Adams County 4-H Fair Results
Agriculture Classes
Apiculture (Honey Bees) - Using FFA Rules
H801901 - Extracted Honey - 4 Jars
Blue: Elli Marker, Ayr
Animal Sciences
Beef Showmanship
L010009 - Senior Beef Showmanship
Purple: Serese Janssen, Glenvil; Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings; Angus Andersen Purple Hastings; Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings; McKinnley Kroos Purple Kenesaw; Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill; Atley Parr Purple Juniata; Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr; Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Blue: Brooke Allen, Juniata; Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings; Khloe Copple Blue Hastings; Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings; Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings; Chad Rostvet Blue Ayr; Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr; Jaden Russell Blue Hastings; Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings; Emma Schmidt Blue Roseland; Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw; Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw; Brynn Weeks Blue Juniata; Kailyn Wilson Blue Giltner
L010010 - Intermediate Beef Showmanship
Purple: Kaisha Alber Guide Rock; Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings; Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr; Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings; Barrett McIntyre Purple Hastings; Sophie Schmidt Purple Roseland
Blue: Journie Copple Hastings; Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata; Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr; Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings; Blake Kimle Blue Kenesaw; Landon Krous, Juniata; Sophia Schukei, Kenesaw
L010911 - Junior Beef Showmanship
Purple: Britney Samuelson Hastings; Brexton Ockinga Purple Blue Hill; Grant Greenquist Purple Hastings; Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr; Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr; Isabella Schmidt Purple Roseland; Delaney Weeks Purple Juniata
Blue: Wyatt Arnold Juniata; Brekkyn Meyer Blue Hastings
Beef - Breeding Heifers
L012010 - Yearling Heifers - Calved Jan-Feb 2021
Purple: Atley Parr, Juniata; Kaisha Alber, Guide Rock (2)
L012020 - Yearling Heifers - Calved Mar-Apr 2021
Purple Kiley Ayres Hastings; Serese Janssen Purple Glenvil; McKinnley Kroos Purple Kenesaw; Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill; Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Blue: Wyatt Arnold Juniata; Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr; Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
L012030 - Yearling Heifers - Calved May-Jun 2021
Purple: Emily Greenquist Hastings; Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
L012060 - Heifers Calves - Calved Nov-Dec 2021
Purple: Serese Janssen Glenvil
Beef - Bucket Calf
L014910 - First Year Bucket Calf
Purple: Brexton Ockinga Blue Hill; Isabella Schmidt Purple Roseland; Lydia Adams Purple Kenesaw; Ava Ishii Purple Hastings; Harper Krous Purple Juniata
L014912 - Second Year Bucket Calf - Market
Purple: Brexton Ockinga Blue Hill; Landon Krous Purple Juniata
L014922 - Second Year Bucket Calf - Breeding
Purple: Tenley Easterberg Juniata
Beef - Market
L011009 - Light Weight Market Steers
Purple: Blake Kimle Kenesaw; McKinnley Kroos Purple Kenesaw
L011010 - Market Steers
Purple: Mikeayla Samuelson Hastings; Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings; Angus Andersen Purple Hastings; Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Blue: Khloe Copple Hastings; Jaden Russell Blue Hastings; Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw; Brynn Weeks Blue Juniata; Delaney Weeks Blue Juniata
L011020 - Bred and Fed Market Steer
Purple: Brooke Allen, Juniata; Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings; Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr; Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr; Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr; Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill; Chad Rostvet Purple Ayr; Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr; Emma Schmidt Purple Roseland; Sophie Schmidt Purple Roseland
Blue: Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata; Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr; Grant Greenquist Blue Hastings; Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr; Isabella Schmidt Blue Roseland; Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L011050 - Market Heifers
Purple: Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings; Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings; Tyrese Bader Purple Hastings; Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings; Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill; Barrett McIntyre Purple Hastings
Blue: Brekkyn Meyer Blue Hastings; Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L011910 - Club Pen of Three Market Beef
Purple Lone Tree 4-H Club, Hastings; Rural Ranchers 4-H Club, Juniata; Wanda Drovers 4-H Club, Juniata
Beef - Stocker Feeder Calves
L013913 - Stocker Feeder (Heifers) 1-01-22 To 3-31-22
Purple: Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings; Jaden Russell Purple Hastings; Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Blue: Landon Krous Blue Juniata; Britney Samuelson Blue Hastings
L013914 - Stocker Feeder (Steers) 1-01-22 To 3-31-22
Purple: Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings; Tayten Hoffman Purple Ayr; Delaney Weeks Purple Juniata
Blue: Journie Copple Blue Hastings; Barrett McIntyre Blue Hastings; Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
L013916 - Stocker Feeder (Heifers) After 3-31-22
Purple: Claire Scheideler Purple Ayr
Blue: Kailyn Wilson Blue Giltner
L013917 - Stocker Feeder (Steers) After 3-31-22
Purple: Claire Scheideler, Ayr (2)
L013919 - Cow-Calf Pair
Purple: Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings; Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings; Chad Rostvet Purple Ayr; Delaney Weeks Purple Juniata
Cat - Showmanship
L690911 - Junior Cat Showmanship
Purple: Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings; Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw; Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Cat - Classes
L691025 - Female Over 1 Year
Purple: Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings; Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
L691035 - Male Over 1 Year
Purple: Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Dairy Cattle
L018901 - Junior Dairy Cattle under 5 months
Purple: Marta Ornelas Purple Hastings; Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
L018903 - Senior Dairy Cattle over 2 years, Milking
Purple: Katya Ornelas Purple Hastings
L018905 - Dairy Cattle Senior Showmanship
Purple: Katya Ornelas Purple Hastings
L018907 - Dairy Cattle Junior Showmanship
Purple: Marta Ornelas Purple Hastings; Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
L018908 - Dairy Cattle Clover Kid Showmanship
Remington Jensen, Glenvil; Aravis Rhoades, Glenvil
Dog - Showmanship
L700009 - Senior Dog Showmanship
Purple: Selah Young Purple Juniata; Jenna Kempf Purple Glenvil; Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
L700010 - Intermediate Dog Showmanship
Purple: Addison Hoagland Purple Inland; Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Blue: Dalton Burr Blue Juniata; Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L700911 - Junior Dog Showmanship
Purple: Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Blue: Amelia Hewitt Blue Juniata; Emilyah Parr Blue Juniata
Dog - Agility
L702010 - Level 1
Purple: Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata; Bo Shepard Purple Hastings
Red: Amelia Hewitt Red Juniata; Audrey Anna Hoagland Red Inland
L702020 - Level 2
Purple: Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Blue: Brooke McDonald Blue Hastings
L702030 - Level 3
Purple: Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata; Dalton Burr Purple Juniata
Red: Kellen Shepard Red Hastings
White: Addison Hoagland White Inland
Dog - Obedience
L701010 - Beginning Novice A
White: Aric Hoagland White Inland; Margaret Janning White Ayr; Emilyah Parr White Juniata; Lottie Schirmer White Kenesaw
L701020 - Beginning Novice B
Purple: Bo Shepard Purple Hastings
Blue: Dalton Burr Blue Juniata
Red: Cooper Kroos Red Kenesaw
White: Brooke McDonald White Hastings
L701025 - Beginning Novice C
Purple: Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Blue: Zoe Johnson Blue Hastings
L701030 - Novice A
Purple: Dalton Burr Purple Juniata; Jenna Kempf Purple Glenvil
Blue: Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings; Amelia Hewitt Blue Juniata; Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland; Selah Young Blue Juniata
L701040 - Graduate Novice
Purple: Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Blue: Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
Red: Addison Hoagland Red Inland
Animal Sciences
Dog - Obedience - Clover Kid
L701950 - Clover Kids Dog Obedience Exhibition
Luke Hewitt CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Allie Theesen CK Hastings
Dog - Rally Obedience
L703010 - Beginning Rally
Cooper Kroos Purple Kenesaw
Lottie Schirmer Purple Kenesaw
Isabelle Kroos Purple Kenesaw
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Emilyah Parr Blue Juniata
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L703020 - Rally 1
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Selah Young Purple Juniata
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Blue Juniata
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
L703040 - Rally 3
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Horse - Showmanship
L060009 - Senior Horse Showmanship
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
Dax Shipley Blue Harvard
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
L060010 - Intermediate Horse Showmanship
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Sophia Simpson Blue Geneva
Danelle Legg Red Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
L060911 - Junior Horse Showmanship
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
Steven Schneider Purple Juniata
Horse - Showmanship
L060911 - Junior Horse Showmanship
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Horse - Halter Classes
L061010 - Halter - Ponies
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Steven Schneider Blue Juniata
L061030 - Halter - Mares - Four Years & Older
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Allie Perry Blue Hastings
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Cori Ann Rostvet Red Ayr
L061050 - Halter - Geldings - Four Years & Older
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
Elaina Deets Red Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Horse - Horsemanship Classes
