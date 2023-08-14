Adams County 4-H Fair Results
Adams County 4-H Fair
Friday, August 11, 2023
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Agriculture Classes
Apiculture (Honey Bees) - Using FFA Rules
H801901 - Extracted Honey - 4 Jars
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Animal Sciences
Beef - Showmanship
L010009 - Senior Beef Showmanship
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr
Serese Janssen Purple Glenvil
McKinnley Kroos Purple Kenesaw
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Atley Parr Purple Juniata
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Angus Andersen Blue Hastings
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr
Emily Greenquist Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Blue Hill
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
Blake Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Barrett McIntyre Blue Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
Chad Rostvet Blue Ayr
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Emma Schmidt Blue Roseland
Sophie Schmidt Blue Roseland
Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Dax Shipley Blue Harvard
L010010 - Intermediate Beef Showmanship
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Grant Greenquist Purple Hastings
Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 1 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:58 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Beef - Showmanship
L010010 - Intermediate Beef Showmanship
Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill
Wyatt Arnold Blue Trumbull
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Cooper Kroos Blue Kenesaw
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Leightyn Meyer Blue Hastings
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L010911 - Junior Beef Showmanship
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw
Ella Arnold Purple Trumbull
Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr
Bella Schmidt Purple Roseland
Remingtyn Blessin Blue Kenesaw
Austin Greenquist Blue Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Etta Schmeidler Blue Harvard
Beef - Breeding Heifers
L012008 - Angus Breed - Yearling Heifers
Serese Janssen Purple Glenvil
Atley Parr Purple Juniata
Jenna Cecrle Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
L012010 - Yearling Heifers - Calved Jan-Feb 2022
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Ella Arnold Blue Trumbull
Etta Schmeidler Blue Harvard
Dax Shipley Blue Harvard
L012020 - Yearling Heifers - Calved Mar-Apr 2022
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
McKinnley Kroos Purple Kenesaw
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Wyatt Arnold Blue Trumbull
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
L012030 - Yearling Heifers - Calved May-Jun 2022
Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 2 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:58 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Beef - Breeding Heifers
Beef - Bucket Calf
L014910 - First Year Bucket Calf
Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw
Austin Greenquist Purple Hastings
Isabelle Kroos Purple Kenesaw
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Brekkyn Meyer Purple Hastings
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Bella Schmidt Purple Roseland
L014912 - Second Year Bucket Calf - Market
Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill
Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Beef - Market
L011006 - Angus Breed - Steers
Michaela Hargis Purple Blue Hill
Barrett McIntyre Purple Hastings
Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr
Blake Kimle Blue Kenesaw
L011007 - Red Angus Breed - Steers
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Chad Rostvet Blue Ayr
L011008 - Hereford Breed - Steers
McKinnley Kroos Purple Kenesaw
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
L011009 - Light Weight Market Steers
Remingtyn Blessin Purple Kenesaw
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
L011010 - Market Steers
Grant Greenquist Purple Hastings
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Lydia Adams Blue Kenesaw
Angus Andersen Blue Hastings
L011020 - Bred and Fed Market Steer
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 3 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:58 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Beef - Market
L011020 - Bred and Fed Market Steer
Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr
Bella Schmidt Purple Roseland
Emma Schmidt Purple Roseland
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata
Ellie Mangers Blue Blue Hill
Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L011050 - Market Heifers
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Tayler Hoffman Blue Ayr
L011060 - Bred and Fed Market Heifer
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Ellie Mangers Blue Blue Hill
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
Sophie Schmidt Blue Roseland
Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L011910 - Club Pen of Three Market Beef
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Purple Kenesaw
Lone Tree 4-H Club Purple Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Purple Juniata
Beef - Stocker Feeder Calves
L013913 - Stocker Feeder (Heifers) 1-01-23 To 3-31-23
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Purple Hastings
L013914 - Stocker Feeder (Steers) 1-01-23 To 3-31-23
Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata
Michaela Hargis Blue Blue Hill
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
L013916 - Stocker Feeder (Heifers) After 3-31-23
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr
Claire Scheideler Blue Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 4 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:59 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Beef - Stocker Feeder Calves
L013917 - Stocker Feeder (Steers) After 3-31-23
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
L013918 - Stocker Feeder (Bulls) After 3-31-23
Cooper Kroos Purple Kenesaw
L013919 - Cow-Calf Pair
Tenley Easterberg Purple Juniata
Cat - Showmanship
L690009 - Senior Cat Showmanship
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
L690010 - Intermediate Cat Showmanship
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
L690911 - Junior Cat Showmanship
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Cat - Classes
L691025 - Female Over 1 Year
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
L691035 - Male Over 1 Year
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Dairy Cattle
L018900 - Junior Dairy Cattle under 5 months
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
Adalynn Wells Purple Hastings
L018901 - Junior Dairy Cattle 5 mos to 1 Year
Etta Schmeidler Purple Harvard
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Katya Ornelas Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 5 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:59 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Dairy Cattle
L018901 - Junior Dairy Cattle 5 mos to 1 Year
Marta Ornelas Blue Hastings
Joey Osienger Blue Deweese
L018902 - Senior Dairy Cattle 1-2 years, Non-milking
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
L018903 - Senior Dairy Cattle over 2 years, Milking
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
L018905 - Dairy Cattle Senior Showmanship
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Joey Osienger Purple Deweese
Katya Ornelas Purple Hastings
L018906 - Dairy Cattle Intermediate Showmanship
Adalynn Wells Purple Hastings
L018907 - Dairy Cattle Junior Showmanship
Etta Schmeidler Purple Harvard
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
Marta Ornelas Purple Hastings
L018908 - Dairy Cattle Clover Kid Showmanship
Huston Whitten CK Glenvil
Dog - Showmanship
L700009 - Senior Dog Showmanship
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Selah Young Purple Juniata
Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
Dalton Burr Blue Juniata
Jenna Kempf Blue Glenvil
L700010 - Intermediate Dog Showmanship
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
L700911 - Junior Dog Showmanship
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Emilyah Parr Purple Juniata
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 6 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:59 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Dog - Showmanship
Dog - Agility
L702020 - Level 2
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Blue Juniata
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L702030 - Level 3
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
L702040 - Level 4
Dalton Burr Blue Juniata
Dog - Obedience
L701010 - Beginning Novice A
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Bristol Lovett Blue Bladen
Conner Kelley Red Hastings
L701020 - Beginning Novice B
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Emilyah Parr Purple Juniata
Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
Dalton Burr Blue Juniata
Brooke McDonald Blue Hastings
L701025 - Beginning Novice C
Zoe Johnson Blue Hastings
L701030 - Novice A
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L701035 - Novice B
Jenna Kempf Purple Glenvil
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Dalton Burr Blue Juniata
L701040 - Graduate Novice
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Selah Young Purple Juniata
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 7 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:59 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Dog - Obedience
L701040 - Graduate Novice
Dog - Obedience - Clover Kid
L701950 - Clover Kids Dog Obedience Exhibition
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Brilie McDonald CK Hastings
Bryce Parr CK Juniata
Dog - Rally Obedience
L703010 - Beginning Rally
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Conner Kelley Blue Hastings
L703020 - Rally 1
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L703030 - Rally 2
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Jenna Kempf Blue Glenvil
L703040 - Rally 3
Selah Young Purple Juniata
Kellen Shepard Blue Hastings
Goats - Showmanship
L052009 - Senior Goat Showmanship
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
Nakoa Raney Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 8 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:00:59 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Goats - Showmanship
L052009 - Senior Goat Showmanship
L052010 - Intermediate Goat Showmanship
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Colbie Hartman Purple Juniata
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
L052011 - Junior Goat Showmanship
Ellie Wilson Purple Hastings
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Owen Lindauer Purple Juniata
Cora Schroeder Purple Juniata
Quinn Oakeson Blue Hastings
Liam Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Ethan Stritt Blue Hastings
Damiah Wehnes Blue Inland
Goats - Meat Breeding
L054001 - Breeding Doe Kid (Under 12 Months)
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Owen Lindauer Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Blue Juniata
L054002 - Breeding Yearling Doe (1 - 2 Years Old)
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Owen Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Blue Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Carter McIntyre Blue Hastings
Cora Schroeder Blue Juniata
L054003 - Aged Doe (2 Years And Older)
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 9 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:00 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Goats - Meat Breeding
L054003 - Aged Doe (2 Years And Older)
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
Goats - Meat Market
L053005 - Light Weight Market Meat Goat Doe
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Quinn Oakeson Blue Hastings
L053006 - Light Weight Market Meat Goat Wether
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Carter McIntyre Blue Hastings
L053010 - Market Meat Goat Doe
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Juniata
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Ellie Wilson Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Peyton Hartman Blue Hastings
Nakoa Raney Blue Hastings
Damiah Wehnes Blue Inland
L053020 - Bred and Fed Market Meat Goat Doe
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
