Bus Crash-Illinois

A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday.

 Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The Associated Press

HIGHLAND, Ill. — A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.

