Beef
Market Steer
Grand: Grant Greenquist
Reserve: Mikeayla Samuelson
Bred and Fed Market Steer
Grand Champion: Claire Scheideler
Reserve Champion: Tinley Hoffman
Market Heifer
Grand Champion : Mikeayla Samuelson
Reserve Champion: Claire Scheideler
Bred and Fed Market Heifer
Grand Champion : Kiley Ayres
Reserve Champion: Claire Scheideler
Overall Elite Market Beef Animal: Mikeayla Samuelson
Rate of Gain Steer
Grand Champion : Lydia Adams
Reserve Champion: Bella Schmidt
Rate of Gain Heifer
Grand Champion : Lydia Adams
Reserve Champion: Sophie Schmidt
1st Year Bucket Calf
Grand Champion : Lydia Adams
Reserve Champion : Austin Greenquist
2nd Year Bucket Calf Market
Grand Champion: Brexton Ockinga
Reserve Champion: Lydia Adams
Best of Breed
Angus Steer: Michaela Hargis
Hereford Steer: Britney Samuelson
Angus Yearling Heifer: Atley Parr
Breeding Heifer
Grand Champion: Britney Samuelson
Reserve Champion: McKinnley Kroos
Stocker Feeder Heifer
Grand Champion: Claire Scheideler
Reserve Champion: Leightyn Meyer
Stocker Feeder Steer
Grand Champion: Tayten Hoffman
Reserve Champion: Emily Greenquist
Stocker Feeder Bull
Grand Champion: Cooper Kroos
Cow-Calf Pair
Grand Champion: Tenley Easterberg
Club Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Wanda Drovers 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Lone Tree 4-H Club
Junior Beef Showmanship
Grand Champion: Britney Samuelson
Reserve Champion: Ryker Ayres
Intermediate Beef Showmanship
Grand Champion: Kiley Ayres
Reserve Champion: Macy Rathje
Senior Beef Showmanship
Grand Champion: Addison Wilson
Reserve Champion: Mikeayla Samuelson
Dairy Cattle
Dairy Cattle Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Dax Shipley
Reserve Champion: Joey Osienger
Dairy Cattle Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion: Adalynn Wells
Grand Champion: Etta Schmeidler
Dairy Cattle Junior Showmanship
Reserve Champion: Aravis Rhoades
Junior Dairy Cattle Exhibit
Grand Champion: Etta Schmeidler
Reserve Champion: Remington Jensen
Senior Dairy Cattle Exhibit
Grand Champion: Dax Shipley
Sheep
Breeding Ewe
Grand Champion: Makenna Rathje
Reserve Champion: Tyrese Bader
Breeding Ram Lamb
Grand Champion: Peyton Hartman
Reserve Champion: Colbie Hartman
Breeding Sheep - Ewe & Ram Combined
Grand Champ: Makenna Rathje
Reserve Champ: Peyton Hartman
Wether Lamb
Grand Champion: Britney Samuelson
Reserve Champion: Barrett McIntyre
Bred & Fed Wether Lamb
Grand Champion: Wyatt Rathje
Reserve Champion: Macy Rathje
Market Ewe Lamb
Grand Champion: Macy Rathje
Reserve Champion: Jenna Cecrle
Overall Elite Market Sheep Animal: Britney Samuelson
Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Jenna Cecrle
Reserve Champion: Macy Rathje
Club Pen of 5
Grand Champion: Blue River Champs 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Lone Tree 4-H Club
Rate of Gain Ewe
Grand Champion: Peyton Hartman
Reserve Champion: Colbie Hartman
Rate of Gain Wether
Grand Champion (tie): Gracey McIntyre & Barrett McIntyre
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Britney Samuelson
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Rathje
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion: Macy Rathje
Reserve Champion: Makenna Rathje
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Addison Wilson
Reserve Champion: Peyton Hartman
Swine
Gilt
Grand Champion: Mikeayla Samuelson
Reserve Champion: Britney Samuelson
Barrow
Grand Champion: Wyatt Rathje
Reserve Champion: Makenna Rathje
Overall Elite Market Swine Animal: Mikeayla Samuelson
Pen of 3 Market Hogs
Grand Champion: Ellie Mangers
Reserve Champion: Mikeayla Samuelson
Club Pen of 5 Market Hogs
Grand Champion: Wanda Drovers 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Lone Tree 4-H Club