L062020 - Hunt Seat Equitation - Intermediate
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Atlie Andersen Red Hastings
L062030 - Hunt Seat Equitation - Senior
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
L062040 - Western Horsemanship - Junior
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Horse - Horsemanship Classes
L062040 - Western Horsemanship - Junior
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
L062050 - Western Horsemanship - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Danelle Legg Blue Kenesaw
L062060 - Western Horsemanship - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
L062070 - Walk Trot Horsemanship - Novice
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Sophia Simpson Blue Geneva
Horse - Pleasure Classes
L063015 - Hunter Under Saddle - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
L063020 - Hunter Under Saddle - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
L063025 - Western Pleasure Ponies - All Ages
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
L063030 - Western Pleasure Horses - Junior
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
L063035 - Western Pleasure Horses - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
L063040 - Western Pleasure Horses - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
Horse - Pleasure Classes
L063060 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Junior
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
L063065 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Intermediate
Charli Coats Purple Juniata
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Danelle Legg Blue Kenesaw
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Red Kenesaw
L063070 - Ranch Horse Pleasure - Senior
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
Cori Ann Rostvet Red Ayr
L063080 - Walk Trot Pleasure - Novice
Sophia Simpson Purple Geneva
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Horse - Reining Classes
L064010 - Reining - Junior
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
L064020 - Reining - Intermediate
Charli Coats Purple Juniata
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
L064030 - Reining - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Lilliana Widhelm Red Hastings
Horse - Timed Events
L066010 - Pole Bending - Junior
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Elaina Deets White Hastings
Allie Perry White Hastings
Tenley Prelle White Kenesaw
L066015 - Pole Bending - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Horse - Timed Events
L066015 - Pole Bending - Intermediate
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Helen Keiser White Kenesaw
Hadassah Steiner White Kenesaw
L066020 - Pole Bending - Senior
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
L066025 - Barrel Race - Junior
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle White Kenesaw
L066030 - Barrel Race - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Danelle Legg Blue Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Helen Keiser White Kenesaw
Hadassah Steiner White Kenesaw
L066035 - Barrel Race - Senior
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
L066040 - Stake Race - Junior
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Daphne Keiser Red Kenesaw
L066045 - Stake Race - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Charli Coats Purple Juniata
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
L066050 - Stake Race - Senior
Lilliana Widhelm Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Horse - Timed Events
L066050 - Stake Race - Senior
Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
L066055 - Keyhole - Junior
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Allie Perry White Hastings
L066060 - Keyhole - Intermediate
Charli Coats Purple Juniata
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Danelle Legg Blue Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
Helen Keiser White Kenesaw
L066065 - Keyhole - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
Lilliana Widhelm White Hastings
Horse - Trail Classes
L065010 - Trail - Junior
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
L065020 - Trail - Intermediate
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Charli Coats Blue Juniata
L065030 - Trail - Senior
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
Horse - Unified Riding
L068901 - Adaptive Riding
Easton Krumm Purple Hastings
Zoe Johnson Purple Hastings
Grace Niemeyer Purple Bladen
Lucy Quinn Purple Hastings
Meat Goats - Showmanship
L052009 - Senior Meat Goat Showmanship
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
John Paul Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Annabellah Tobey Purple Hastings
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Acacia Condelario Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Robert Hrnchir Blue Juniata
Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
L052010 - Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Brennan Criss Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Trinity Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Barrett McIntyre Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
L052911 - Junior Meat Goat Showmanship
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Damiah Wehnes Purple Inland
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Davis McIntyre Purple Hastings
Ethan Stritt Purple Hastings
Meat Goats - Breeding
L054001 - Breeding Doe Kid (Under 12 Months)
John Paul Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Robert Hrnchir Blue Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
L054002 - Breeding Yearling Doe (1 - 2 Years Old)
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Meat Goats - Breeding
L054002 - Breeding Yearling Doe (1 - 2 Years Old)
Brennan Criss Blue Hastings
Colbie Hartman Blue Hastings
Barrett McIntyre Blue Hastings
Tenisha Bader Red Hastings
L054003 - Aged Doe (2 Years And Older)
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Blue Hastings
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Trinity Hrnchir Red Juniata
Meat Goats - Market
L053010 - Market Meat Goat Doe
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
John Paul Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Ethan Stritt Purple Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Purple Hastings
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
Brennan Criss Blue Hastings
Brennan Criss Blue Hastings
Trinity Hrnchir Blue Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Blue Juniata
Barrett McIntyre Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L053020 - Bred and Fed Market Meat Goat Doe
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
L053050 - Market Meat Goat Wether
Meat Goats - Market
L053050 - Market Meat Goat Wether
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Tenisha Bader Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Robert Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Trinity Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Davis McIntyre Purple Hastings
Davis McIntyre Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Blue Hastings
Damiah Wehnes Blue Inland
L053060 - Bred And Fed Market Meat Goat Wether
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
L053910 - Pen Of Three Market Meat Goats
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
L053920 - Club Pen Of Five Market Meat Goats
Lone Tree 4-H Club Purple Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Purple Juniata
Poultry - Showmanship
L070009 - Senior Poultry Showmanship
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
L070010 - Intermediate Poultry Showmanship
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Purple Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata
Stetson Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Poultry - Showmanship
L070010 - Intermediate Poultry Showmanship
L070911 - Junior Poultry Showmanship
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Caya Dericks Purple Kenesaw
Luke Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Kyle Nienhueser Blue Juniata
Poultry - Bantams
L072001 - Bantam Pullet
Jenna Cecrle Red Hastings
Wyatt Russell Red Hastings
L072002 - Bantam Hen
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Claire Cecrle Red Hastings
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
L072003 - Bantam Cockerel
Jenna Cecrle Blue Hastings
L072004 - Bantam Cock
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Blue Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Red Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Red Juniata
Ava Ishii Red Hastings
Karma Stanford Red Hastings
Stetson Sweley Red Blue Hill
Poultry - Market Broilers
L078001 - Market Broilers - Pen 1
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Tenisha Bader Blue Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Poultry - Market Broilers
L078001 - Market Broilers - Pen 1
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Winter Martin Blue Hastings
Cooper Meyer Blue Kenesaw
Kyle Nienhueser Red Juniata
Luke Nienhueser Red Juniata
L078002 - Market Broilers - Pen 2
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Caya Dericks Blue Kenesaw
Kyle Nienhueser Red Juniata
Luke Nienhueser Red Juniata
Poultry - O Fowl - Bantam Ducks
L076001 - Young Duck
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
L076003 - Young Drake
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Poultry - O Fowl - Ducks
L075002 - Old Duck
Ashlin George Red Hastings
L075004 - Old Drake
Karma Stanford Red Hastings
Poultry - O Fowl - Goose
L074002 - Old Goose
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Poultry - O Fowl - Pigeons
L073010 - Single Pigeon Bird
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
Poultry - O Fowl - Pigeons
Poultry - O Fowl - Turkey
L077004 - Old Tom
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Poultry - Standard
L071001 - Standard Pullet
Kyle Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Luke Nienhueser Blue Juniata
Stetson Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Ava Ishii Red Hastings
Spur Sweley Red Blue Hill
Stetson Sweley Red Blue Hill
L071002 - Standard Hen
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Caya Dericks Red Kenesaw
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Karma Stanford Red Hastings
L071004 - Standard Cock
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Blue Hastings
Pygmy Goats - Showmanship
L055909 - Senior Pygmy Goat Showmanship
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
L055911 - Junior Pygmy Goat Showmanship
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Pygmy Goats - Classes
L056902 - Pygmy Goat Wether
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Rabbits - Showmanship
L080009 - Senior Rabbit Showmanship