L053050 - Market Meat Goat Wether
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
Colbie Hartman Blue Juniata
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Ethan Stritt Blue Hastings
L053060 - Bred And Fed Market Meat Goat Wether
Owen Lindauer Purple Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 10 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:00 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Goats - Meat Market
L053060 - Bred And Fed Market Meat Goat Wether
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Colbie Hartman Blue Juniata
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
L053910 - Pen Of Three Market Meat Goats
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
L053920 - Club Pen Of Five Market Meat Goats
Lone Tree 4-H Club Purple Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Purple Juniata
Goats - Pygmy Classes
L056901 - Pygmy Goat Doe
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
L056902 - Pygmy Goat Wether
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Horse - Showmanship
L060009 - Senior Horse Showmanship
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
Alana Koch-Dennis Red Hastings
CoriAnn Rostvet Red Ayr
L060010 - Intermediate Horse Showmanship
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Purple Kenesaw
Tayla Allen Purple Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Blue Hastings
Joel Schneider Blue Juniata
Corbin Brisbin Red Juniata
Harper Fish Red Hastings
Danelle Legg Red Kenesaw
Chloe Patterson Red Hastings
Allie Perry Red Ayr
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 11 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:00 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Showmanship
L060010 - Intermediate Horse Showmanship
Sophia Simpson Red Geneva
L060911 - Junior Horse Showmanship
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Etta Schmeidler Purple Harvard
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Kya Brisbin Red Juniata
Brekkyn Meyer Red Hastings
Horse - Halter Classes
L061010 - Halter - Ponies
Brekkyn Meyer Purple Hastings
Etta Schmeidler Purple Harvard
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
L061020 - Halter - Yearling Fillies
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
L061030 - Halter - Mares - Four Years & Older
Chloe Patterson Purple Hastings
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Allie Perry Purple Ayr
Sabrina Pontine Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
Sophia Simpson Blue Geneva
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
Kya Brisbin Red Juniata
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
L061050 - Halter - Geldings - Four Years & Older
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Tayla Allen Purple Hastings
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Alana Koch-Dennis Blue Hastings
Danelle Legg Blue Kenesaw
Chloe Patterson Blue Hastings
Allie Perry Blue Ayr
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
Elaina Deets Red Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
Joel Schneider Red Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 12 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:00 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Halter Classes
L061050 - Halter - Geldings - Four Years & Older
Horse - Horsemanship Classes
L062020 - Hunt Seat Equitation - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Harper Fish Blue Hastings
L062030 - Hunt Seat Equitation - Senior
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
L062040 - Western Horsemanship - Junior
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Elaina Deets Red Hastings
Tenley Prelle White Kenesaw
L062050 - Western Horsemanship - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Danelle Legg Blue Kenesaw
Allie Perry Blue Ayr
Tayla Allen Red Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
Joel Schneider Red Juniata
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
L062060 - Western Horsemanship - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
Dax Shipley Red Harvard
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
L062070 - Walk Trot Horsemanship - Novice
Chloe Patterson Purple Hastings
Corbin Brisbin Blue Juniata
Kya Brisbin Blue Juniata
Aravis Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Etta Schmeidler Blue Harvard
Sophia Simpson Blue Geneva
Alana Koch-Dennis Red Hastings
Brekkyn Meyer Red Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Red Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 13 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:00 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Overall High Point Winner
L067001 - Senior Division
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
L067002 - Intermediate Division
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
L067003 - Junior Division
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Horse - Pleasure Classes
L063015 - Hunter Under Saddle - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
L063020 - Hunter Under Saddle - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
L063030 - Western Pleasure Horses - Junior
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
Elaina Deets White Hastings
L063035 - Western Pleasure Horses - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Tayla Allen Purple Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Allie Perry Red Ayr
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
Joel Schneider Red Juniata
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
L063040 - Western Pleasure Horses - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
L063060 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Junior
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Elaina Deets Red Hastings
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
L063065 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Intermediate
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 14 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:01 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Pleasure Classes
L063065 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Intermediate
Allie Perry Purple Ayr
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Harper Fish Blue Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Danelle Legg Red Kenesaw
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
L063070 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Senior
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
Dax Shipley Blue Harvard
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
L063080 - Walk Trot Pleasure - Novice
Etta Schmeidler Purple Harvard
Chloe Patterson Purple Hastings
Corbin Brisbin Blue Juniata
Kya Brisbin Blue Juniata
Leightyn Meyer Blue Hastings
Alana Koch-Dennis Red Hastings
Brekkyn Meyer Red Hastings
Aravis Rhoades Red Glenvil
Sophia Simpson Red Geneva
Horse - Reining Classes
L064020 - Reining - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
L064030 - Reining - Senior
Brooke Allen White Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson White Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm White Hastings
Horse - Timed Events
L066010 - Pole Bending - Junior
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Daphne Keiser Red Kenesaw
L066015 - Pole Bending - Intermediate
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Tayla Allen Blue Hastings
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Allie Perry Blue Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 15 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:01 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Timed Events
L066015 - Pole Bending - Intermediate
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken White Hastings
Sabrina Pontine White Hastings
Joel Schneider White Juniata
L066020 - Pole Bending - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Red Ayr
Lilliana Widhelm White Hastings
L066025 - Barrel Race - Junior
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
Daphne Keiser White Kenesaw
L066030 - Barrel Race - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Tayla Allen Blue Hastings
Allie Perry Blue Ayr
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Joel Schneider Red Juniata
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
Sabrina Pontine White Hastings
L066035 - Barrel Race - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Blue Ayr
L066040 - Stake Race - Junior
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
L066045 - Stake Race - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Tayla Allen Purple Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
Allie Perry Blue Ayr
Joel Schneider Blue Juniata
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 16 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:01 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Timed Events
L066045 - Stake Race - Intermediate
L066050 - Stake Race - Senior
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Red Ayr
L066055 - Keyhole - Junior
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
L066060 - Keyhole - Intermediate
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Tayla Allen Purple Hastings
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
Allie Perry White Ayr
Joel Schneider White Juniata
L066065 - Keyhole - Senior
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet Red Ayr
Mackenna Edmondson White Kenesaw
Horse - Trail Classes
L065010 - Trail - Junior
Elaina Deets White Hastings
Daphne Keiser White Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle White Kenesaw
L065020 - Trail - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Sabrina Pontine White Hastings
L065030 - Trail - Senior
Brooke Allen White Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson White Kenesaw
Helen Keiser White Kenesaw
CoriAnn Rostvet White Ayr
Lilliana Widhelm White Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 17 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:01 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Horse - Trail Classes
L065030 - Trail - Senior
Horse - Unified Riding
L068901 - Adaptive Riding
Easton Krumm Purple Hastings
Zoe Johnson Purple Hastings
Lucy Quinn Purple Hastings
Poultry - Showmanship
L070009 - Senior Poultry Showmanship
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
L070010 - Intermediate Poultry Showmanship
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Katherine Lauder Purple Juniata
Tenley Easterberg Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Cooper Meyer Purple Kenesaw
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Cody Jr. Simms Purple Hastings
Stetson Sweley Purple Blue Hill
L070911 - Junior Poultry Showmanship
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Poultry - Bantams
L072001 - Bantam Pullet
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
Stetson Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Blue Hastings
Aravis Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 18 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:01 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Poultry - Bantams
L072002 - Bantam Hen
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
L072003 - Bantam Cockerel
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Red Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
L072004 - Bantam Cock
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
L072901 - Bantam Trio Class
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Poultry - Market Broilers
L078001 - Market Broilers - Pen 1
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Purple Juniata
Cora Schroeder Purple Juniata
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Blue Hastings
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
L078002 - Market Broilers - Pen 2
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Purple Juniata
Poultry - O Fowl - Ducks
L075001 - Young Duck
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L075002 - Old Duck
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
L075003 - Young Drake
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 19 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:02 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Poultry - O Fowl - Ducks
L075003 - Young Drake
Poultry - O Fowl - Goose
L074001 - Young Goose
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
L074004 - Old Gander
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Poultry - O Fowl - Turkey
L077004 - Old Tom
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Purple Hastings
Poultry - Standard
L071001 - Standard Pullet