Junior Swine Showmanship
Grand Champion: Ryker Ayres
Reserve Champion: Harper Krous
Intermediate Swine Showmanship
Grand Champion: Macy Rathje
Reserve Champion: Andrew Kvols
Senior Swine Showmanship
Grand Champion: Claire Scheideler
Reserve Champion: Mikeayla Samuelson
Goats
Pygmy Goat Doe
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Pygmy Goat Wether
Grand Champion: Liam Rhoades
Market Meat Goat Wether
Grand Champion: Trevor Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Brinlee Lindauer
Bred & Fed Market Meat Goat Wether
Grand Champion: Owen Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Keegan Lindauer
Market Meat Goat Doe
Grand Champion: Trevor Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Keegan Lindauer
Bred and Fed Market Meat Goat Doe
Grand Champion: Brinlee Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Peyton Hartman
Overall Elite Market Meat Goat Animal: Owen Lindauer
Rate of Gain Meat Goat Wether
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Reserve Champion: Ava Ishii
Rate of Gain Meat Goat Doe
Grand Champion: Karma Stanford
Reserve Champion: Ellie Wilson
Pen of 3 Meat Goats
Grand Champion: Trevor Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Keegan Lindauer
Club Pen of 5 Meat Goats
Grand Champion: Lone Tree 4-H Club
Reserve Champion: Rural Ranchers 4-H Club
Breeding Doe Goat
Grand Champion: Keegan Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Trevor Lindauer
Goat Showmanship
Junior Goat Showmanship
Grand Champion: Owen Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Ellie Wilson
Intermediate Goat Showmanship
Grand Champion: Brinlee Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Colbie Hartman
Senior Goat Showmanship
Grand Champion: Trevor Lindauer
Reserve Champion: Hannah Crawford
Horse
Junior Horse Showmanship
Grand Champion: Daphne Keiser
Reserve Champion: Etta Schmeidler
Intermediate Horse Showmanship
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Reserve Champion: Hadassah Steiner
Senior Horse Showmanship
Grand Champion: Dax Shipley
Halter Ponies
Grand Champion: Brekkyn Meyer
Reserve Champion: Etta Schmeidler
Halter Geldings
Grand Champion: Daphne Keiser
Reserve Champion: Brooke Allen
Halter Mares
Grand Champion: Chloe Patterson
Reserve Champion: Dax Shipley
Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Senior Hunt Seat Equitation
Grand Champion: Mackenna Edmondson
Western Horsemanship – Intermediate
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Western Horsemanship – Senior
Grand Champion: Brooke Allen
Reserve Champion: Mackenna Edmondson
Walk Trot Horsemanship – Novice
Grand Champion: Chloe Patterson
Intermediate Hunter Under Saddle
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Senior Hunter Under Saddle
Grand Champion: Brooke Allen
Junior Western Pleasure
Grand Champion: Daphne Keiser
Intermediate Western Pleasure
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Reserve Champion: Tayla Allen
Senior Western Pleasure
Grand Champion: Brooke Allen
Reserve Champion: Dax Shipley
Intermediate Ranch Pleasure Horses
Grand Champion: Allie Perry
Senior Ranch Pleasure Horses
Grand Champion: Mackenna Edmondson
Walk Trot Pleasure – Novice
Grand Champion: Etta Schmeidler
Reserve Champion: Chloe Patterson
Intermediate Reining
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Pole Bending - Junior
Grand Champion: Elaina Deets
Pole Bending - Intermediate
Grand Champion: Danelle Legg
Pole Bending - Senior
Grand Champion: Brooke Allen
Reserve Champion: Mackenna Edmondson
Barrel Race - Junior
Grand Champion: Elaina Deets
Barrel Race - Intermediate
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Reserve Champion: Danelle Legg