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Alexa Schneider Purple Hastings
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Purple Hastings
L080010 - Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Brennan Criss Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Fiona Kryzsko Purple Hastings
Cooper Meyer Purple Kenesaw
Bo Shepard Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Stetson Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Blue Hastings
Emma Wilson Blue Hastings
L080911 - Junior Rabbit Showmanship
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Lily Gilmore Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Caya Dericks Blue Kenesaw
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Liam Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Damiah Wehnes Blue Inland
Rabbits - French Lop Purebred
L093001 - Senior Buck - French Lop Purebred
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
L093002 - Senior Doe - French Lop Purebred
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Rabbits - French Lop Purebred
L093002 - Senior Doe - French Lop Purebred
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
L093003 - Junior Buck - French Lop Purebred
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Rabbits - General Purebred Classes
L082001 - Senior Buck - General Purebred
Alexa Schneider Purple Hastings
Bo Shepard Purple Hastings
Fiona Kryzsko Purple Hastings
Brennan Criss Blue Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Red Hastings
Wyatt Russell Red Hastings
Karma Stanford Red Hastings
L082002 - Senior Doe - General Purebred
Trevor Lindauer Purple Juniata
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Keegan Lindauer Purple Juniata
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
L082003 - Junior Buck - General Purebred
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Rabbits - Holland Lop Purebreds
L084001 - Senior Buck - Holland Lop Purebred
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hudsyn Bockerman Blue Hastings
L084002 - Senior Doe - Holland Lop Purebred
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
Stetson Sweley Blue Blue Hill
L084003 - Junior Buck - Holland Lop Purebred
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
Rabbits - Lionhead Purebred
L092001 - Senior Buck - Lionhead Purebred
Rabbits - Lionhead Purebred
L092001 - Senior Buck - Lionhead Purebred
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
L092002 - Senior Doe - Lionhead Purebred
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Blue Hastings
L092003 - Junior Buck - Lionhead Purebred
Spur Sweley Blue Blue Hill
Rabbits - Mini Rex Purebred
L086001 - Senior Buck - Mini Rex Purebred
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Damiah Wehnes Red Inland
L086002 - Senior Doe - Mini Rex Purebred
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Carlee Anderjaska Blue Hastings
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
L086005 - Doe And Litter - Mini Rex Purebred
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Rabbits - Pet Classes
L081001 - Senior Buck - Pet Rabbit
Annabellah Tobey Purple Hastings
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Caya Dericks Purple Kenesaw
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Rabbits - Pet Classes
L081001 - Senior Buck - Pet Rabbit
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
L081002 - Senior Doe - Pet Rabbit
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Cooper Meyer Purple Kenesaw
Liam Rhoades Purple Glenvil
Sheep - Showmanship
L030009 - Senior Sheep Showmanship
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Sam Shafer Purple Trumbull
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings
Acacia Condelario Blue Hastings
Wade Ewoldt Blue Grand Island
Gracey McIntyre Blue Hastings
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Blue Hastings
L030010 - Intermediate Sheep Showmanship
Kaisha Alber Purple Guide Rock
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Blue Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L030911 - Junior Sheep Showmanship
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Lily Gilmore Purple Hastings
Aric Hoagland Purple Inland
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Sheep - Showmanship
L030911 - Junior Sheep Showmanship
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Sheep - Breeding
L032001 - Breeding Ewe Lamb
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Kaisha Alber Purple Guide Rock
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Wade Ewoldt Blue Grand Island
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
L032002 - Breeding Yearling Ewe
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
L032003 - Breeding Ewe
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
L032004 - Breeding Ram Lamb
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
Wade Ewoldt Blue Grand Island
Sheep - Market
L031005 - Feeder Ewe Lamb
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
L031006 - Feeder Wether Lamb
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
L031010 - Market Ewe Lamb
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Addison Hoagland Purple Inland
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Sheep - Market
L031010 - Market Ewe Lamb
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Sam Shafer Purple Trumbull
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Tyrese Bader Blue Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Blue Hastings
Hannah Crawford Blue Juniata
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Wade Ewoldt Blue Grand Island
Lily Gilmore Blue Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Davis McIntyre Blue Hastings
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Karma Stanford Blue Hastings
L031050 - Market Wether Lamb
Kaisha Alber Purple Guide Rock
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Sam Shafer Purple Trumbull
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Annabellah Tobey Blue Hastings
L031910 - Pen of Three Market Lambs
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
L031920 - Club Pen of Five Market Lambs
West Blue Wranglers 4-H Club Purple Giltner
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Purple Juniata
Small Animals - Showmanship
Small Animals - Showmanship
L800009 - Senior Small Animal Showmanship
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
L800010 - Intermediate Small Animal Showmanship
Dalton Burr Purple Juniata
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
L800911 - Junior Small Animal Showmanship
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
Small Animals - Classes
L801001 - Small Animal Mammal
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
L801905 - Other Small Animals
Dalton Burr Purple Juniata
Swine - Showmanship
L035009 - Senior Swine Showmanship
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Axel Andersen Purple Hastings
Isabella Kvols Purple Hastings
Atley Parr Purple Juniata
Ellie Mangers Blue Blue Hill
Claire Scheideler Blue Ayr
Emma Schmidt Blue Roseland
Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L035010 - Intermediate Swine Showmanship
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Sophie Schmidt Blue Roseland
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L035911 - Junior Swine Showmanship
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Brexton Ockinga Blue Blue Hill
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Isabella Schmidt Blue Roseland
Swine - Showmanship
L035911 - Junior Swine Showmanship
Swine - Market
L036010 - Market Gilt
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Axel Andersen Purple Hastings
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Ellie Mangers Purple Blue Hill
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Sophie Schmidt Purple Roseland
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Ellie Mangers Blue Blue Hill
Brexton Ockinga Blue Blue Hill
Atley Parr Blue Juniata
Claire Scheideler Blue Ayr
Emma Schmidt Blue Roseland
Isabella Schmidt Blue Roseland
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L036020 - Market Barrow
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Isabella Kvols Purple Hastings
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Axel Andersen Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Andrew Kvols Purple Hastings
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Kerry Lang Blue Hastings
Kerry Lang Blue Hastings
Brexton Ockinga Blue Blue Hill
Atley Parr Blue Juniata
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Claire Scheideler Blue Ayr
Emma Schmidt Blue Roseland
Isabella Schmidt Blue Roseland
Sophie Schmidt Blue Roseland
Elise Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Lydia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
Sophia Schukei Blue Kenesaw
L036910 - Pen of Three Market Swine
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 26 of 74
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/5/2022 5:03:20 PM
First Name Last Name Ribbon City
Animal Sciences
Swine - Market
L036910 - Pen of Three Market Swine
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
L036920 - Club Pen of Five Market Swine
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Purple Juniata
Lone Tree 4-H Club Purple Hastings
Clover Kids
Clover Kid
Z900901 - Treasure Board or Box - A Space for Me
Annabeth Burk CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Z900902 - 'No Sew' Pillow or Draft Stopper - A Space for Me
Hadleigh Deets CK Hastings
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900903 - Laundry Bag or Hamper - A Space for Me
Bryce Parr CK Juniata
Z900904 - Color Wheel and Picture - A Space for Me
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Z900906 - Other Exhibit - A Space for Me
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Magdalene Keiser CK Kenesaw
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Etta Schmeidler CK Harvard
Stetson Trausch CK Roseland
Z900907 - Rocket Picture - Aerospace 1
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Clover Kid
Z900907 - Rocket Picture - Aerospace 1
Z900908 - Airplanes And Birds - Aerospace 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Bennett Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Z900909 - Edible Rocket - Aerospace 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Elam Milius CK Fairbury
Cody Riales CK Hastings
Z900911 - Paper Airplane - Aerospace 1
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Z900912 - Other Exhibit - Aerospace 1
Jacob Baumann CK Hastings
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Elam Milius CK Fairbury
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900916 - Doodling Germs - Be Aware, Be Safe!
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Z900918 - Proper Clothing - Be Aware, Be Safe!
