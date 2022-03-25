Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met March 6 at the Adams County Extension Building.
President Kassie Kimle and leader Jill Kimle conducted the meeting. They talked about beef weigh-in, checking into road cleanup and the club project. Next month they will do a Quilt of Valor.
Noah Pagel gave a demonstration about food revue.
The Krous family led the activity. Club members lined up by their birth date then named their favorite color.
The Pagel family served refreshments.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. April 3 at the Adams County Extension Building.
