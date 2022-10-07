Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met Oct. 2 at Adams County Extension Office.
Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met Oct. 2 at Adams County Extension Office.
The meeting was conducted by last year’s president Kassie Kimle.
New officers were elected. Meeting dates were set. Members discussed community service projects and reaching out to those interested in joining 4-H.
The Kimle family served refreshments.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Wanda Zion Lutheran Church.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.