Barrel Race - Senior
Grand Champion: Brooke Allen
Reserve Champion: Lilliana Widhelm
Stake Race - Junior
Grand Champion: Elaina Deets
Stake Race - Intermediate
Grand Champion: Atlie Andersen
Reserve Champion: Danelle Legg
Stake Race - Senior
Grand Champion: Lilliana Widhelm
Reserve Champion: Mackenna Edmondson
Keyhole - Junior
Grand Champion: Elaina Deets
Keyhole - Intermediate
Grand Champion: Danelle Legg
Reserve Champion: Tayla Allen
Keyhole - Senior
Grand Champion: Lilliana Widhelm
Reserve Champion: Brooke Allen
Overall High Point Horseman
Junior: Elaina Deets
Intermediate: Atlie Andersen
Senior: Brooke Allen
Unified Riding
Grand Champion: Easton Krumm
Reserve Champion: Zoe Johnson
Dog
Junior Dog Showmanship
Grand Champion: Maggie Janning
Reserve Champion: Emilyah Parr
Intermediate Dog Showmanship
Grand Champion: Brooke McDonald
Reserve Champion: Amelia Hewitt
Senior Dog Showmanship
Grand Champion: Kellen Shepard
Reserve Champion: Addison Hoagland
Beginning Novice A Dog Obedience
Grand Champion: Allie Theesen
Beginning Novice B Dog Obedience
Grand Champion: Maggie Janning
Reserve Champion: Audrey Anna Hoagland
Novice B Dog Obedience
Grand Champion: Jenna Kempf
Graduate Novice Dog Obedience
Grand Champion: Amelia Hewitt
Reserve Champion: Selah Young
Beginning Rally
Grand Champion: Kaylee Buchholz
Reserve Champion: Maggie Janning
Rally Level 1
Grand Champion: Brooke McDonald
Rally Level 2
Grand Champion: Amelia Hewitt
Reserve Champion: Addison Hoagland
Rally Level 3
Grand Champion: Selah Young
Agility Level 2
Grand Champion: Kaylee Buchholz
Reserve Champion: Brooke McDonald
Agility Level 3
Grand Champion: Kellen Shepard
Cat
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Allie Theesen
Reserve Champion: Tenley Prelle
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion: Audrey Anna Hoagland
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Kassie Kimle
Cat
Grand Champion: Hudsyn Bockerman
Reserve Champion: Tenley Prelle
Small Animals
Junior Small Animal Showmanship
Grand Champion: Samantha Schneider
Reserve Champion: Gage Rossi
Intermediate Small Animal Showmanship
Grand Champion: Hope Spurrier
Senior Small Animal Showmanship
Grand Champion: Dalton Burr
Small Animal
Grand Champion: Dalton Burr
Reserve Champion: Hope Spurrier
Poultry
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Tenley Prelle
Reserve Champion: Westyn Prelle
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion: Claire Cecrle
Reserve Champion: Katherine Lauder
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Abigail Klatt
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Russell
Standard Pullet
Grand Champion: Spur Sweley
Reserve Champion: Marcus Phillips
Standard Hen
Grand Champion: Abigail Klatt
Reserve Champion: Claire Cecrle
Standard Cockerel
Grand Champion: Spur Sweley
Reserve Champion: Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca
Standard Cock
Grand Champion: Ashlin George
Reserve Champion: Abigail Klatt
Bantam Pullet
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Reserve Champion: Remington Jensen
Bantam Hen
Grand Champion: Khloe Copple
Bantam Cockerel
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Reserve Champion: Ashlin George
Bantam Cock
Grand Champion: Spur Sweley
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Russell
Pullet & Hen Combined
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Reserve Champion: Khloe Copple
Cockerel & Cock Combined
Grand Champion: Spur Sweley
Reserve Champion: Ava Ishii
Goose
Grand Champion: Ashlin George
Reserve Champion: Karma Stanford
Duck
Grand Champion: Karma Stanford
Reserve Champion: Ashlin George
Turkey
Grand Champion: Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca