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Z900920 - Bicycle Poster - Bicycle Adventures 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Grant Gerloff CK Roseland
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Clover Kid
Z900921 - Coloring Poster - Bicycle Adventures 1
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Z900923 - Adventure Map - Bicycle Adventures 1
Cody Riales CK Hastings
Z900928 - Other Exhibit - Family Celebrations
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Z900930 - My Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Remingtyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Z900932 - Show Stick Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Elam Milius CK Fairbury
Etta Schmeidler CK Harvard
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Z900933 - Racing Horse - I Wish I Had A Horse
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Z900934 - Other Exhibit - I Wish I Had A Horse
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Z900935 - Weather Condition/Clothing to Wear Picture - Just Outside My Door
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Cody Riales CK Hastings
Z900936 - Insect In A Jar - Just Outside My Door
Clara Baumann CK Hastings
Jacob Baumann CK Hastings
Remingtyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Z900937 - Seed Poster - Just Outside My Door
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Grant Gerloff CK Roseland
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Clover Kid
Z900937 - Seed Poster - Just Outside My Door
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Z900938 - Feather Poster - Just Outside My Door
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Grant Gerloff CK Roseland
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900939 - Clay Insect - Just Outside My Door
Clara Baumann CK Hastings
Jacob Baumann CK Hastings
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900940 - Simple Bird Feeder or House
Clara Baumann CK Hastings
Jacob Baumann CK Hastings
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Hadleigh Deets CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900941 - Other Exhibit - Just Outside My Door
Clara Baumann CK Hastings
Jacob Baumann CK Hastings
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Z900942 - Placemat - Making Foods For Me
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Z900947 - Healthy Snack - Making Foods For Me
Maisyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Remingtyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Clover Kid
Z900947 - Healthy Snack - Making Foods For Me
Bryce Parr CK Juniata
Clara Phillips CK Hastings
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Cody Riales CK Hastings
Kody Rossi CK Hastings
Etta Schmeidler CK Harvard
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Z900948 - Other Exhibit - Making Foods For Me
Clara Baumann CK Hastings
Jacob Baumann CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Quinn Oakeson CK Hastings
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Z900952 - Basting Sample - Needle And Thread
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Z900953 - Stitch Sample - Needle And Thread
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Z900954 - Needle Book - Needle And Thread
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Z900957 - Stick Horse - Needle And Thread
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Z900958 - Other Exhibit - Needle and Thread
Eliott Craddock CK Hastings
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Z900959 - Puppet - Theatre Art 1
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Z900961 - Sock Puppet - Theatre Art 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Z900962 - Story - Theatre Art 1
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Clover Kid
Z900963 - Sign Language Symbols - Theatre Art 1
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Z900964 - Other Exhibit - Theatre Art 1
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Stetson Trausch CK Roseland
Stetson Trausch CK Roseland
Z900985 - Pole Bending - Clover Kid Ranch Rodeo
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Hadleigh Deets CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Allie Theesen CK Hastings
Z900986 - Barrels - Clover Kid Ranch Rodeo
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Hadleigh Deets CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Allie Theesen CK Hastings
Clover Kid Livestock
L901010 - Clover Kid Rabbit Exhibition
Maisyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Remingtyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Milagros Bueno CK Hastings
Lane Consbruck CK Giltner
Maverick Consbruck CK Giltner
Addilynn Henderson CK Hastings
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Carter McIntyre CK Hastings
Quinn Oakeson CK Hastings
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
Ellie Wilson CK Hastings
L901015 - Clover Kid Poultry Exhibition
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Quinn Oakeson CK Hastings
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Clover Kid Livestock
L901015 - Clover Kid Poultry Exhibition
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
L901020 - Clover Kid Bucket Calf Exhibition
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Etta Schmeidler CK Harvard
Kimberlee Stamper CK Hastings
L901025 - Clover Kid Halter Lamb Exhibition
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
Aurelia Pesek CK Hastings
Bennett Pesek CK Hastings
Lane Pesek CK Hastings
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Etta Schmeidler CK Harvard
Jude Schroeder CK Juniata
Evie Sommerfeld CK Glenvil
L901030 - Clover Kid Lead Goat Exhibition
Siena Hrnchir CK Juniata
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Owen Lindauer CK Juniata
Carter McIntyre CK Hastings
Quinn Oakeson CK Hastings
Aravis Rhoades CK Glenvil
Etta Schmeidler CK Harvard
Cora Schroeder CK Juniata
L901035 - Clover Kid Swine Exhibition
Lane Consbruck CK Giltner
Maverick Consbruck CK Giltner
L930901 - Best Dressed Meat/Pygmy Goat
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
Communications & Expressive Arts
Communications - County
B154904 - Compose Your Song Or Poem - Communications, Module 1
Ben Niemeyer Blue Hastings
B154910 - Digital Media - Communications, Module 3
Liam Rhoades Red Glenvil
Communications - County
Digital Video Pro - County
B154911 - Design Your Own Entry
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Performing Arts Contest
B155906 - Individual Instrumental
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Photography - Basics - Level 1 - County
B180901 - Fun With Shadows Display or Print
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
B180902 - Get In Close Display or Print
Addison Ackles Purple Hastings
Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Tinley Hoffman Blue Ayr
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
B180903 - Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
B180904 - Tricks and Magic Display or Print
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
B180905 - People, Places or Pets with Personality Display or Print
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Photography - Basics - Level 1 - County
B180905 - People, Places or Pets with Personality Display or Print
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Khloe Copple Red Hastings
Tenley Prelle Red Kenesaw
B180906 - Black and White Display or Print
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Kiley Ayres Red Hastings
Tanner Kauffman Red Juniata
B180907 - Challenging Photo Exhibit: Telling A Story Display
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
B180908 - My Favorite Other Picture
Makenna Rathje Purple Ayr
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Easton Krumm Purple Hastings
Addison Ackles Blue Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Alexander Krumm Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
Elliot Iwan Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Makayla Olson Red Hastings
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
Photography - Level 2 - Next Level
B181020 - Creative Techniques and Lighting Display or Exhibit Print
Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr
Briley Zabel Red Inland
B181030 - Creative Composition Display or Exhibit Print
Jessica Kroeger Blue Hastings
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Nathan Gerloff Red Ayr
Nathan Gerloff Red Ayr
B181040 - Abstract Photography Display or Exhibit Print
Nathan Gerloff Red Ayr
Photography - Level 2 - Next Level
B181050 - Candid Photography Display or Exhibit Print
Nathan Gerloff Blue Ayr
B181060 - Expression Through Color Display or Print
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Nathan Gerloff Red Ayr
Briley Zabel Red Inland
Photography - Level 3 - Mastering Photography
B182010 - Level 3 Portfolio
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
B182020 - Advanced Techniques and Lighting Print
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Sam Shafer Purple Trumbull
B182030 - Advanced Composition Print
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
B182040 - Portrait Print
Sam Shafer Purple Trumbull
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Red Ayr
B182060 - Freeze/Blur The Moment Print
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Blue Ayr
Elli Marker Red Ayr
Portfolio Pathways
C261001 - Original Acrylic Painting
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Portfolio Pathways
C261001 - Original Acrylic Painting
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Jessica Kroeger Blue Hastings
Stephanie Kroeger Blue Hastings
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Tyla Buchholz Red Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Red Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Red Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Red Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Red Juniata
Macy Rathje Red Ayr
C261002 - Original Oil Painting
Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
C261003 - Original Watercolor Painting
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Emily Greenquist Purple Hastings
Leightyn Meyer Purple Hastings
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
Sarina Wilson Blue Hastings
C261006 - Home Accessory made with Any Printing Technique
Zoe Johnson Blue Hastings
C261007 - Original Mixed Media Accessory
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
Presentation Contest
Presentation Contest