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Cody Jr. Simms Purple Hastings
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Caya Shurigar Blue Kenesaw
Caya Shurigar Blue Kenesaw
Cody Jr. Simms Blue Hastings
Stetson Sweley Blue Blue Hill
L071002 - Standard Hen
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Katherine Lauder Blue Juniata
L071003 - Standard Cockerel
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
L071004 - Standard Cock
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 20 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:02 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Rabbits - Showmanship
L080009 - Senior Rabbit Showmanship
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Alexa Schneider Purple Hastings
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
L080010 - Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Gus Carey Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Lily Gilmore Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Bo Shepard Purple Hastings
Cody Jr. Simms Purple Hastings
Stetson Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
L080911 - Junior Rabbit Showmanship
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Quinn Oakeson Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Carter McIntyre Purple Hastings
Marta Ornelas Purple Hastings
Cora Schroeder Purple Juniata
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Aravis Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Liam Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Ellie Wilson Blue Hastings
Rabbits - French Lop Purebred
L093001 - Senior Buck - French Lop Purebred
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
L093002 - Senior Doe - French Lop Purebred
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 21 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:02 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Rabbits - French Lop Purebred
L093003 - Junior Buck - French Lop Purebred
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Rabbits - General Purebred Classes
L082001 - Senior Buck - General Purebred
Alexa Schneider Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L082002 - Senior Doe - General Purebred
Gus Carey Purple Hastings
Lily Gilmore Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Blue Juniata
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
L082004 - Junior Doe - General Purebred
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Quinn Oakeson Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Rabbits - Holland Lop Purebreds
L084001 - Senior Buck - Holland Lop Purebred
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
L084002 - Senior Doe - Holland Lop Purebred
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Stetson Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Rabbits - Lionhead Purbred
L092001 - Senior Buck - Lionhead Purebred
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
L092002 - Senior Doe - Lionhead Purebred
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Cody Jr. Simms Purple Hastings
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 22 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:02 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Rabbits - Lionhead Purbred
L092002 - Senior Doe - Lionhead Purebred
Rabbits - Mini Rex Purebred
L086001 - Senior Buck - Mini Rex Purebred
Lily Gilmore Purple Hastings
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L086002 - Senior Doe - Mini Rex Purebred
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Ellie Wilson Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Kellen Shepard Blue Hastings
L086003 - Junior Buck - Mini Rex Purebred
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Carter McIntyre Blue Hastings
Rabbits - Pet Classes
L081001 - Senior Buck - Pet Rabbit
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
L081002 - Senior Doe - Pet Rabbit
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Marta Ornelas Purple Hastings
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
L081003 - Junior Buck - Pet Rabbit
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Cora Schroeder Purple Juniata
L081004 - Junior Doe - Pet Rabbit
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 23 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:02 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Sheep - Showmanship
L030009 - Senior Sheep Showmanship
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Blue Hill
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Barrett McIntyre Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L030010 - Intermediate Sheep Showmanship
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Juniata
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
L030911 - Junior Sheep Showmanship
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Damiah Wehnes Purple Inland
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Carter McIntyre Blue Hastings
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Quinn Oakeson Blue Hastings
Aurelia Pesek Blue Hastings
Ellie Wilson Blue Hastings
Sheep - Breeding
L032001 - Breeding Ewe Lamb
Tyrese Bader Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
L032002 - Breeding Yearling Ewe
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 24 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:02 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Sheep - Breeding
L032002 - Breeding Yearling Ewe
L032003 - Breeding Ewe
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Michaela Hargis Purple Blue Hill
Jenna Cecrle Blue Hastings
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
L032004 - Breeding Ram Lamb
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Juniata
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Sheep - Market
L031005 - Feeder Ewe Lamb
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Aurelia Pesek Purple Hastings
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
Damiah Wehnes Blue Inland
Ellie Wilson Blue Hastings
L031006 - Feeder Wether Lamb
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Quinn Oakeson Blue Hastings
L031010 - Market Ewe Lamb
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Colbie Hartman Blue Juniata
Colbie Hartman Blue Juniata
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
L031050 - Market Wether Lamb
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Barrett McIntyre Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 25 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:03 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Sheep - Market
L031050 - Market Wether Lamb
Michaela Hargis Purple Blue Hill
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Colbie Hartman Blue Juniata
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
Carter McIntyre Blue Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L031060 - Bred and Fed Market Wether Lamb
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
L031910 - Pen of Three Market Lambs
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Blue Juniata
Addilynn Henderson Blue Hastings
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
L031920 - Club Pen of Five Market Lambs
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Purple Ayr
Lone Tree 4-H Club Purple Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Blue Juniata
Small Animals - Showmanship
L800009 - Senior Small Animal Showmanship
Dalton Burr Purple Juniata
L800010 - Intermediate Small Animal Showmanship
Hope Spurrier Purple Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 26 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:03 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Small Animals - Showmanship
L800911 - Junior Small Animal Showmanship
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
Gage Rossi Purple Hastings
Small Animals - Showmanship - Clover Kid Pet
L800950 - Clover Kid Pet Exhibition
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Daisy Gilmore CK Hastings
Dakotah Johnson CK Hastings
Kody Rossi CK Hastings
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Small Animals - Classes
L801901 - Small Animal Mammal
Hope Spurrier Purple Juniata
Gage Rossi Purple Hastings
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
L801905 - Other Small Animals
Dalton Burr Purple Juniata
Swine - Showmanship
L035009 - Senior Swine Showmanship
Isabella Kvols Hastings
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Emma Schmidt Purple Roseland
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Atley Parr Blue Juniata
Sophie Schmidt Blue Roseland
Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L035010 - Intermediate Swine Showmanship
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L035911 - Junior Swine Showmanship
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 27 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:03 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Swine - Showmanship
L035911 - Junior Swine Showmanship
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Britney Samuelson Blue Hastings
Bella Schmidt Blue Roseland
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Swine - Market
L036010 - Market Gilt
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill
Atley Parr Purple Juniata
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Bella Schmidt Purple Roseland
Bella Schmidt Purple Roseland
Emma Schmidt Purple Roseland
Sophie Schmidt Purple Roseland
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
L036020 - Market Barrow
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Isabella Kvols Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 28 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:03 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Swine - Market
L036020 - Market Barrow
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill
Atley Parr Purple Juniata
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Emma Schmidt Purple Roseland
Lydia Schukei Purple Kenesaw
Lydia Adams Blue Kenesaw
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Brexton Ockinga Blue Blue Hill
Bella Schmidt Blue Roseland
Sophie Schmidt Blue Roseland
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
L036910 - Pen of Three Market Swine
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Bella Schmidt Blue Roseland
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
L036920 - Club Pen of Five Market Swine
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Purple Kenesaw
Lone Tree 4-H Club Purple Hastings
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Purple Ayr
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900901 - Treasure Board or Box - A Space for Me
Luke Hewitt CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Silas Pohl CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 29 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:04 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900901 - Treasure Board or Box - A Space for Me
Quincy Volzke CK Hastings
Z900902 - 'No Sew' Pillow or Draft Stopper - A Space for Me
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900903 - Laundry Bag or Hamper - A Space for Me
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Z900904 - Color Wheel and Picture - A Space for Me
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900905 - Recycling Box or Container - A Space for Me
Silas Pohl CK Hastings
Z900906 - Other Exhibit - A Space for Me
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Benjamin Burk CK Hastings
Lane Greenquist CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Marcus Hulse CK Hastings
Axyl Martin CK Hastings
Axyl Martin CK Hastings
Axyl Martin CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Quincy Volzke CK Hastings
Regina Wesely CK Hastings
Z900907 - Rocket Picture - Aerospace 1
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Brody Schmidt CK Juniata
Rory Stout CK Juniata
Z900908 - Airplanes And Birds - Aerospace 1
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Brody Schmidt CK Juniata
Z900909 - Edible Rocket - Aerospace 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Charlie Stout CK Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 30 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:04 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900910 - Space Helmet - Aerospace 1
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Z900911 - Paper Airplane - Aerospace 1
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Z900912 - Other Exhibit - Aerospace 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900914 - Emergency Telephone Poster - Be Aware, Be Safe!