Other Fowl Females Combined
Grand Champion: Karma Stanford
Other Fowl Males Combined
Grand Champion: Ashlin George
Reserve Champion: Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca
Elite Market Broilers: Khloe Copple
Market Broilers
Reserve Champion: Journie Copple
Heaviest Market Broiler: Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca
Rabbit
Junior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Ryker Ayres
Reserve Champion: Quinn Oakeson
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion: Claire Cecrle
Reserve Champion: Hadyn Bockerman
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Abigail Klatt
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Russell
Purebred Doe
Grand Champion: Broden Bockerman
Reserve Champion: Hadyn Bockerman
Purebred Buck
Grand Champion: Lily Gilmore
Reserve Champion: Alexa Schneider
Pet Doe
Grand Champion: Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca
Reserve Champion: Ashlin George
Pet Buck
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Reserve Champion: Karma Stanford
Best of Breed
Mini Rex: Lily Gilmore
Holland Lop: Jenna Cecrle
Lionhead: Hadyn Bockerman
French Lop: Broden Bockerman
Animal Contests
Dog Skillathon Judging Contest
Junior Skillathon Medalist: Ryker Ayres
Intermediate Skillathon Medalist: Brooke McDonald
Senior Skillathon Medalist: Jenna Kempf
Poultry Skillathon Judging Contest
Junior Poultry Skillathon Medalist: Spur Sweley
Senior Poultry Skillathon Medalist: Abigail Klatt
Rabbit Skillathon Judging Contest
Junior Rabbit Skillathon Medalist: Ryker Ayres
Intermediate Rabbit Skillathon Medalist: Amelia Hewitt
Senior Rabbit Skillathon Medalist: Abigail Klatt
Best Dressed Goat Contest
Grand Champion: Ava Ishii
Reserve Champion: Cora Schroeder
Livestock Judging Contest
Junior Livestock Judging County Medalist: Addilynn Henderson
Intermediate Livestock Judging County Medalist: Macy Rathje
Senior Livestock Judging County Medalist: Trevor Lindauer
Herdsmanship Contest
Beef: Rural Ranchers 4-H Club
Goat: Murm's Dairy Moosters 4-H Club
Poultry: Rural Ranchers 4-H Club
Rabbit: Lone Tree 4-H Club
Sheep: Blue River Champs 4-H Club
Swine: Blue River Champs 4-H Club
Round Robin Showmanship Contest
First Place: Addison Wilson
Second Place: Mikeayla Samuelson
Leadership & Citizenship
Grand Champion: Raegan Hurt
Overall Award - Leadership & Citizenship - Grand Champion: Raegan Hurt
Beginning Visual Arts
Grand Champion: Emily Greenquist
Reserve Champion: Keegan Lindauer
Advanced Visual Arts
Grand Champion: Emily Greenquist
Reserve Champion: Keegan Lindauer
Photography Unit 1
Grand Champion: Anya Phillips
Reserve Champion: Davony Hill
Photography Unit 2
Grand Champion: Kiley Ayres
Photography Unit 3
Grand Champion: Elli Marker
Reserve Champion: Elli Marker
Communication & Expressive Arts
Grand Champion: Emily Greenquist
Reserve Champion: Anya Phillips
Heritage
Grand Champion: Elli Marker
Reserve Champion: Caleb Wesely
Human/Child Development
Grand Champion: Brylee Shafer
Reserve Champion: Ben Niemeyer
Overall Clothing Construction
Grand Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Reserve Champion: Harper Krous
Beginning Clothing Construction
Grand Champion: Brinley Lukow
Reserve Champion: Adalynn Vetter
Intermediate Clothing Construction
Grand Champion: Lydia Wesely
Reserve Champion: Caleb Wesely
Advanced Clothing Construction
Grand Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Reserve Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Miscellaneous Clothing Construction
Grand Champion: Harper Krous
Reserve Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Fiber Arts
Grand Champion: Chloe Patterson
Consumerism
