Police Training Site Protest

Atlanta police and construction personnel stand near damaged property at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County, Ga., Monday. More than 20 people from around the country faced domestic terrorism charges Monday after dozens of young men in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta where one protester was killed in January.

 John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

ATLANTA — More than 20 people from around the country faced domestic terrorism charges Monday after dozens in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta where one protester was killed in January.

The site has become the flashpoint of ongoing conflict between authorities and left-leaning protesters who have been drawn together, joining forces to protest a variety of causes. Among them: People against the militarization of police; others who aim to protect the environment; and some who oppose corporations who they see as helping to fund the project through donations to a police foundation.

0
0
0
0
0