Quincy Volzke CK Hastings
Z900916 - Doodling Germs - Be Aware, Be Safe!
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900917 - Hand Signals - Be Aware, Be Safe!
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Z900918 - Proper Clothing - Be Aware, Be Safe!
Grant Gerloff CK Roseland
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900920 - Bicycle Poster - Bicycle Adventures 1
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Brody Schmidt CK Juniata
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900921 - Coloring Poster - Bicycle Adventures 1
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Bennett Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Z900923 - Adventure Map - Bicycle Adventures 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900924 - Other Exhibit - Bicycle Adventures 1
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Z900925 - Map Of A Country - Family Celebrations
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Z900930 - My Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 31 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:04 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900930 - My Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Bennett Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Quincy Volzke CK Hastings
Z900932 - Show Stick Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Benjamin Burk CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Owen Meyer CK Glenvil
Brody Schmidt CK Juniata
Z900933 - Racing Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Axyl Martin CK Hastings
Z900934 - Other Exhibit - I Wish I Had A Horse
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900935 - Weather Condition/Clothing to Wear Picture - Just Outside My Door
Bennett Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Z900936 - Insect In A Jar - Just Outside My Door
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Marcus Hulse CK Hastings
Isaac Patterson CK Hastings
Brody Schmidt CK Juniata
Z900937 - Seed Poster - Just Outside My Door
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900938 - Feather Poster - Just Outside My Door
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Isaac Patterson CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Silas Pohl CK Hastings
Quincy Volzke CK Hastings
Z900939 - Clay Insect - Just Outside My Door
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Axyl Martin CK Hastings
Z900940 - Simple Bird Feeder or House
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 32 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:04 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900940 - Simple Bird Feeder or House
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Marcus Hulse CK Hastings
Silas Pohl CK Hastings
Brody Schmidt CK Juniata
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900941 - Other Exhibit - Just Outside My Door
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Anna Frerichs CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Regina Wesely CK Hastings
Z900942 - Placemat - Making Foods For Me
Benjamin Burk CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Grant Gerloff CK Roseland
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900943 - Food Cards - Making Foods For Me
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900945 - Dairy Tasting Party - Making Foods For Me
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900947 - Healthy Snack - Making Foods For Me
Delilah Bramble CK Hastings
Thayer Bramble CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Lane Greenquist CK Hastings
Marcus Hulse CK Hastings
Caden Hurt CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Bryce Parr CK Juniata
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Kody Rossi CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Sophia Thiel CK Hastings
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900948 - Other Exhibit - Making Foods For Me
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900949 - What To Wear - Needle And Thread
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 33 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:04 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900950 - Your Suitcase - Needle And Thread
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900951 - Knots - Needle And Thread
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900952 - Basting Sample - Needle And Thread
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900953 - Stitch Sample - Needle And Thread
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900954 - Needle Book - Needle And Thread
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900955 - Pin Cushion - Needle And Thread
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900957 - Stick Horse - Needle And Thread
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900958 - Other Exhibit - Needle and Thread
Benjamin Burk CK Hastings
Benjamin Burk CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Magdalene Keiser CK Kenesaw
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Owen Meyer CK Glenvil
Owen Meyer CK Glenvil
Quincy Volzke CK Hastings
Z900959 - Puppet - Theatre Art 1
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Axyl Martin CK Hastings
Bryce Parr CK Juniata
Z900963 - Sign Language Symbols - Theatre Art 1
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900964 - Other Exhibit - Theatre Art 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 34 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:05 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900964 - Other Exhibit - Theatre Art 1
Z900985 - Pole Bending - Clover Kid Ranch Rodeo
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Dakotah Johnson CK Hastings
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Z900986 - Barrels - Clover Kid Ranch Rodeo
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Dakotah Johnson CK Hastings
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Clover Kid Livestock
L901010 - Clover Kid Rabbit Exhibition
Daisy Gilmore CK Hastings
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Dakotah Johnson CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
Amelia Whitten CK Glenvil
L901015 - Clover Kid Poultry Exhibition
Grant Gerloff CK Roseland
Daisy Gilmore CK Hastings
Lane Greenquist CK Hastings
Timery Hoffman CK Ayr
Caden Hurt CK Juniata
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
Huston Whitten CK Glenvil
L901020 - Clover Kid Bucket Calf Exhibition
Madeline Adams CK Kenesaw
Rhetli Cookson CK Hastings
Lane Greenquist CK Hastings
Taisley Hoffman CK Ayr
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Huston Whitten CK Glenvil
L901025 - Clover Kid Halter Lamb Exhibition
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Daisy Gilmore CK Hastings
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 35 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:05 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Clover Kids
Clover Kid Livestock
L901025 - Clover Kid Halter Lamb Exhibition
Owen Meyer CK Glenvil
Bennett Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
L901030 - Clover Kid Lead Goat Exhibition
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Dakotah Johnson CK Hastings
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
Amelia Whitten CK Glenvil
L901035 - Clover Kid Swine Exhibition
Caden Hurt CK Juniata
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
L930901 - Best Dressed Meat/Pygmy Goat
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Dakotah Johnson CK Hastings
Communications & Expressive Arts
Digital Video Pro - County
B154911 - Design Your Own Entry
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Photography - Basics - Level 1 - County
B180901 - Fun With Shadows Display or Print
Davony Hill White Juniata
B180902 - Get In Close Display or Print
Anya Phillips Purple Hastings
Annabeth Burk Purple Hastings
Davony Hill Purple Juniata
Chloe Patterson Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Red Hastings
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Brinley Lukow White Hastings
B180903 - Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Davony Hill Red Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Red Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman White Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 36 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:05 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Communications & Expressive Arts
Photography - Basics - Level 1 - County
B180903 - Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print
B180904 - Tricks and Magic Display or Print
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
B180905 - People, Places or Pets with Personality Display or Print
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Brinley Lukow Blue Hastings
Chloe Patterson Blue Hastings
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
Ryker Ayres Red Hastings
Ryker Ayres Red Hastings
Khloe Copple Red Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Red Juniata
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
Ryker Ayres Participation Hastings
B180906 - Black and White Display or Print
Davony Hill Purple Juniata
Khloe Copple Red Hastings
B180907 - Challenging Photo Exhibit: Telling A Story Display
Annabeth Burk Blue Hastings
Davony Hill Red Juniata
B180908 - My Favorite Other Picture
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Eliana Lukow Purple Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Brinley Lukow Blue Hastings
Tayler Hoffman Red Ayr
Tinley Hoffman Red Ayr
Chloe Patterson Red Hastings
Marcus Phillips Red Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman White Juniata
Photography - Level 2 - Next Level
B181020 - Creative Techniques and Lighting Display or Exhibit Print
Addison Ackles Blue Hastings
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
B181030 - Creative Composition Display or Exhibit Print
Addison Ackles Blue Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 37 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:05 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Communications & Expressive Arts
Photography - Level 2 - Next Level
B181030 - Creative Composition Display or Exhibit Print
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
B181040 - Abstract Photography Display or Exhibit Print
Kiley Ayres Red Hastings
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
Kiley Ayres White Hastings
B181050 - Candid Photography Display or Exhibit Print
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Kiley Ayres Red Hastings
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
Makenna Rathje Red Ayr
Makenna Rathje White Ayr
Kiley Ayres Participation Hastings
B181060 - Expression Through Color Display or Print
Addison Ackles Blue Hastings
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Briley Zabel Red Inland
Briley Zabel White Inland
Photography - Level 3 - Mastering Photography
B182040 - Portrait Print
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Red Ayr
Elli Marker Red Ayr
Elli Marker Red Ayr
B182060 - Freeze/Blur The Moment Print
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Portfolio Pathways
C261001 - Original Acrylic Painting
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 38 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:05 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Communications & Expressive Arts
Portfolio Pathways
C261001 - Original Acrylic Painting
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Hadleigh Deets Blue Hastings
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Leightyn Meyer Blue Hastings
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Elaina Deets Red Hastings
Kassie Kimle Red Kenesaw
Briley Zabel Red Inland
