-Large
Eugene R. Ulmer xxx
Teresa Otte xxx
Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors
Buffalo Subdivision
David Dwiggins xxx
Mary E. Wroblewski xxx
South Central Public Power District Board of Directors
Subdivision 3
Jim Hoffman xxx
Southern Public Power District Board of Directors
Subdivision 3
Arlon Jacobitz xxx
Educational Service Unit No. 9 Board
District 1
Debra Adams xxx
District 3
Scott B. Boyles xxx
District 5
Danna Wolford xxx
District 7
Rhonda Fleischer xxx
Educational Service Unit No. 10 Board
District 5
Marilyn P. Bohn xxx
Hastings Board of Education
(four seats to fill)
Jodi Graves xxx
Becky Sullivan xxx
Stacie Widhelm xxx
Shay Burk xxx
Brady Rhodes xxx
Andrew McCarty xxx
Mark Montague xxx
David Hughes xxx
Lawrence/Nelson Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Colby Fox xxx
David A. Ochsner xxx
Alicia D. Kucera xxx
David J. Theer xxx
Ryan Schroer xxx
Cole Epley xxx
Blue Hill Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Jodi Bunner xxx
Marisa L’Heureux xxx
Megan Ockinga xxx
Jacob Bachman xxx
Minden Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Justin Glanzer xxx
Rusty Rhynalds xxx
Kevin Raun xxx
Sandy Creek Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Dustin Schoneberg xxx
Brian Shaw xxx
Chadwick Dane xxx
Laurie Kohmetscher xxx
Sara R. Hemberger xxx
Shelton Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Levi C. Rogers xxx
Lisa Stewart xxx
Emmy Power xxx
Dana Tompkin xxx
Doniphan-Trumbull Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Stephanie J. Roach xxx
John Schultz xxx
Amanda Groff xxx
Adams Central Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
David Johnson xxx
Greg Mucklow xxx
Tim O’Dey xxx
Derek Uhrmacher xxx
Kenesaw Board of Education
(three seats to fill)
Tonya Hansen xxx
Katheryn Schneider xxx
Troy Legg xxx
Nathan Haahr xxx
Brett Kleier xxx
Silver Lake Board of Education
(four seats to fill)
Alan Bonifas xxx
Leon Lutkemeier xxx
Dennis Timm xxx
Brian Karr xxx
Eric Parr xxx
Hastings City Council
Ward 1
Ginny Skutnik xxx
Steven Wayne Huntley xxx
Ward 2
Trent Meyer xxx
Brad Consbruck xxx
Ward 3
Chuck Rosenberg xxx
Marc Rowan xxx
Ward 4
Matt Fong xxx
Roger Harper xxx
Prosser Village Board of Trustees
(two seats to fill)
Laura Grieser xxx
Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees
(two seats to fill)
Lawney Knuth xxx
Jeff Higel xxx
Juniata Village Board of Trustees
(two seats to fill)
Jennifer A. Uldrich xxx
Randall Ford xxx
Ayr Village Board of Trustees
(three seats to fill)
Randal Kort xxx
Kirk Shestak xxx
Brent Vorderstrasse xxx
Roseland Village Board of Trustees
(two seats to fill)
Scott Timm xxx
Danny Trausch xxx
Holstein Village Board of Trustees
(two seats to fill)
Donna Fisher xxx
Keith D. Klein xxx
Proposed Amendment No. 1
For xxx
Against xxx
Initiative 432
For xxx
Against xxx
Initiative 433
For xxx
Against xxx
Fillmore County
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
Adrian Smith (R) xxx
David J. Else (D) xxx
Mark Elworth Jr. (LMN) xxx
Governor/Lt. Governor
Pillen/ Kelly (R) xxx
Blood/ Davis (D) xxx
Zimmerman/ Blumenthal (L) xxx
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R) xxx
State Treasurer
John Murante (R) xxx
Katrina Tomsen (L) xxx
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R) xxx
Larry Bolinger (LMN) xxx
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R) xxx
Gene Siadek (L) xxx
L. Leroy Lopez (LMN) xxx
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 4
Eric Kamler (R) xxx
County Assessor
Lynn Mussman (R) xxx
County Attorney
Jill R. Cunningham (R) xxx
County Clerk
Amy Nelson (R) xxx
Clerk of District Court
Peggy J. Birky (R) xxx
County Treasurer
Darcy Nunn (R) xxx
County Sheriff
Steve Roemmich (R) xxx
Fillmore County Board of Supervisors
District 1
Kenny Harre (R) xxx
District 3
Ralph Graham (R) xxx
District 5
Mark Lightwine (R) xxx
District 7
Merle D. Noel (R) xxx
Nebraska Legislature
District 32
Tom Brandt xxx
Nebraska State Board of Education
District 5
Helen Raikes xxx
Kirk Penner xxx
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 6
Julie Hehnke xxx
Paul R. Kenney xxx
Chief Justice of Nebraska Supreme Court
Shall Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of Nebraska Supreme Court
District 6
Shall Judge John R. Freudenburg be retained in office?
Yes xxx No xxx
Judge of Nebraska Court of Appeals
District 6
Shall Judge Frankie J. Moore be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Daniel R. Fridrich be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Shall Judge James R. Coe be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Shall Judge John R. Hoffert be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Judge of County Court, District 10
Shall Judge Timothy E. Hoeft be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Southeast Community College Board of Governors
District 1
Sandra J. Hoffman xxx
Little Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 6
(No filings)
Subdistrict 6
xxxxx xxxxx
At-Large
Russell Ochsner xxx
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore xxx
Kevin W. Peterson xxx
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson xxx
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly xxx
Subdistrict 4
Paul D.Weiss xxx
Ben Heath xxx
Subdistrict 5
Micheal D. Nuss xxx
Neal Hoff xxx
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner xxx
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich xxx
Anthony J. Bohaty xxx
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry xxx
At-Large
Eugene R. Ulmer xxx
Teresa Otte xxx
Perennial Public Power District Board
At-Large (two-year term)
Matthew J. Clark xxx
At-Large (six-year term)
Steven L. Wright xxx
Educational Service Unit No. 5
District 1
Betty J. Meyer xxx
Educational Service Unit No. 6
District 3
Jan Myers xxx
Fillmore County Weed District Board
(two seats to fill)
Carol Hoarty xxx
Gary Warren xxx