B151113 - Illustrated Presentation
Stacie Harrington Blue Hastings
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
Public Speaking Contest - County
B156003 - Speech - Senior Division
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Sketchbook Crossroads
C260001 - Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Blake Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Jessica Kroeger Purple Hastings
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Anya Phillips Purple Hastings
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
Briley Zabel Purple Inland
Garrett Zabel Purple Inland
Kaylee Buchholz Blue Juniata
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Nollan Shuck Blue Hastings
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
Toby Zabel Blue Inland
Lucas Phillips Red Hastings
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
Garrett Zabel Red Inland
C260002 - Original Ink Drawing
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
Lucas Phillips Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
Toby Zabel Blue Inland
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
C260007 - Home Accessory with Loom Weaving
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Theatre Arts Adventures - County
B500902 - Portfolio
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
B500903 - Puppet
Margaret Janning Red Ayr
B500907 - Acting Portfolio
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Consumer & Family Science
Crochet
C226002 - Level 2 - Crocheted Home Environment Item
Davony Hill Blue Juniata
C226907 - Other Item
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Design Decisions
C257009 - Accessory-Framed Original Needlework or Stichery
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
C257010 - Accessory-Textile-2D
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Kailyn Wilson Blue Giltner
C257011 - Accessory-Textile-3D
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Caya Dericks Blue Kenesaw
Jessica Kroeger Blue Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
Ellie Pagel Blue Grand Island
Ellie Pagel Blue Grand Island
Design Decisions
C257011 - Accessory-Textile-3D
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
C257012 - Accessory - 2D
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Collin Batterman Purple Fairfield
Collin Batterman Purple Fairfield
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Elaina Deets Purple Hastings
Caya Dericks Purple Kenesaw
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Alexander Krumm Purple Hastings
Easton Krumm Purple Hastings
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Caya Dericks Blue Kenesaw
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Bella McCutchan Blue Hastings
Brynlee Shafer Blue Juniata
Collin Batterman Red Fairfield
Lilly Bish Red Giltner
Lilly Bish Red Giltner
Michaela Hargis Red Hastings
Kassie Kimle Red Kenesaw
Alexander Krumm Red Hastings
Alexander Krumm Red Hastings
Bella McCutchan Red Hastings
Bella McCutchan Red Hastings
Brylee Shafer Red Juniata
Brynlee Shafer Red Juniata
Brynlee Shafer White Juniata
C257013 - Accessory - 3D
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Chase Batterman Purple Fairfield
Design Decisions
C257013 - Accessory - 3D
Collin Batterman Purple Fairfield
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Ellie Pagel Blue Grand Island
Ellie Pagel Blue Grand Island
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Chase Batterman Red Fairfield
Chase Batterman Red Fairfield
Collin Batterman Red Fairfield
Caya Dericks Red Kenesaw
Jayme Holliday Red Hastings
Rayna Holliday Red Hastings
Margaret Janning Red Ayr
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Bella McCutchan Red Hastings
Bella McCutchan Red Hastings
C257014 - Accessory-Original Floral Design
William Barfknecht Blue Juniata
C257015 - Accessory-Orig. made from Wood
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
C257016 - Accessory-Orig. made from Glass
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
C257017 - Accessory-Orig. made from Metal
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
C257019 - Accessory-Recycled or Upscaled Item for Home
Design Decisions
C257019 - Accessory-Recycled or Upscaled Item for Home
Anya Phillips Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Alexander Krumm Blue Hastings
Lucas Phillips Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Design My Place - County Only
C251901 - Needlework Accesory
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
C251902 - Simple Fabric Accessory
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
C251903 - Batik or Tie Dye
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
C251905 - Storage Item
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
C251906 - Simple Home Accessory
Chase Batterman Purple Fairfield
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Ryker Ayres Red Hastings
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Peyton Criss Red Hastings
Rayna Holliday Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
C251907 - Bulletin or Message Board
Design My Place - County Only
C251907 - Bulletin or Message Board
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
C251908 - Artwork by 4-H'er
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Wyatt Riales Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
C251909 - Problem Solved
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
Fashion Show - County
C410010 - BTN-Embellished Garment(s) with Original Design
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
C410015 - BTN-Garment Constructed from Original Designed Fabric
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
C410040 - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Garment(s)
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Fashion Show - County
C410040 - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Garment(s)
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
C410060 - Shopping In Style
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
C410902 - STEAM Clothing 1 - Fundamentals
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
C410905 - Recycled Garment
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
C410908 - Modeling For Fun
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Heirloom Treasures Family Keepsakes
C256002 - Article
Kailyn Wilson Purple Giltner
C256004 - Cleaned, Restored Heirloom Accessory or Furniture
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Heritage - Level 1 - Beginning
A101001 - Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
A101008 - Historical Illustration
Noah Pagel Purple Grand Island
A101015 - Special Events Scrapbook
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Heritage - Level 2 - Advanced
A102005 - Other Exhibits
Heritage - Level 2 - Advanced
A102005 - Other Exhibits
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
A102016 - 4-H Member Scrapbook
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Home Environment Extras - County Only
C250902 - Clay
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
C250904 - Wood
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Purple Juniata
Tyla Buchholz Blue Juniata
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
C250905 - Glass
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
C250906 - Ceramic
Zoe Buchholz Red Juniata
C250907 - Paper
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
C250909 - Chalk
Elijiah Martin Red Hastings
C250913 - Mixed Media
Bella McCutchan Red Hastings
C250915 - Christmas Decoration
Davony Hill Blue Juniata
C250916 - Other Item
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Human Development
C200001 - Social Emotional Development
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
C200006 - Creative Arts
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
C200007 - Activity with a Younger Child - Poster or Scrapbook
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
C200008 - Babysitting Kit
Ben Niemeyer Purple Hastings
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
C200009 - Family Involvement Entry
Ben Niemeyer Purple Hastings
Quilt Quest
C229030 - Computer Exploration
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Noah Pagel Purple Grand Island
C229041 - Inter-Generational Quilt
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
C229050 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Jessica Kroeger Blue Hastings
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
C229051 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Jessica Kroeger Purple Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Blue Inland
C229052 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large
Noah Pagel Purple Grand Island
C229060 - Level 2 Quilted Exhibit-Small
Stephanie Kroeger Blue Hastings
C229081 - Premiere Quilt - Sewing Machine Quilted
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Ellie Pagel Blue Grand Island
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 46 of 74
Sewing General
C220901 - Sewing For Others
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
C220903 - FCS Sewing - made during FCS in School
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Shopping in Style
C240002 - Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14-18)
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
STEAM Clothing 1: Sewing Fundamentals
C234901 - Simple Pull-On Pants
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
C234904 - Simple Pull-On Skirt
Davony Hill Purple Juniata
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Anya Phillips Purple Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Caya Dericks Blue Kenesaw
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
C234911 - Tote/Purse
Tayler Hoffman Purple Ayr
Stephanie Kroeger Blue Hastings
Tinley Hoffman Red Ayr
C234912 - Simple Pillow
Quinn Terry Blue Hickman
Alexander Krumm Red Hastings
C234913 - Pillowcase
Davony Hill Purple Juniata
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Caya Dericks Blue Kenesaw
STEAM Clothing 1: Sewing Fundamentals
C234913 - Pillowcase
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Makayla Olson Blue Hastings
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
STEAM Clothing 2: Simply Sewing
C222006 - Top
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
C222007 - Bottom
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
STEAM Clothing 3: A Stitch Further
C223004 - Dress or Formal
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
C223006 - Pants or Shorts Combination