Briley Zabel Red Inland
Garrett Zabel Red Inland
Toby Zabel Red Inland
C261002 - Original Oil Painting
Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
C261003 - Original Watercolor Painting
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Purple Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Leightyn Meyer Blue Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Blue Hastings
C261007 - Original Mixed Media Accessory
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Nollan Shuck Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Kaylee Buchholz Red Juniata
Harper Krous Red Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 39 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:05 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Communications & Expressive Arts
Portfolio Pathways
C261007 - Original Mixed Media Accessory
Posters - County Only
B151902 - What I Like About 4-H
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Sketchbook Crossroads
C260001 - Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Chloe Patterson Blue Hastings
Chloe Patterson Blue Hastings
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
Lucas Phillips Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Gideon Westengaard Blue Roseland
Jayden Phuong Red Hastings
C260002 - Original Ink Drawing
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
C260009 - Home Accessory with Sculpted or Thrown Clay
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Consumer & Family Science
Design Decisions
C257007 - Floor Covering
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Aurelia Pesek Purple Hastings
Annabeth Burk Blue Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Kenzley Zabel Blue Inland
C257010 - Accessory-Textile-2D
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 40 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:06 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
Design Decisions
C257010 - Accessory-Textile-2D
Annabeth Burk Purple Hastings
Alex Krumm Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Aurelia Pesek Purple Hastings
Hadleigh Deets Blue Hastings
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Kenzley Zabel Blue Inland
C257011 - Accessory-Textile-3D
Kenzley Zabel Purple Inland
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
C257012 - Accessory - 2D
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Annabeth Burk Purple Hastings
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Kaylea Nejezchleb Purple Glenvil
Kaylea Nejezchleb Purple Glenvil
Kaylea Nejezchleb Purple Glenvil
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Aravis Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Kenzley Zabel Purple Inland
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Elizabeth Martin Blue Hastings
Kaylea Nejezchleb Blue Glenvil
Kyra Nejezchleb Blue Glenvil
Aurelia Pesek Blue Hastings
Aravis Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 41 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:06 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
Design Decisions
C257012 - Accessory - 2D
Brynlee Shafer Blue Juniata
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Kenzley Zabel Blue Inland
C257013 - Accessory - 3D
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Annabeth Burk Blue Hastings
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
Adalynn Vetter Blue Hastings
Kenzley Zabel Blue Inland
Makayla Olson Red Hastings
Kenzley Zabel Red Inland
C257014 - Accessory-Original Floral Design
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
C257016 - Accessory-Orig. made from Glass
Cooper Meyer Purple Kenesaw
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Kenzley Zabel Red Inland
C257018 - Accessory-Orig. made from Ceramic or Tile
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
Brynlee Shafer Blue Juniata
Makayla Olson Red Hastings
Brynlee Shafer Red Juniata
C257019 - Accessory-Recycled or Upscaled Item for Home
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Xavier Simpson Purple Geneva
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Brynlee Shafer Blue Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Blue Juniata
Annabeth Burk Red Hastings
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
Aurelia Pesek Red Hastings
Design My Place - County Only
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 42 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:06 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
Design My Place - County Only
C251905 - Storage Item
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
C251906 - Simple Home Accessory
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
C251907 - Bulletin or Message Board
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
C251908 - Artwork by 4-H'er
Eliott Craddock Purple Hastings
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
ESI: EntrepreneurShip Investigation
F531004 - Original Product Sample - Unit 3
Amelia Hewitt Red Juniata
Gabriel Hewitt Red Juniata
Caya Shurigar Red Kenesaw
Heirloom Treasures Family Keepsakes
C256002 - Article
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Heritage - Level 1 - Beginning
A101011 - Family Traditions Book
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Heritage - Level 2 - Advanced
A102005 - Other Exhibits
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 43 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:06 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
Heritage - Level 2 - Advanced
A102005 - Other Exhibits
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
A102016 - 4-H Member Scrapbook
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Home Environment Extras - County Only
C250901 - Fiber
Kenzley Zabel Red Inland
C250904 - Wood
Ellie Pagel Blue Grand Island
Ellie Pagel Red Grand Island
C250905 - Glass
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
C250911 - Pigment or Water Color
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Eliott Craddock Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
C250912 - Natural Materials
Eliott Craddock Red Hastings
C250913 - Mixed Media
Eliott Craddock Purple Hastings
Eliott Craddock Purple Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Eliott Craddock Red Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
C250915 - Christmas Decoration
Eliott Craddock Blue Hastings
Austin Greenquist Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Kyle Nienhueser Red Juniata
Luke Nienhueser Red Juniata
C250916 - Other Item
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Purple Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 44 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:07 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
Home Environment Extras - County Only
Human Development
C200001 - Social Emotional Development
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
C200002 - Language and Literacy Development
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
C200005 - Math
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
C200007 - Activity with a Younger Child - Poster or Scrapbook
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
C200009 - Family Involvement Entry
Ben Niemeyer Purple Hastings
Knitting
C225902 - Head Covering - Level 1
Chloe Patterson Purple Hastings
C225907 - Arm Knitted Item - Level 1
Etta Schmeidler Red Harvard
Quilt Quest
C229021 - Barn Quilt Created Less Than 4x4
Kenzley Zabel Red Inland
C229041 - Inter-Generational Quilt
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
C229042 - Service Project Quilt
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Purple Kenesaw
C229050 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small
Austin Greenquist Purple Hastings
C229051 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium
Eliana Lukow Purple Hastings
C229061 - Level 2 Quilted Exhibit-Medium
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 45 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:07 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
Quilt Quest
C229061 - Level 2 Quilted Exhibit-Medium
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Sewing General
C220901 - Sewing For Others
Amelia Hewitt Participation Juniata
Gabriel Hewitt Participation Juniata
Raegan Hurt Participation Juniata
Chloe Patterson Participation Hastings
Riley Pontine Participation Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Participation Hastings
C220904 - Make One-Buy One
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Shopping in Style
C240002 - Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14-18)
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
STEAM Clothing 1: Sewing Fundamentals
C234901 - Simple Pull-On Pants
Toby Zabel Blue Inland
C234904 - Simple Pull-On Skirt
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Adalynn Vetter Purple Hastings
C234907 - Simple Pull-On Jumper Or Dress
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
Adalynn Vetter Purple Hastings
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
C234911 - Tote/Purse
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
Elaina Deets Red Hastings
C234912 - Simple Pillow
Brayden Vetter Purple Hastings
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
Adalynn Vetter Blue Hastings
Toby Zabel Blue Inland
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 46 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:07 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
STEAM Clothing 1: Sewing Fundamentals
C234912 - Simple Pillow
C234913 - Pillowcase
Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr
Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
C234914 - Apron
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Alma Bramble Blue Hastings
STEAM Clothing 2: Simply Sewing
C222004 - Upcycled Clothing Accessory
Brynlee Shafer Red Juniata
C222007 - Bottom
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
C222009 - Lined or Unlined Jacket
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
C222012 - Two-Piece Outfit
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Quinnley Hurt White Juniata
STEAM Clothing 3: A Stitch Further
C223004 - Dress or Formal
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
C223005 - Skirted Combination
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
C223009 - Lined or Unlined Jacket
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle
C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 47 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:07 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle
C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Conner Kelley Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
Eliana Lukow Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Aurelia Pesek Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Annabeth Burk Blue Hastings
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
Kellen Shepard Blue Hastings
Caya Shurigar Blue Kenesaw
Adalynn Vetter Blue Hastings
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Raegan Hurt Red Juniata
C221004 - Original Designed Fabric Yardage
Noah Pagel Purple Grand Island
C221006 - Textile Arts Garment or Accessory
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
C221007 - Fashion Accessory
Alma Bramble Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
Eliana Lukow Purple Hastings
Aurelia Pesek Purple Hastings
Anya Phillips Purple Hastings
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 48 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:07 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Consumer & Family Science
STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle
C221007 - Fashion Accessory
Caya Shurigar Purple Kenesaw
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Contests - County Events