Grand Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Reserve Champion: Kassie Kimle
Beginning Home Environment
Grand Champion: Eliott Craddock
Reserve Champion: Eliott Craddock
Intermediate Home Environment
Grand Champion: Cooper Meyer
Reserve Champion: Kassie Kimle
Advanced Home Environment
Grand Champion: Elli Marker
Quilt Quest
Grand Champion: Audrey Anna Hoagland
Reserve Champion: Eliana Lukow
Consumer & Family Science
Grand Champion: Elli Marker
Reserve Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Foods and Nutrition - Best of Show
First: Emily Barfknecht
Second: Harper Krous
Grand Champion Beginning Foods: Karma Stanford
Reserve Champion Beginning Foods: Claire Cecrle
Grand Champion Intermediate Foods: Emily Barfknecht
Reserve Champion Intermediate Foods: William Barfknecht
Grand Champion Advanced Foods: Kailyn Wilson
Reserve Champion Advanced Foods: Addison Wilson
Grand Champion General Foods: Brynlee Shafer
Reserve Champion General Foods: Jenna Cecrle
Grand Champion Food Preservation: Harper Krous
Reserve Champion Food Preservation: Aric Hoagland
Grand Champion Safety: Addison Hoagland
Reserve Champion Safety: Marcus Phillips
Overall Award - Healthy Lifestyles & Education - Grand Champion: Emily Barfknecht
Overall Award - Healthy Lifestyles & Education - Reserve Champion: Harper Krous
Best of Show – 1st Place - Environmental and Earth Sciences: Gabriel Hewitt
Best of Show – 2nd Place - Environmental and Earth Sciences: (Tie) Claire Cecrle / Landon Krous
Grand Champion Beginning Conservation and Wildlife: Claire Cecrle
Grand Champion Advanced Conservation and Wildlife: Gabriel Hewitt
Overall Award - Environmental Education & Earth Science - Grand Champion: Gabriel Hewitt
Overall Award - Environmental Education & Earth Science - Reserve Champion: Claire Cecrle
Grand Champion Plant Science: Abigail Klatt
Reserve Champion Plant Science: Landon Krous
Grand Champion Horticulture- Vegetables: Elli Marker
Reserve Champion Horticulture - Vegetables: Audrey Anna Hoagland
Grand Champion Horticulture- Herbs/Fruits/Educational Exhibits: Abigail Klatt
Reserve Champion Horticulture - Herbs/Fruits/Educational Exhibits: Abigail Klatt
Grand Champion Floriculture Annuals/Biennials: Quinn Terry
Reserve Champion Floriculture Annuals/Biennials: Abigail Klatt
Grand Champion Floriculture Perennials: Landon Krous
Reserve Champion Floriculture Perennials Abigail Klatt
Grand Champion Floriculture Educational Exhibits & Houseplants: Elli Marker
Reserve Champion Floriculture Educational Exhibits & Houseplants: Abigail Klatt
Overall Award - Plant Science - Grand Champion: Abigail Klatt
Overall Award - Plant Science - Reserve Champion: Landon Krous
Best of Show – 1st Place - Science, Engineering and Technology: Landon Krous
Best of Show – 2nd Place - Science, Engineering and Technology: Brayden Vetter
Grand Champion Entomology: Maggie Janning
Grand Champion Aerospace: Collin Greenquist
Reserve Champion Aerospace: Marcus Phillips
Grand Champion Mechanical Engineering: Robotics & Geospatial Brayden Vetter
Grand Champion Technical Engineering: Computers Emily Barfknecht
Grand Champion Woodworking: Landon Krous
Reserve Champion Woodworking: Westyn Prelle
Overall Award - Science, Engineering & Technology - Grand Champion: Landon Krous
Overall Award - Science, Engineering & Technology - Reserve Champion: Brayden Vetter
Overall Award - Agriculture Classes - Grand Champion: Elli Marker
Contests
Fashion Show:
Grand Champion Miscellaneous Clothing: (Tie) Emily Barfknecht / Kassie Kimle
Grand Champion Beginning Clothing: Raegan Hurt
Reserve Champion Beginning Clothing: Maggie Janning
Grand Champion Intermediate Clothing: Harper Krous
Grand Champion Advanced Clothing: Emily Barfknecht
