Wanda Drovers
The Wanda Drovers 4-H club met Feb. 5 at the Adams County Extension Office.
Wanda Drovers
The Wanda Drovers 4-H club met Feb. 5 at the Adams County Extension Office.
Vice president Kassie Kimle conducted the meeting.
Old business consisted of discussion on monthly meetings and host families.
New business included discussion of the Feb. 14 early enrollment date and information coming from the extension office.
Lydia Adams gave a presentation on how to prep and show a calf at the county fair.
Members made valentine cards for Kenesaw Premier Estates residents.
The Krous and Hurt families served refreshments.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. March 5 at the extension office.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.