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle
C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Purple Hastings
Michaela Hargis Purple Hastings
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Alexander Krumm Purple Hastings
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Garrett Zabel Purple Inland
Garrett Zabel Purple Inland
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle
C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Kassie Kimle Blue Kenesaw
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
Kellen Shepard Blue Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
Garrett Zabel Blue Inland
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Red Hastings
Michaela Hargis Red Hastings
Addison Hoagland Red Inland
Samantha Schneider Red Juniata
Steven Schneider Red Juniata
C221005 - Item or Garment Constructed from Original Designed Fabric
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
C221006 - Textile Arts Garment or Accessory
Ellie Pagel Purple Grand Island
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
C221007 - Beginning Fashion Accessory
Jessica Kroeger Purple Hastings
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Tinley Hoffman Blue Ayr
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
C221008 - Advanced Fashion Accessory
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
County Livestock Contests
Best Dressed Goat Contest
L930901 - Best Dressed Meat/Pygmy Goat
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Taidyn Johnson Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Brennan Criss Purple Hastings
Trinity Hrnchir Purple Juniata
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Ethan Stritt Purple Hastings
Herdmanship - County
L940001 - Beef Herdsmanship
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Adams Central FFA 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
Kenesaw FFA 4-H Club Participation Glenvil
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Lucky Leaf 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
West Blue Wranglers 4-H Club Participation Giltner
L940002 - Swine Herdsmanship
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Adams Central FFA 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
Kenesaw FFA 4-H Club Participation Glenvil
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Lucky Leaf 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
L940003 - Sheep Herdsmanship
Blue River Champs 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
West Blue Wranglers 4-H Club Participation Giltner
L940005 - Goat Herdsmanship
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
L940006 - Poultry Herdsmanship
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
L940007 - Rabbit Herdsmanship
Lone Tree 4-H Club Participation Hastings
Herdmanship - County
L940007 - Rabbit Herdsmanship
Adams Central FFA 4-H Club Participation Kenesaw
Rural Ranchers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Participation Juniata
Round Robin Livestock Showmanship Contest
L920901 - Round Robin Livestock Showmanship
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hannah Crawford Purple Juniata
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
Serese Janssen Purple Glenvil
Kerry Lang Purple Hastings
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Mikeayla Samuelson Purple Hastings
District and State Horse
Guide Rock District Horse Show
G662001 - Jr Hunter Under Saddle Horses
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
G662002 - Sr Hunter Under Saddle Horses
Brooke Allen Red Juniata
G662003 - Jr Hunt Seat Equitation
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
G662004 - Sr Hunt Seat Equitation
Brooke Allen Red Juniata
G662007 - Sr Western Pleasure Horses
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
G662008 - Jr Western Horsemanship
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
G662009 - Sr Western Horsemanship
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
G662013 - Sr Pole Bending
Lynsie Lancaster White Hastings
Guide Rock District Horse Show
G662013 - Sr Pole Bending
G662015 - Sr Barrel Racing
Lynsie Lancaster Purple Hastings
Kylie Lancaster Purple Hastings
G662016 - Jr Ranch Pleasure
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
G662017 - Sr Ranch Pleasure
Brooke Allen Red Juniata
G662018 - Elementary Western Pleasure
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
Allie Perry Red Hastings
G662019 - Elementary Western Horsemanship
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Allie Perry Blue Hastings
G662020 - Elementary Ranch Pleasure
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
G662021 - Elementary Pole Bending
Allie Perry Red Hastings
Atlie Andersen White Hastings
G662022 - Elementary Barrel Racing
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Allie Perry Red Hastings
Kearney District Horse Show
G665009 - Sr Western Horsemanship
Jaden Russell Red Hastings
G665017 - Sr Ranch Pleasure
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
State Horse Show
G669001 - Jr Hunter Under Saddle Horses
Atlie Andersen Blue Hastings
G669003 - Jr Hunt Seat Equitation
State Horse Show
G669003 - Jr Hunt Seat Equitation
Atlie Andersen Red Hastings
G669007 - Sr Western Pleasure Horses
Brooke Allen Red Juniata
G669009 - Sr Western Horsemanship
Brooke Allen Blue Juniata
G669015 - Sr Barrel Racing
Kylie Lancaster White Hastings
Lynsie Lancaster White Hastings
G669016 - Jr Ranch Pleasure
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
G669017 - Sr Ranch Pleasure
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
G669023 - Elementary Showmanship
Atlie Andersen Red Hastings
Allie Perry Red Hastings
G669043 - 6 to 10 Year Old Halter Mares
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
G669048 - Miniature/Shetland Pony Halter Geldings
Dax Shipley Purple Harvard
G669049 - Jr Showmanship
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
Dax Shipley Red Harvard
G669050 - Sr Showmanship
Brooke Allen Red Juniata
G669053 - Hippology Contest - Junior Team
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Blue Hastings
G669060 - 11+ Year Old Halter Mares
Allie Perry Blue Hastings
G669061 - 11+ Year Old Halter Geldings
Mackenna Edmondson Red Kenesaw
State Horse Show
G669061 - 11+ Year Old Halter Geldings
G669062 - Elementary Ranch Pleasure
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
G669063 - Elementary Western Horsemanship
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Allie Perry Purple Hastings
G669064 - Elementary Western Pleasure
Atlie Andersen Red Hastings
G669065 - Elementary Barrel Racing
Atlie Andersen Purple Hastings
Environmental & Earth Sciences
Harvesting Equipment
D343001 - Fish Harvesting Equipment Display
Collin Greenquist Purple Hastings
D343004 - Wildlife Harvesting Equipment Display
Davony Hill Purple Juniata
Outdoor Adventures - Level 1 - Hiking Trails
D341905 - Other Hiking Items
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Shooting Sports - Program
D421900 - Archery - Junior Division (ages 8-9)
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Jase McCall Purple Hastings
Cooper Kyle Purple Juniata
Davis McIntyre Purple Hastings
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Gabriel Hewitt Blue Juniata
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Roland Lukow Blue Hastings
Ella Arnold Red Juniata
Caya Dericks Red Kenesaw
Brinley Lukow Red Hastings
Wyatt Riales Red Hastings
Shooting Sports - Program
D421900 - Archery - Junior Division (ages 8-9)
D421901 - Archery - Intermediate Division (ages 10-11)
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Toby Zabel Purple Inland
Acacia Buhr Purple Juniata
Tenley Easterberg Purple Juniata
Connor Dowse Purple Juniata
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Elisha Johnson Purple Bladen
Ava Ishii Blue Hastings
Eliana Lukow Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Riley Northington Blue Hastings
Hadassah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Wyatt Arnold Red Juniata
Claire Cecrle Red Hastings
Elliot Iwan Red Hastings
Jordyn Powell Red Hastings
Stuhrling Osborne White Hastings
D421902 - Archery - Senior Division (ages 12-13)
Keller Spencer Purple Hastings
Garrett Zabel Purple Inland
Kraesyn Wolfe Purple Hastings
Elijah Buhr Blue Juniata
Davony Hill Blue Juniata
Zachary Kalvoda Blue Glenvil
Payton Powell Blue Hastings
Judah Steiner Blue Kenesaw
Briley Zabel Blue Inland
Jessie Bronson Red Hastings
Maddisyn Collins Red Grand Island
Aiden Hall Red Hastings
Addison Hoagland Red Inland
Jayme Holliday Red Hastings
Rayna Holliday Red Hastings
Owen Lane Red Hastings
Sarah Lauder Red Juniata
Cooper Meyer Red Kenesaw
Bo Shepard Red Hastings
Elizabeth Quinn White Hastings
D421903 - Archery - Advanced Division (ages 14-18)
Tayte Rogers Purple Juniata
Zachary Newman Purple Hastings
Keevan Denman Purple Hastings
Isaac Sidlo Purple Hastings
Eva Buhr Blue Juniata
Taidyn Johnson Blue Hastings
Kaylee Kalvoda Blue Glenvil
Merrick Russell Blue Hastings
Lauren Sidlo Blue Hastings
Kyle Siebrass Blue Hastings
Shooting Sports - Program
D421903 - Archery - Advanced Division (ages 14-18)
Samuel Tunks Blue Hastings
Trinity Fisher-Macdonald Red Hastings
Eric Martinez Red Hastings
Dakotah McCoy Red Hastings
Blaine Scherbarth Red Hastings
Kellen Shepard Red Hastings
Eric Siebrass Red Hastings
Thea Wahl White Ayr
D421904 - BB Gun - Beginning Division (age 8)
Lucas Phillips Purple Hastings
Maverick Parr Purple Roseland
Jaxon Smith Blue Grand Island
D421905 - BB Gun - Junior Division (ages 9-10)
Toby Zabel Purple Inland
Hailey Wahl Purple Juniata
Trevor Barr Purple Juniata
Landon Gregg Purple Hastings
Davis McIntyre Purple Hastings
Faith Brader Blue Glenvil
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Alexander Krumm Blue Hastings
Kaydence Peters Blue Juniata
Wyatt Riales Blue Hastings
D421906 - BB Gun - Intermediate Division (ages 11-13)
Hadyn Bockerman Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Jaycee Smith Red Grand Island
D421911 - Air Rifle - Intermediate Division (ages 11-13)
Aiden Hall Purple Hastings
Zachary Kalvoda Purple Glenvil
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Braxton Gregg Blue Hastings
Jayme Holliday Blue Hastings
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Rayna Holliday Red Hastings
D421912 - Air Rifle - Senior Division (ages 14-18)
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Jaden Smith Purple Grand Island
Grace Brader Purple Glenvil
D421917 - Air Pistol - Senior Division (ages 14-18)
Thea Wahl Purple Ayr
Alexandrea Jachetta Purple Ayr