Fashion Show
C410010 - BTN-Embellished Garment(s) with Original Design
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Adalynn Vetter Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
C410030 - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Garment(s)
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
C410040 - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Garment(s)
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
C410060 - Shopping In Style
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
C410902 - STEAM Clothing 1 - Fundamentals
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Adalynn Vetter Purple Hastings
Adalynn Vetter Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Z900990 - Clover Kid Modeling
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 49 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:07 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Contests - County Events
Fashion Show
Z900990 - Clover Kid Modeling
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Ice Cream Contest
E102923 - Ice Cream In A Can - Junior Division
Adalynn Vetter Purple Hastings
Kyle Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Luke Nienhueser Purple Juniata
E102924 - Ice Cream In A Can - Intermediate Division
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
E102925 - Ice Cream In A Can - Senior Division
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
E102926 - Ice Cream In A Bag Team - Clover Kid
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Brilie McDonald CK Hastings
Sophia Thiel CK Hastings
Layla Vetter CK Hastings
Lifetime Sports
D420920 - Bowling Tournament - Junior Division
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Alex Krumm Blue Hastings
Ella Arnold Red Trumbull
D420921 - Bowling Tournament - Intermediate Division
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Wyatt Arnold Red Trumbull
D420925 - Bowling Team Tournament - Junior Division
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ella Arnold Red Trumbull
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
D420926 - Bowling Team Tournament - Intermediate Division
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Wyatt Arnold Red Trumbull
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 50 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:08 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Contests - County Events
Lifetime Sports
D420926 - Bowling Team Tournament - Intermediate Division
Z900991 - Bowling Tournament - Clover Kid Division
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Audrey Goodman CK Juniata
Owen Meyer CK Glenvil
Sophia Thiel CK Hastings
Z900992 - Bowling Team Tournament - Clover Kid Division
Owen Meyer CK Glenvil
Sophia Thiel CK Hastings
Performing Arts Contest
B155906 - Individual Instrumental
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Z900988 - Clover Kid - Dance, Sing or Play a Tune
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Public Speaking Contest
B156001 - Speech - Junior Division
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
B156003 - Speech - Senior Division
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Z900987 - Cover Kid Poem or Story
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Rocket Contest
H850901 - Rocket Contest
Brayden Vetter Purple Hastings
Oliver Patterson Purple Hastings
Riley Pontine Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Grady Patterson Blue Hastings
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Ryker Ayres Red Hastings
Collin Batterman Red Fairfield
Garrett Zabel Red Inland
Toby Zabel Red Inland
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 51 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:08 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Contests - County Events
Rocket Contest
H850901 - Rocket Contest
Z900996 - Rocket Entry - Clover Kid
Sophia Thiel CK Hastings
County Livestock Contests
Best Dressed Goat Contest
L930901 - Best Dressed Meat/Pygmy Goat
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Cora Schroeder Purple Juniata
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Herdmanship - County
L940001 - Beef Herdsmanship
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Adams Central FFA 4-H Club Participation
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Participation Ayr
Kenesaw FFA 4-H Club Participation
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Murm's Dairy 4-H Club Participation
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
West Blue Wranglers 4-H Club Participation
L940002 - Swine Herdsmanship
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Participation Ayr
Adams Central FFA 4-H Club Participation
Kenesaw FFA 4-H Club Participation
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
L940003 - Sheep Herdsmanship
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Participation Ayr
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
West Blue Wranglers 4-H Club Participation
L940005 - Goat Herdsmanship
Murm's Dairy 4-H Club Participation
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 52 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:08 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
County Livestock Contests
Herdmanship - County
L940005 - Goat Herdsmanship
L940006 - Poultry Herdsmanship
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Hastings Saddle 4-H Club Participation
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Murm's Dairy 4-H Club Participation
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
L940007 - Rabbit Herdsmanship
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Murm's Dairy 4-H Club Participation
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Round Robin Livestock Showmanship Contest
L920901 - Round Robin Livestock Showmanship
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Forestry
D320002 - Leaf Display
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Shooting Sports - Program
D421900 - Archery - Junior Division (ages 8-9)
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
Alrik Noyd Purple Juniata
Mason Powell Purple Hastings
Gabriel Hewitt Purple Juniata
Lucas Phillips Purple Hastings
Maison DeVaney Purple Hastings
Eladi Gomez Purple Hastings
Rolland Lukow Purple Roseland
Kenzley Zabel Purple Inland
Caden Buhr Blue Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 53 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:08 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Shooting Sports - Program
D421900 - Archery - Junior Division (ages 8-9)
Caleb Dickey Blue Hastings
Brinley Lukow Blue Hastings
Ella Arnold Red Trumbull
McCoy Bauder Red Hastings
Theo O'Hearn Red Hastings
Luke Spencer Red Hastings
Gideon Westengaard Red Roseland
Eli Wills Red Juniata
Gusten Wissing Red Hastings
Kade Kloepper White Doniphan
Emma Scherbarth White Juniata
Caya Shurigar White Kenesaw
D421901 - Archery - Intermediate Division (ages 10-11)
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Jordyn Powell Purple Hastings
Kraesyn Wolfe Purple Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Anya Phillips Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Lane Kohmetscher Purple Blue Hill
Cooper Kyle Purple Juniata
Jase McCall Purple Hastings
Toby Zabel Purple Inland
Grace Davis Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Olivia Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Wyatt Arnold Red Trumbull
Maci Bauder Red Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Alex Krumm Red Hastings
Austyn Ladd Red Hastings
Stuhrling Osborne Red Hastings
Josiah Reynolds Red Hastings
D421902 - Archery - Senior Division (ages 12-13)
Acacia Buhr Purple Juniata
Payton Powell Purple Hastings
Garrett Zabel Purple Inland
Zachary Kalvoda Purple Glenvil
Aiden Hall Purple Hastings
Judah Steiner Purple Kenesaw
Claire Cecrle Red Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Red Juniata
Jayme Holliday Red Hastings
Rayna Holliday Red Hastings
Marcus Phillips Red Hastings
Elizabeth Quinn Red Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 54 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:08 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Shooting Sports - Program
D421902 - Archery - Senior Division (ages 12-13)
Elisha Johnson White Bladen
Cooper Meyer White Kenesaw
D421903 - Archery - Advanced Division (ages 14-18)
Tayte Rogers Purple Juniata
Kaylee Kalvoda Purple Glenvil
Elijah Buhr Purple Juniata
Zachary Newman Purple Hastings
Keller Spencer Purple Hastings
Eva Buhr Blue Juniata
Mattison Land Blue Hastings
Merrick Russell Blue Hastings
Blaine Scherbarth Blue Juniata
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Keevan Denman Red Hastings
Eric Martinez Red Hastings
Dakotah McCoy Red Hastings
Addison Hoagland White Inland
Samuel Tunks White Hastings
D421904 - BB Gun - Beginning Division (age 8)
Caden Buhr Purple Juniata
Harper Wahl Purple Juniata
Braelyn Kintigh Purple Juniata
Remington Jensen Purple Glenvil
Brayden Vetter Purple Hastings
Hannah Wahl Purple Juniata
Kade Kloepper Blue Doniphan
Alrik Noyd Blue Juniata
Jordan Smith Blue Grand Island
Allie Theesen Blue Hastings
Emma Scherbarth Red Juniata
Eli Wills Red Juniata
D421905 - BB Gun - Junior Division (ages 9-10)
Olivia Steiner Purple Kenesaw
Hailey Wahl Purple Juniata
Steven Schneider Purple Juniata
Ethan Stritt Purple Hastings
Kraesyn Wolfe Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Jacob Perry Blue Juniata
Josiah Reynolds Blue Hastings
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Samantha Schneider Red Juniata
Jaxon Schroeder Red Kenesaw
Jaxon Smith Red Grand Island
D421906 - BB Gun - Intermediate Division (ages 11-13)
Acacia Buhr Purple Juniata
Stuhrling Osborne Purple Hastings
Zaiden Nutz Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 55 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:09 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Shooting Sports - Program
D421906 - BB Gun - Intermediate Division (ages 11-13)
D421910 - Air Rifle - Junior Division (ages 9-10)
Landon Gregg Purple Hastings
Jase McCall Purple Hastings
Faith Brader Blue Glenvil
D421911 - Air Rifle - Intermediate Division (ages 11-13)
Judah Steiner Purple Kenesaw
Zachary Kalvoda Purple Glenvil
Trevor Barr Blue Juniata
Braxton Gregg Blue Hastings
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Hope Spurrier Red Juniata
D421912 - Air Rifle - Senior Division (ages 14-18)
Eva Buhr Purple Juniata
Elijah Buhr Purple Juniata
Jaden Smith Blue Grand Island
Jaycee Smith Red Grand Island
D421916 - Air Pistol - Intermediate Division (ages 11-13)
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Aiden Hall Blue Hastings
D421917 - Air Pistol - Senior Division (ages 14-18)
Thea Wahl Purple Ayr
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kameron Jachetta Blue Hastings
D421920 - Shotgun - Junior Division (ages 11-14)
Keller Spencer Purple Hastings
Bryson Bertrand Purple Hastings
Samuel Avers Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Bo Shepard Red Hastings
Wyatt Tharp Red Hastings
D421921 - Shotgun - Senior Division (ages 15-18)
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Samuel Tunks Purple Hastings
Dakotah McCoy Purple Hastings
Isaac Sidlo Purple Hastings
Blaine Scherbarth Blue Juniata
Ryan Stritt Red Hastings
Taxidermy
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 56 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:09 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Taxidermy
D346002 - Taxidermy
Gabriel Hewitt Purple Juniata
Wildlife and How They Live
D340008 - Wildlife Diorama
Lucas Phillips Purple Hastings
Wildlife Habitat
D342002 - Feeders / Waterers
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Healthy Lifestyle Education
Cooking 101
E401901 - Cookies
