Wanda Drovers
The Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met March 5 at the Adams County Extension Office.
Wanda Drovers
The Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met March 5 at the Adams County Extension Office.
There were nine members and seven adults in attendance.
Vice president Kassie Kimle conducted the meeting. Kimle was moved to president and William Barfknecht was moved to vice president from member at large. Harper Krous is now member at large.
Members voted to move the April 2 meeting to April 30 to avoid the Easter celebration and cold weather as they will be doing roadside cleanup.
Kimle demonstrated how to show and prepare a cat at the fair.
Club members sewed squares of fabric to make a quilt for the Quilts of Valor program.
The Kimle and Gerloff families served refreshments.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.