Reserve Grand Champion Advanced Clothing: Emily Barfknecht
Grand Champion Consumerism: Emily Barfknecht
Reserve Champion Consumerism: Kassie Kimle
State Fair Fashion Show Representatives: Emily Barfknecht / Kassie Kimle / Harper Krous
State Fair Fashion Show Shopping In Style Representatives: Emily Barfknecht / Kassie Kimle
Public Speaking Contest:
Senior Speech Medalist: Emily Barfknecht
Performing Arts Contest:
Senior Division Medalist: Wyatt Russell
Ice Cream in A Can Contest:
Grand Champion Junior: Adalynn Vetter
Reserve Champion Junior: Allie Theesen
Grand Champion Intermediate: Claire Cecrle
Reserve Champion Intermediate: Makayla Olson
Grand Champion Senior: Kassie Kimle
Flower Barrel Contest:
Intermediate Division 1st Place: Kiley Ayres
Junior Division 1st Place: Eva Goodman
Bowling Tournament:
Junior Medalist: Ryker Ayres
Intermediate Medalist: Elijiah Martin
Top Team: Elijiah Martin & Jasen Martin
Rocket Contest:
Grand Champion: Brayden Vetter
Reserve Champion: Oliver Patterson
Insect Identification Contest:
Junior Medalist: Grayden Bramble
Intermediate Medalist: Nathan Brhel
Senior Medalist: Emily Brhel
Tree Identification Contest:
Intermediate Medalist: Nathan Brhel
Senior Medalist: Emily Brhel
Horticulture Identification Contest:
Intermediate Medalist: Nathan Brhel
Senior Medalist: Emily Brhel
Grass and Weed Identification Contest:
Junior Medalist: Alma Bramble
Intermediate Medalist: Nathan Brhel
Senior Medalist: Tie Rachel Brhel / Emily Brhel
Shooting Sports Contest:
Archery - Freestyle (8 & 9) Gold Medalist: Aric Hoagland
Archery - Freestyle (8 & 9) Gold Medalist: Mason Powell
Archery - Freestyle (8 & 9) Silver Medalist: Gabriel Hewitt
Archery - Freestyle (10 & 11) Gold Medalist: Kraesyn Wolfe
Archery - YFFS (10 & 11) Gold Medalist: Jordyn Powell
Archery - Freestyle (10 & 11 ) Silver Medalist: Audrey Anna Hoagland
Archery - Freestyle (12 & 13) Gold Medalist: Garrett Zabel
Archery - YFFS (12 & 13) Gold Medalist: Payton Powell
Archery - Freestyle (12 & 13) Silver Medalist: Zachary Kalvoda
Archery - Freestyle (14 & UP) Gold Medalist: Tayte Rogers
Archery - Freestyle (14 & UP) Silver Medalist: Kaylee Kalvoda
Archery - Barebow (8 & 9) Gold Medalist: Alrik Noyd
Archery - Barebow (8 & 9) Silver Medalist: Lucas Phillips
Archery - Barebow (10 & 11) Gold Medalist: Ryker Ayres
Archery - Barebow (10 & 11) Silver Medalist: Anya Phillips
Archery - Barebow (12 & 13) Gold Medalist: Acacia Buhr
BB Gun - Beginning Division (Age 8) Gold Medalist Caden Buhr
BB Gun - Beginning Division (Age 8) Silver Medalist: Braelyn Kintigh
BB Gun - Junior Division (9 & 10) Gold Medalist: Olivia Steiner
BB Gun - Junior Division (9 & 10) Silver Medalist: Hailey Wahl
BB Gun - Intermediate Division (11,12,13) Gold Medalist: Acacia Buhr
BB Gun - Intermediate Division (11,12,13) Silver Medalist: Stuhrling Osborne
Air Rifle - Junior Division (9 & 10) Gold Medalist: Landon Gregg
Air Rifle - Junior Division (9 & 10) Silver Medalist: Jase McCall
Air Rifle - Intermediate Division (11,12,13) Gold Medalist: Judah Steiner
Air Rifle - Intermediate Division (11,12,13) Silver Medalist: Zachary Kalvoda
Air Rifle - Senior Division (14 & Up) Gold Medalist: Eva Buhr
Air Rifle - Senior Division (14 & Up) Silver Medalist: Elijah Buhr
Air Pistol - Intermediate Division (11,12,13) Gold Medalist: Journie Copple
Air Pistol - Senior Division (14 & Up) Gold Medalist: Thea Wahl
Air Pistol - Senior Division (14 & Up) Silver Medalist: Khloe Copple
Shotgun - Junior Division (11-14) Gold Medalist: Keller Spencer
Shotgun - Junior Division (11-14) Silver Medalist: Bryson Bertrand
Shotgun - Senior Division (15 & Up) Gold Medalist: Kellen Shepard
Shotgun - Senior Division (15 & Up) Silver Medalist: Samuel Tunks