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
Kameron Jachetta Blue Ayr
Shooting Sports - Program
D421917 - Air Pistol - Senior Division (ages 14-18)
Eric Martinez Blue Hastings
D421920 - Shotgun - Junior Division (ages 11-14)
Samuel Tunks Purple Hastings
Keller Spencer Purple Hastings
Ryan Stritt Blue Hastings
Grace Brader Red Glenvil
Jayme Holliday Red Hastings
Blaine Scherbarth Red Hastings
Isaac Sidlo Red Hastings
D421921 - Shotgun - Senior Division (ages 15-18)
Angus Andersen Purple Hastings
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
Eric Brader Purple Glenvil
Nolan Engel Blue Hastings
Allie Janssen Blue Hastings
Atley Parr Blue Juniata
Dakotah McCoy Red Hastings
Tayte Rogers Red Juniata
Merrick Russell Red Hastings
Wildlife Habitat
D342002 - Feeders / Waterers
Zoe Johnson Purple Hastings
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Easton Krumm Purple Hastings
Elaina Deets Blue Hastings
Healthy Lifestyle Education
Cooking 101
E401901 - Cookies
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Peyton Criss Purple Hastings
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Kassie Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Kyle Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Luke Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Gage Rossi Purple Hastings
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Cooking 101
E401901 - Cookies
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
Nollan Shuck Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Garrett Zabel Purple Inland
Toby Zabel Purple Inland
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Peyton Criss Blue Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Colbie Hartman Blue Hastings
Jadyn Kauffman Blue Juniata
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Liam Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Britney Samuelson Blue Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Red Juniata
E401902 - Muffins
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Ben Niemeyer Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Brinlee Lindauer Blue Juniata
E401903 - No Bake Cookie
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Collin Greenquist Blue Hastings
E401904 - Cereal Bar Cookie
Tinley Hoffman Purple Ayr
Alexander Krumm Purple Hastings
E401905 - Granola Bar
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
E401906 - Brownies
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Carlee Anderjaska Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Tayler Hoffman Blue Ayr
E401907 - Snack Mix
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Jayme Holliday Purple Hastings
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Nollan Shuck Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Cooking 101
Cooking 201
E410001 - Loaf Quick Bread
Blake Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Stephanie Kroeger Purple Hastings
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Emma Wilson Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Macy Rathje Blue Ayr
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
E410002 - Creative Mixes
Blake Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
E410003 - Biscuits or Scones
Brooke Allen Purple Juniata
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Luke Nienhueser Purple Juniata
E410004 - Healthy Baked Product
Grant Greenquist Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
E410005 - Coffee Cake
Kyle Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Rayna Holliday Blue Hastings
Emma Wilson Blue Hastings
E410007 - Non-Traditional Baked Product
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Cooking 301
E411001 - White Bread
Jessica Kroeger Purple Hastings
E411002 - Whole Wheat or Mixed Grain Bread
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
E411003 - Specialty Rolls
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Tanner Kauffman Blue Juniata
Kailyn Wilson Blue Giltner
William Barfknecht Red Juniata
Cooking 301
E411004 - Dinner Rolls
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
Cooking 401
E412001 - Double Crust Fruit Pie
Addison Wilson Purple Giltner
Kailyn Wilson Blue Giltner
Ashlin George Red Hastings
E412002 - Family Food Traditions
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
Ben Niemeyer Blue Hastings
E412004 - Candy
Emily Barfknecht Purple Juniata
William Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Stephanie Kroeger Blue Hastings
Food Preservation - Unit 1 Freezing
E406001 - Baked Item Made with Frozen Produce
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Food Preservation - Unit 2 - Drying
E407002 - Fruit Leathers
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Food Preservation - Unit 3 Boiling Water Canning
E408001 - 1 Jar Fruit Exhibit
Ashlin George Blue Hastings
E408007 - 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Food Review Contest - County
E100901 - Junior Division
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
E100903 - Senior Division
Food Review Contest - County
E100903 - Senior Division
Noah Pagel Purple Grand Island
General Foods - Be An Ar-Cake-Techt
E424901 - Butter Cake
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
E424903 - One Whole Angel Food Cake
Abigail Klatt Blue Hastings
E424905 - Decorated Cupcakes
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
Brylee Shafer Blue Juniata
E424907 - Decorated Cake
Jenna Cecrle Purple Hastings
Brylee Shafer Purple Juniata
General Foods - Food Flop & Fun with Foods
E420901 - Food Flop Exhibit
Anya Phillips Blue Hastings
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Ashlin George Red Hastings
E421904 - Decorated Cookie 6-12 Inches
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
General Foods - Food Science and Technology
E350003 - Physical Activity & Health Poster, Scrapbook or Photo Display
Ben Niemeyer Purple Hastings
E350004 - Cooking Basics Recipe File
Jessica Kroeger Blue Hastings
Stephanie Kroeger Blue Hastings
General Safety - County Only
E453901 - Instrument Panel Poster - Tractor Safety
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
General Safety - County Only
Ice Cream Contest- County
E102923 - Ice Cream In A Can - Junior Division
Luke Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Kyle Nienhueser Purple Juniata
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
Steven Schneider Purple Juniata
Nollan Shuck Purple Hastings
E102924 - Ice Cream In A Can - Intermediate Division
Makayla Olson Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
E102925 - Ice Cream In A Can - Senior Division
Wade Ewoldt Purple Grand Island
E102926 - Ice Cream In A Bag Team - Clover Kid
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Annabeth Burk CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Weston Evers CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Janita Schneider CK Juniata
Jaxon Shuck CK Hastings
Allie Theesen CK Hastings
Lifetime Sports - County
D420911 - Golf Tournament - Intermediate Division
Leo Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
D420912 - Golf Tournament - Senior Division
Axel Andersen Purple Hastings
Atley Parr White Juniata
D420920 - Bowling Tournament - Junior Division
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
D420921 - Bowling Tournament - Intermediate Division
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Lifetime Sports - County
D420921 - Bowling Tournament - Intermediate Division
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Leo Keiser Blue Kenesaw
D420922 - Bowling Tournament - Senior Division
Winter Martin Blue Hastings
Dakotah McCoy Blue Hastings
D420925 - Bowling Team Tournament - Junior Division
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Elliot Iwan Purple Hastings
Harper Krous Purple Juniata
Elijiah Martin Purple Hastings
Eva Goodman Red Juniata
D420926 - Bowling Team Tournament - Intermediate Division
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Leo Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
D420927 - Bowling Team Tournament - Senior Division
Winter Martin Purple Hastings
Dakotah McCoy Purple Hastings
Judging Contests
Judging Contests
F500005 - Dog Skillathon - Senior
Selah Young Purple Juniata
Kaylee Buchholz Purple Juniata
Jenna Kempf Purple Glenvil
Kellen Shepard Purple Hastings
F500006 - Dog Skillathon - Intermediate
Brooke McDonald Purple Hastings
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Dalton Burr Blue Juniata
Addison Hoagland Blue Inland
Cooper Kroos Blue Kenesaw
Lottie Schirmer Blue Kenesaw
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
F500020 - Horticulture ID - Senior
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500025 - Livestock Judging - Senior
Judging Contests
F500025 - Livestock Judging - Senior
Sam Shafer Purple Trumbull
Brodyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
McKinnley Kroos Blue Kenesaw
Isabella Kvols Blue Hastings
F500026 - Livestock Judging - Intermediate
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Kaisha Alber Purple Guide Rock
Nathan Gerloff Purple Ayr
Collin Greenquist Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Peyton Hartman Purple Juniata
Blake Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Hadyn Bockerman Blue Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Blue Juniata
Tayten Hoffman Blue Ayr
Leo Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
Makenna Rathje Blue Ayr
F500030 - Entomology/Insect ID - Senior
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500031 - Entomology/Insect ID - Intermediate
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Landon Krous Blue Juniata
F500045 - Tree ID - Senior
Emily Brhel Purple Fairfield
Rachel Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500907 - Dog Skillathon - Junior
Audrey Anna Hoagland Purple Inland
Ryker Ayres Purple Hastings
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Aric Hoagland Blue Inland
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
F500908 - Dog Skillathon - Clover Kid
Mary Janning CK Ayr
F500922 - Horticulture ID - Junior
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500927 - Livestock Judging - Junior
Britney Samuelson Purple Hastings
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
Hudsyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Judging Contests
F500927 - Livestock Judging - Junior
Grant Greenquist Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Lydia Adams Blue Kenesaw
Wyatt Arnold Blue Juniata
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Tayler Hoffman Blue Ayr
Tinley Hoffman Blue Ayr
Daphne Keiser Blue Kenesaw