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Annabeth Burk Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Quinn Oakeson Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Aurelia Pesek Purple Hastings
Allie Theesen Purple Hastings
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
Brinley Lukow Blue Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Jayden Phuong Blue Hastings
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Adalynn Vetter Blue Hastings
Aravis Rhoades Red Glenvil
E401902 - Muffins
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Jayden Phuong Participation Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 57 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:09 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Healthy Lifestyle Education
Cooking 101
E401902 - Muffins
E401903 - No Bake Cookie
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr
Steven Schneider Blue Juniata
E401904 - Cereal Bar Cookie
Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr
E401905 - Granola Bar
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Ben Niemeyer Purple Hastings
E401906 - Brownies
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Alex Krumm Purple Hastings
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Gage Rossi Purple Hastings
Steven Schneider Purple Juniata
Nollan Shuck Purple Hastings
Emma Wilson Blue Hastings
E401907 - Snack Mix
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Brinley Lukow Purple Hastings
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Cooking 201
E410001 - Loaf Quick Bread
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
Adalynn Vetter Blue Hastings
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
Easton Krumm Red Hastings
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
E410002 - Creative Mixes
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
E410003 - Biscuits or Scones
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 58 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:09 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Healthy Lifestyle Education
Cooking 201
E410003 - Biscuits or Scones
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
E410004 - Healthy Baked Product
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
E410005 - Coffee Cake
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
E410007 - Non-Traditional Baked Product
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Cooking 301
E411001 - White Bread
Makayla Olson Red Hastings
E411002 - Whole Wheat or Mixed Grain Bread
William Barfknecht Purple Juniata
E411003 - Specialty Rolls
William Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Ben Niemeyer Blue Hastings
Addison Wilson Blue Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Participation Giltner
E411005 - Specialty Bread
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Cooking 401
E412001 - Double Crust Fruit Pie
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
E412003 - Ethnic Food Exhibit
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
E412004 - Candy
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
William Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 59 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:09 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Healthy Lifestyle Education
Cooking 401
E412005 - Foam Cake
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Food Preservation - Unit 2 - Drying
E407004 - Dried Vegetables
Nathan Gerloff Purple Ayr
Food Preservation - Unit 3 Boiling Water Canning
E408007 - 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Chloe Patterson Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
General Foods - Be An Ar-Cake-Techt
E424903 - One Whole Angel Food Cake
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
E424904 - Specialty Cake
Hope Spurrier Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
E424905 - Decorated Cupcakes
Brynlee Shafer Purple Juniata
Quinn Oakeson Blue Hastings
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
Peyton Criss Red Hastings
Liam Rhoades White Glenvil
E424907 - Decorated Cake
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
General Foods - Food Flop & Fun with Foods
E420901 - Food Flop Exhibit
Kassie Kimle Red Kenesaw
E421903 - Bread Dough Art
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 60 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:09 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Healthy Lifestyle Education
General Foods - Food Flop & Fun with Foods
E421904 - Decorated Cookie 6-12 Inches
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
Brylee Shafer Red Juniata
General Foods - Food Science and Technology
E350004 - Cooking Basics Recipe File
Brinley Lukow Blue Hastings
Safety
E440001 - First Aid Kit
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Judging Contests
Judging Contests
F500005 - Dog Skillathon - Senior
Jenna Kempf Purple Glenvil
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Dalton Burr Purple Juniata
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Selah Young Purple Juniata
F500006 - Dog Skillathon - Intermediate
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
Conner Kelley Red Hastings
F500015 - Grass and Weed ID - Senior
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500016 - Grass and Weed ID - Intermediate
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
F500020 - Horticulture ID - Senior
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 61 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:10 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Judging Contests
Judging Contests
F500021 - Horticulture ID - Intermediate
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500025 - Livestock Judging - Senior
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr
Peyton Hartman Purple Hastings
Blake Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
F500026 - Livestock Judging - Intermediate
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Colbie Hartman Purple Juniata
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Grant Greenquist Purple Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Tinley Hoffman Blue Ayr
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
F500030 - Entomology/Insect ID - Senior
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500031 - Entomology/Insect ID - Intermediate
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
F500045 - Tree ID - Senior
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500046 - Tree ID - Intermediate
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500907 - Dog Skillathon - Junior
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
F500908 - Dog Skillathon - Clover Kid
Mary Janning CK Ayr
F500917 - Grass and Weed ID - Junior
Alma Bramble Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 62 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:10 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Judging Contests
Judging Contests
F500917 - Grass and Weed ID - Junior
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
F500918 - Grass and Weed ID - Clover Kid
Delilah Bramble CK Hastings
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
F500927 - Livestock Judging - Junior
Addilynn Henderson Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Austin Greenquist Blue Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Maggie Janning Blue Ayr
Isabelle Kroos Blue Kenesaw
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Bella Schmidt Blue Roseland
F500928 - Livestock Judging - Clover Kid
Madeline Adams CK Kenesaw
Caden Hurt CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
F500932 - Entomology/Insect ID - Junior
Grayden Bramble Purple Hastings
Alma Bramble Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
F500933 - Entomology/Insect ID - Clover Kid
Delilah Bramble CK Hastings
Thayer Bramble CK Hastings
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Ezekiel Weinkauf CK Hastings
F500939 - PASE Judging
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Juniata
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Alexa Schneider Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 63 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:10 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Judging Contests
Judging Contests
F500939 - PASE Judging
F500970 - Poultry Skillathon - Senior
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Blue Hastings
F500971 - Poultry Skillathon - Intermediate
Cody Jr. Simms Blue Hastings
F500972 - Poultry Skillathon - Junior
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Raegan Hurt Blue Juniata
Remington Jensen Blue Glenvil
Caya Shurigar Blue Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
F500980 - Rabbit Skillathon - Senior
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Yadriel Colindres-Fonseca Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
Ashlin George Red Hastings
Kellen Shepard Red Hastings
Karma Stanford Red Hastings
F500981 - Rabbit Skillathon - Intermediate
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
Lily Gilmore Red Hastings
F500982 - Rabbit Skillathon - Junior
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Caya Shurigar Red Kenesaw
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 64 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:10 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Plant Sciences
Floriculture
G770002 - Bachelor Buttons
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
G770006 - Celosia
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
G770007 - Cosmos
Alma Bramble Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
G770008 - Dahlia
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
G770013 - Hollyhock
Landon Krous Red Juniata
G770014 - Marigold
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
G770016 - Petunia
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
William Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
G770017 - Salvia
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
G770018 - Snapdragon
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Wyatt Russell Red Hastings
G770020 - Sunflower
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
G770021 - Vinca
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
G770022 - Zinnia
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
G770023 - Any Other Annual or Biennial
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 65 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:10 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Plant Sciences
Floriculture
G770023 - Any Other Annual or Biennial
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
G770030 - Achillea or Yarrow
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
G770033 - Coreopsis
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
G770034 - Daisy
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
G770036 - Helianthus
Elli Marker Red Ayr
G770038 - Liatris
Quinn Terry Blue Hickman
G770039 - Lilies
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G770042 - Rudbeckia or Black-Eyed Susan
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
Anya Phillips Red Hastings
G770045 - Any Other Perennial
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
G770060 - Flowering Potted Houseplant(s)
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
G770061 - Foliage Potted Houseplant(s)
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
G770062 - Hanging Basket of Houseplant(s)
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
G770064 - Fairy or Miniature Garden
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 66 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:10 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Plant Sciences
Floriculture
G770064 - Fairy or Miniature Garden
