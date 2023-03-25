Twenty years ago, championship Saturday of the 2004 state wrestling tournament was a tough day for the grapplers from the Tribland coverage area.
While happy to be in the finals, Hastings’ Jesse Rigler and Thayer Central teammates Joey Koch and Craig Degenhardt fell just short of their dreams of being crowned state champions, with all three losing in the finals.
Tribland did not have a gold medalist that year.
Koch and Degenhardt went on to win titles the following season, in 2005, starting a streak of 19 consecutive years that the area has had at least one state champion.
During that streak, which is still active, the Hastings Tribune has had 46 wrestlers from the coverage area stand atop the podium as a gold medal was placed around their necks. Some years have been relatively slow, with only one champion crowned; other times — eight times, to be specific — the Tribune has been fortunate enough to cover at least three wrestlers capturing their dream of a championship.
And then there are years like the 2022-23 season.
Last month, the Tribune got to tell the stories of five individuals chasing their dream to be the last one standing in their respective weight classes. Five Tribland grapplers got their just reward for countless hours of work, shedding blood and sweat, all to be known as the state’s best.
Hastings wrestlers Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner both won titles, giving the Tigers a total of 12 gold medals over the last 10 years. Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann defended his title from last year; Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw got the redemption he was looking for, winning the gold after having to settle for silver last year, while Thayer Central’s Triston Wells earned his championship in his first state finals appearance.
All five area wrestlers that brought home state championships did so in their final seasons of high school competition, and all five have had unique journeys to get to the top of the medal stand.
The number of champions from our area makes this wrestling season an outlier compared to others, but the resumes, accolades and stories associated with each wrestler makes this year an exceptional anomaly.
Each wrestler deserves special recognition for the accomplishments this year. One of the ways we, as the Tribune, try to do our part in giving that recognition is to find the wrestler that’s had a season that stands out from the norm and name that person wrestler of the year. But how do you find that outlier in a season full of unprecedented standouts?
The 2015 season was somewhat similar in its postseason awards. That year was the only other time in the last two decades that Tribland had five champions. Included in those five were up-and-coming wrestlers that went on to have storied careers — both in high school and at the collegiate level — but it was also the last time that it warranted making the award a shared accolade.
It was hard to narrow down the field of nominees for this year’s Tribland wrestler of the year, but after communicating as a staff and receiving input from coaches, we felt this season’s honor deserved to be an outlier as well, with three wrestlers receiving our highest recognition.
This year’s Tribland Wrestlers of the Year are Braiden Kort, Alex Schademann, and Landon Weidner.
After much deliberation, it was evident that this trio boasts unprecedented resumes for not only this season, but over the course of their careers.
Both Schademann and Weidner are two-time state champions — a feat only seven other Tribland wrestlers have reached over the last 20 years. And Kort accomplished something that, going into this year, only 86 wrestlers in Nebraska’s history had done by advancing to the state championship in all four years of his career.
Looking at career wins, Schademann joins elite company after compiling 200 victories throughout his career (the most wins all-time is 215 by James Burks of Omaha Burke), while Weidner totaled 167 wins — including back-to-back 44-0 seasons — and Kort boasts the best winning percentage of the three, winning 94 percent of his matches with an astounding record of 178-11.
Obviously, selecting these three for the honor does not diminish the accomplishments of any other champions or wrestlers that had exceptional seasons, but they are indeed in rare company with their achievements.
Our area has seen plenty of elite wrestling over the last 20 years. In addition to the 46 champions from Tribland over that span, 52 others were one good break away from turning their silver medals into golds. And of those 98 finalists, 25 have been in the last four seasons.
With the recent display of high level of competition in the area, and the exponential rise in participation and popularity in girls wrestling, it’s certainly an exciting time for the sport.
While seasons like this make it difficult to select which of the many deserving wrestlers receive the recognition they deserve, it’s certainly a good problem to have. We can only hope that this outlier of a season becomes the norm, and that we can do those wrestlers justice by making their stories known.