Isabelle Kroos Blue Kenesaw
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
Isabella Schmidt Blue Roseland
F500928 - Livestock Judging - Clover Kid
Madeline Adams CK Kenesaw
Remingtyn Blessin CK Kenesaw
Austin Greenquist CK Hastings
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Mary Janning CK Ayr
Magdalene Keiser CK Kenesaw
Emmersyn Krous CK Juniata
F500932 - Entomology/Insect ID - Junior
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
Grayden Bramble Purple Hastings
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Harper Krous Blue Juniata
F500933 - Entomology/Insect ID - Clover Kid
Alma Bramble CK Hastings
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
F500939 - PASE Judging
Kiley Ayres Purple Hastings
Colbie Hartman Purple Hastings
Landon Krous Purple Juniata
Macy Rathje Purple Ayr
F500947 - Tree ID - Junior
Nathan Brhel Purple Fairfield
F500970 - Poultry Skillathon - Senior
Annabellah Tobey Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
F500971 - Poultry Skillathon - Intermediate
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Tenley Easterberg Purple Juniata
Judging Contests
F500971 - Poultry Skillathon - Intermediate
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Blue Hastings
F500972 - Poultry Skillathon - Junior
Spur Sweley Purple Blue Hill
Ava Ishii Purple Hastings
F500973 - Poultry Skillathon - Clover Kid
Viola Ishii CK Hastings
F500980 - Rabbit Skillathon - Senior
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Acacia Condelario Purple Hastings
Gracey McIntyre Purple Hastings
Brodyn Bockerman Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Kellen Shepard Blue Hastings
Annabellah Tobey Blue Hastings
F500981 - Rabbit Skillathon - Intermediate
Rayna Holliday Purple Hastings
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Hadyn Bockerman Purple Hastings
Dilsia Colindres Fonseca Purple Hastings
Ashlin George Purple Hastings
Karma Stanford Purple Hastings
Brennan Criss Blue Hastings
Michaela Hargis Blue Hastings
Bo Shepard Blue Hastings
F500982 - Rabbit Skillathon - Junior
Brinlee Lindauer Purple Juniata
Lily Gilmore Purple Hastings
Elliot Iwan Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Marta Ornelas Red Hastings
Spur Sweley Red Blue Hill
Leadership & Citizenship
Citizenship
A120004 - Public Adventure Scrapbook
Margaret Janning Purple Ayr
A120010 - 4-H Club Exhibit
Quinn Terry Purple Hickman
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club Blue Juniata
Adams/Webster 4-Hers Blue
Citizenship
A120010 - 4-H Club Exhibit
Seeing i2i
A130008 - Historical Figure Biography
Noah Pagel Purple Grand Island
Plant Sciences
Floriculture
G770014 - Marigold
Emily Barfknecht Red Juniata
G770016 - Petunia
William Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Emily Barfknecht Red Juniata
G770017 - Salvia
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Wyatt Russell Red Hastings
G770018 - Snapdragon
Wyatt Russell Purple Hastings
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Abigail Klatt White Hastings
G770022 - Zinnia
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
Quinn Terry Red Hickman
G770023 - Any Other Annual or Biennial
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
G770030 - Achillea or Yarrow
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
G770033 - Coreopsis
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
G770034 - Daisy
Floriculture
G770034 - Daisy
Wyatt Russell Red Hastings
G770038 - Liatris
Quinn Terry Red Hickman
G770039 - Lilies
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
G770042 - Rudbeckia or Black-Eyed Susan
Lydia Wesely White Hastings
G770045 - Any Other Perennial
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Jaden Russell Purple Hastings
Wyatt Russell Blue Hastings
Abigail Klatt Red Hastings
G770060 - Flowering Potted Houseplant(s)
Khloe Copple Purple Hastings
G770061 - Foliage Potted Houseplant(s)
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
G770062 - Hanging Basket of Houseplant(s)
Journie Copple Purple Hastings
G770063 - Dish Garden
Journie Copple Blue Hastings
Khloe Copple Blue Hastings
G770064 - Fairy or Miniature Garden
Wyatt Riales Purple Hastings
Zoe Buchholz Blue Juniata
Olyvia Craddock Blue Hastings
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Caya Dericks Red Kenesaw
Jayme Holliday Red Hastings
Rayna Holliday Red Hastings
Cooper Meyer Red Kenesaw
Samantha Schneider Red Juniata
G770065 - Desert Garden
Quinn Terry Blue Hickman
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 68 of 74
G770065 - Desert Garden
G770066 - Terrarium
Steven Schneider Red Juniata
Flower Barrel Contest - County
G901901 - Flower Barrel - Junior Division
Eva Goodman Purple Juniata
Tenley Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
G901902 - Flower Barrel - Intermediate Division
Kiley Ayres Blue Hastings
Collin Greenquist Blue Hastings
Grant Greenquist Blue Hastings
Davony Hill Blue Juniata
Chase Batterman Red Fairfield
Brinlee Lindauer Red Juniata
G901903 - Flower Barrel - Senior Division
Atley Parr Purple Juniata
Trevor Lindauer Blue Juniata
Horticulture
G773204 - Beets
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
G773211 - Slicing Cucumbers
Abigail Klatt Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
Lydia Wesely Red Hastings
G773217 - Yellow Onions
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
G773218 - Red Onions
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
Caleb Wesely Blue Hastings
G773222 - Sweet (non-bell) Peppers
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
Horticulture
G773222 - Sweet (non-bell) Peppers
G773228 - Other Potatoes
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
G773234 - Green Summer Squash
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
G773235 - Yellow Summer Squash
Caleb Wesely Purple Hastings
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Lydia Wesely Purple Hastings
G773252 - Any Other Vegetable
Eva Goodman Blue Juniata
G773260 - Basil
Caleb Wesely White Hastings
G773263 - Mint
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Quinnley Hurt White Juniata
G773265 - Parsley
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
G773267 - Thyme
Lydia Wesely Blue Hastings
Caleb Wesely Red Hastings
G773268 - Any Other Herb
Elli Marker Purple Ayr
Horticulture Educational Exhibits
G773292 - Vegetable or Herb Garden History Interview
Quinn Terry Blue Hickman
Horticulture-Special Garden Project
G775001 - Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit
Chase Batterman Blue Fairfield
Horticulture-Special Garden Project
G775001 - Special Garden Project Educational Exhibit
G775002 - Special Fresh Cut Flowers or Harvested Vegetables
Tenley Prelle White Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle White Kenesaw
G775901 - Picture - County
Tenley Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Westyn Prelle Blue Kenesaw
Science & Technology
Aerospace - Rocketry and Drones
H850001 - Rocket: Painted by Hand/Airbrush - Any Skill Level
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Landon Krous Red Juniata
H850003 - Rocket: Commercial Application - Any Skill Level - Painted
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Alexander Krumm Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Lucas Phillips Blue Hastings
Lucas Phillips Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
Wyatt Rathje Blue Ayr
Computers
H860901 - Club Secretary Book - General
Blake Kimle Purple Kenesaw
Electricity - Units 1 And 2 - County
H869901 - Flashlight
Kyle Nienhueser Blue Juniata
H869906 - Three Way Switch
Luke Nienhueser Blue Juniata
Entomology
H800001 - First Year Entomology Display
Claire Cecrle Purple Hastings
Entomology
H800001 - First Year Entomology Display
Model Building - County
H852901 - Junior Model Car
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Blue Hastings
Ryker Ayres Red Hastings
Ryker Ayres Red Hastings
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
H852902 - Junior Other Model
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Liam Rhoades Blue Glenvil
Samantha Schneider Blue Juniata
Steven Schneider Blue Juniata
Steven Schneider Blue Juniata
Jadyn Kauffman Red Juniata
Landon Krous Red Juniata
Nollan Shuck Red Hastings
Robotics
H861007 - Kit Labeled Robot
Steven Schneider Purple Juniata
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
Rocket Contest - County
H850901 - Rocket Contest
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Toby Zabel Purple Inland
Lucas Phillips Purple Hastings
Marcus Phillips Purple Hastings
Wyatt Rathje Purple Ayr
Collin Batterman Blue Fairfield
Claire Cecrle Blue Hastings
Elijiah Martin Blue Hastings
Clay Schunk Blue Holstein
Woodworking - Units 1 And 2 - County
H910902 - Level 2 Article
Wyatt Riales Purple Hastings
Woodworking - Units 1 And 2 - County
H910902 - Level 2 Article
Westyn Prelle Purple Kenesaw
Workshops
Workshops -County
F511910 - Clover Kids Division Exhibit
Raegan Hurt CK Juniata
Elam Milius CK Fairbury
F511911 - Junior Division Exhibit
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
Samantha Schneider Purple Juniata
Steven Schneider Purple Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Blue Juniata
Quinnley Hurt Red Juniata
F511912 - Intermediate Division Exhibit
Marcus Phillips Blue Hastings
F511914 - Other Workshops
Quinnley Hurt Purple Juniata
F511915 - Maker To Go Kits - Clover Kids
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Briella Borrell CK Hastings
Kinsley Duden CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Scarlett Hollister CK Hastings
Ella Martinez CK Hastings
Xtra State Events
Horse Stampede
X000001 - Junior Horse Bowl
Mackenna Edmondson Purple Kenesaw
Amelia Hewitt Purple Juniata
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Danelle Legg Purple Kenesaw
Kennedy Lubken Red Hastings
Eliana Lukow Red Hastings
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
Horse Stampede
X000001 - Junior Horse Bowl
Hadassah Steiner Red Kenesaw
X000002 - Senior Horse Bowl
Cori Ann Rostvet Blue Ayr
Jaden Russell Blue Hastings
Thea Wahl Blue Ayr
Lilliana Widhelm Blue Hastings
X000009 - Art Contest
Arielle Kathman Purple Lawrence
Margaret Janning Blue Ayr
Sabrina Pontine Red Hastings
X000010 - Photography Contest
Daphne Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Helen Keiser Purple Kenesaw
Mackenna Edmondson Blue Kenesaw
Arielle Kathman Blue Lawrence
State Public Speech Contest
X000300 - Speech - Senior Division
Emily Barfknecht Blue Juniata
Adams County 4-H Fair Results Page 74 of 74
This software is registered to Adams County 4-H Fair 8/5/2022 5:03:27 PM