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Kenzley Zabel Blue Inland
G770065 - Desert Garden
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Brylee Shafer Red Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Red Juniata
Flower Barrel Contest - County
G901901 - Flower Barrel - Junior Division
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Grayden Bramble Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Alma Bramble Blue Hastings
Austin Greenquist Blue Hastings
Kiptyn Brisbin Red Juniata
Kya Brisbin Red Juniata
G901902 - Flower Barrel - Intermediate Division
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Lillian Hinrichs Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Tinley Hoffman Red Ayr
Horticulture
G773202 - Snap Beans
Damon Pohl Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G773204 - Beets
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Damon Pohl Blue Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G773205 - Broccoli
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 67 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:11 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Plant Sciences
Horticulture
G773205 - Broccoli
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
G773207 - Green Cabbage
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
G773208 - Red Cabbage
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
G773210 - Cauliflower
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
G773211 - Slicing Cucumbers
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
G773212 - Pickling Cucumbers
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
G773213 - Eggplant
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
G773217 - Yellow Onions
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G773218 - Red Onions
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G773219 - White Onions
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
G773222 - Sweet (non-bell) Peppers
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
G773225 - White Potatoes
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
G773226 - Red Potatoes
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 68 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:11 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Plant Sciences
Horticulture
G773226 - Red Potatoes
G773231 - Radish
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
G773234 - Green Summer Squash
Damon Pohl Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
G773235 - Yellow Summer Squash
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
Elli Marker Red Ayr
G773244 - Roma or Sauce Type Tomatoes
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
G773245 - Salad Tomatoes
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
G773261 - Dill
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
G773264 - Oregano
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G773265 - Parsley
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Elli Marker Red Ayr
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
Caleb Wesely White Hastings
G773267 - Thyme
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
G773268 - Any Other Herb
Elli Marker Red Ayr
G773286 - Other Fruits or Nuts
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 69 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:11 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Plant Sciences
Horticulture
G773286 - Other Fruits or Nuts
G773954 - Unusual Looking Vegetable
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Horticulture-Special Garden Project
G775002 - Special Fresh Cut Flowers or Harvested Vegetables
Alma Bramble Blue Hastings
Grayden Bramble Red Hastings
Harper Krous Red Juniata
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle White Kenesaw
G775902 - Story - County
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
G775904 - Poem - County
Alma Bramble Blue Hastings
Science & Technology
Aerospace - Rocketry and Drones
H850001 - Rocket: Painted by Hand/Airbrush - Any Skill Level
Collin Greenquist Purple Hastings
Grant Greenquist Blue Hastings
Westyn Prelle Red Kenesaw
H850003 - Rocket: Commercial Application - Any Skill Level - Painted
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Anya Phillips Red Hastings
Lucas Phillips Red Hastings
Garrett Zabel Red Inland
Toby Zabel Red Inland
Computers
H860901 - Club Secretary Book - General
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
H860906 - Club Reporter Book - General
Blake Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 70 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:11 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Science & Technology
Computers
Entomology
H800006 - Macrophotography
Maggie Janning Purple Ayr
Model Building - County
H851902 - Senior Other Model
Xavier Simpson Blue Geneva
Xavier Simpson Blue Geneva
Brayden Vetter White Hastings
H852901 - Junior Model Car
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
H852902 - Junior Other Model
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Kyle Nienhueser Blue Juniata
Luke Nienhueser Blue Juniata
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Gage Rossi Blue Hastings
Steven Schneider Blue Juniata
Toby Zabel Blue Inland
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Liam Rhoades Red Glenvil
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
Ryker Ayres White Hastings
Nollan Shuck White Hastings
Robotics
H861006 - Build a Robot
Brayden Vetter Purple Hastings
H861007 - Kit Labeled Robot
Conner Kelley Blue Hastings
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Steven Schneider Blue Juniata
Hope Spurrier Blue Juniata
Woodworking - Units 1 And 2 - County
H910901 - Level 1 Article
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 71 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:11 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Science & Technology
Woodworking - Units 1 And 2 - County
H910902 - Level 2 Article
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
Lucas Phillips Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Gage Rossi Red Hastings
Woodworking - Units 3 and 4
H911005 - Outdoor Treated Wood Project - Unit 3-Nailing it Together
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Workshops
Workshops -County
F511910 - Clover Kids Division Exhibit
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
F511911 - Junior Division Exhibit
Raegan Hurt Purple Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Xtra State Events
Horse Stampede
X000001 - Junior Horse Bowl
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Blue Hastings
Joel Schneider Blue Juniata
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Brekkyn Meyer Red Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Red Hastings
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
Makenna Rathje Red Ayr
X000002 - Senior Horse Bowl
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
X000009 - Art Contest - 1D Art
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 72 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:11 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Xtra State Events
Horse Stampede
X000009 - Art Contest - 1D Art
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
X000010 - Art Contest - 2D/3D Art
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
X000011 - Photography Contest - Elementary Division
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
X000012 - Photography Contest - Junior Division
Eliana Lukow Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Premier Communication Event
X000300 - Prepared Speech - Senior Division
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000301 - Prepared Speech - Intermediate Division
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000303 - Radio PSA - Senior Division
Rachel Brhel Blue Fairfield
Emily Brhel Red Fairfield
X000304 - Radio PSA - Intermediate Division
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000306 - Illustrated Presentation -Senior Division
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000307 - Illustrated Presentation -Intermediate Division
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000309 - Impromptu Speech - Senior Division
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000310 - Impromptu Speech -Intermediate Division
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 73 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:12 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Xtra State Events
Premier Communication Event
X000310 - Impromptu Speech -Intermediate Division
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
X000312 - Digital Video - Senior Division
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Red Fairfield
X000313 - Digital Video - Intermediate Division
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
State Horse Show
G669001 - Jr Hunter Under Saddle Horses
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
G669003 - Jr Hunt Seat Equitation
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
G669006 - Jr Western Pleasure Horses
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
G669007 - Sr Western Pleasure Horses
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
G669008 - Jr Western Horsemanship
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Helen Keiser White Kenesaw
G669009 - Sr Western Horsemanship
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
G669012 - Jr Pole Bending
Atlie Andersen White Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson White Kenesaw
G669014 - Jr Barrel Racing
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
G669016 - Jr Ranch Pleasure
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
G669023 - Elementary Showmanship
Allie Perry Red Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 74 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:12 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Xtra State Events
State Horse Show
G669023 - Elementary Showmanship
G669025 - English and Western Dressage - Level 2
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
G669041 - 1 & 2 Year Old Halter Mares
Dax Shipley Blue Harvard
G669043 - 6 to 10 Year Old Halter Mares
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
G669048 - Miniature/Shetland Pony Halter Geldings
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
G669049 - Jr Showmanship
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Red Kenesaw
G669050 - Sr Showmanship
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
G669051 - Horse Judging Contest - Senior
Mackenna Edmondson Participation Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Participation Kenesaw
G669052 - Horse Judging Contest - Junior
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Participation Hastings
Eliana Lukow Participation Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Participation Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Participation Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Participation Hastings
G669053 - Hippology Contest - Junior
Sabrina Pontine Blue Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
G669054 - Hippology Contest - Senior
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Red Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
G669060 - 11+ Year Old Halter Mares
Allie Perry Blue Ayr
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 75 of 76
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/11/2023 11:01:12 AM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Xtra State Events
State Horse Show
G669061 - 11+ Year Old Halter Geldings
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
G669062 - Elementary Ranch Pleasure
Allie Perry Purple Ayr
G669063 - Elementary Western Horsemanship
Allie Perry Red Ayr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.